70 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) shares climbed 115.2% to close at $6.09 as the company agreed to be acquired by GI Partners.
- Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) jumped 84.2% to close at $6.95. Vaxxinity Executive chairman Lou Reese purchased 22,912 shares at $3.48 per share.
- Belite Bio Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: BLTE) shares jumped 76.5% to close at $10.59 on Friday. Belite Bio priced its 6 million ADS IPO at $6 per ADS.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) climbed 69.4% to close at $5.98.
- Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) climbed 40.5% to close at $5.52. Cyngn priced its 6.45 million share offering at $3.10 per unit.
- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) jumped 30.6% to settle at $1.16.
- Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLHG) gained 25.3% to close at $0.94. Skylight Health issued a clinical research update.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) surged 25% to close at $0.4749.
- Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) shares gained 23.2% to close at $6.95. Zymeworks confirmed it received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from All Blue Falcons FZE and its affiliates to purchase the company for $10.50 per share. The Zymeworks board of directors will carefully review the proposal.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) surged 22.6% to close at $0.5314.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) rose 22.5% to settle at $2.12.
- Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) jumped 22% to close at $14.60. China approved the HB4 strain of soy developed by Bioceres.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YMM) rose 20.6% to close at $6.03 on hopes Chinese regulators will ease its crackdown on tech and internet companies.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) rose 20.6% to close at $33.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCH) rose 20.5% to close at $2.53. The FDA has removed the clinical hold on Finch Therapeutics Group’s investigational new drug application for CP101, an orally administered microbiome therapeutic, which is in Phase 3 study for recurrent C. difficile infection.
- Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) gained 20.2% to close at $5.20.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) climbed 19.5% to close at $3.25.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) surged 18.5% to settle at $2.37
- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) gained 17.4% to close at $5.32.
- Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) jumped 15.7% to close at $9.42.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) gained 14.7% to settle at $1.48.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) rose 13.5% to close at $43.09 after a Chinese state media report indicated the Chinese government may end its regulatory crackdown on big tech firms.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) gained 13.1% to close at $0.28
- Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) climbed 12.9% to close at $23.53.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) climbed 11.5% to close at $39.87. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Cytokinetics with a Buy and raised the price target from $69 to $75.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) gained 9.9% to close at $35.03.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 9.7% to close at $24.34 on hopes Chinese regulators will ease its crackdown on tech and internet companies.
- ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE) rose 8.4% to close at $2.84.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) gained 8.4% to close at $19.96. Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Hikma Earlier reported exclusive $225 million commercialization and license agreement for OPNT003, Nasal Nalmefene, in Europe and UK.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) rose 6.8% to close at $97.09. Analysts slashed the earnings estimates for the Chinese technology giants for a second straight month amid the nation’s persistent goal of its Covid-Zero strategy, Bloomberg reported. Analysts trimmed Alibaba Group estimates by 4.2%.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) gained 6.7% to close at $61.66 after a Chinese state media report indicated the Chinese government may end its regulatory crackdown on big tech firms.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares gained 6.6% to settle at $3.56 on hopes Chinese regulators will ease its crackdown on tech and internet companies.
- KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BEKE) gained 6.5% to close at $14.18.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) rose 6.3% to close at $61.66. Innate Pharma announced that AstraZeneca has started dosing in its Phase 3 trial, PACIFIC-9, evaluating durvalumab (PD-L1) combined with monalizumab (NKG2A) or AstraZeneca's oleclumab (anti-CD73) in non-small cell lung cancer.
- Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) jumped 6.1% to settle at $23.65.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) rose 6% to close at $31.42. GDS Holdings filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
Losers
- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) shares dipped 49.7% to close at $5.56 on Friday after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) declined 30.5% to close at $0.2833 after the company announced that it has initiated a process to explore a range of strategic alternatives including the sale of all or part of the company, a merger or a reverse merger.
- Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) dropped 27.7% to close at $0.5160.
- LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) fell 23.7% to settle at $3.83. LianBio highlighted that its partner, Bristol Myers, announced the FDA approval for Camzyos.
- Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) dropped 23.4% to close at $2.58.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) fell 22.5% to close at $4.61.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) fell 22.4% to close at $0.1701 after the company announced a plan to implement a 1-to-650 ADS ratio change.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) dipped 21.7% to close at $10.83.
- IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ: IRMD) dropped 20.1% to settle at $32.91 after the company reported Q1 financial results and issued FY22 guidance.
- Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) fell 19.6% to close at $3.70 following recent IPO.
- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RAAS) dipped 18.8% to settle at $0.7390.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) dropped 17.4% to close at $0.8340. Venus Concept recently received a 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market the Venus BlissMAX device with an expanded indication for use in new areas of the body and an increase in RF energy output.
- Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) fell 17.2% to close at $3.95.
- IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IESC) dipped 17.1% to close at $29.30 after the company posted a loss for its second quarter.
- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIGL) fell 16.9% to close at $3.39.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) fell 15.9% to settle at $3.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics CFO and Treasurer Joshua Reed tendered his resignation to pursue other career opportunities.
- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) declined 15.8% to close at $45.16 following Q1 results.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) dropped 15.5% to settle at $0.6255.
- Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGO) fell 15% to close at $16.35.
- Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) dipped 14.9% to settle at $8.59
- Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) fell 14.4% to close at $3.81.
- VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) fell 14.3% to close at $178.69 following Q1 results.
- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) fell 14.1% to close at $11.17 following Q2 results.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares fell 14.1% to close at $2,485.63. Amazon reported a $3.8 billion net loss for the first quarter, versus a year-ago net income of $8.1 billion. The company also issued weak Q2 sales guidance.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) dropped 13.6% to settle at $0.1555.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) fell 13.5% to close at $224.83.
- Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: LYLT) dropped 13.5% to close at $12.79.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) fell 12.7% to settle at $16.87 after reporting Q1 results.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) fell 12.6% to close at $16.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and cut guidance.
- T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) fell 12.3% to close at $4.12. T Stamp shares jumped around 124% on Thursday after the company announced the launch of its Biometric MFA solution.
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) shares dipped 12% to close at $0.3345. Statera Biopharma shares jumped over 80% on Thursday after the company and Immune Therapeutics announced a strategic agreement for rights to low dose naltrexone.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) fell 11.5% to close at $0.33 after jumping 26% on Thursday.
- AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) fell 6.1% to close at $146.88 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and updated guidance.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares fell 5.6% to close at $0.47 after dipping 25% on Thursday.
