Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, 59 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday are the following:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $264.69 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%.

(NASDAQ:LOAN) shares were up 1.01% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.19. Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE:CRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.22 on Tuesday, moving up 2.48%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.