Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Before 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, 59 stocks made new 52-week highs.
Intriguing Points:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE:CRT) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the biggest gainer, trading up 10.51% to reach its 52-week high.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday are the following:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $264.69 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%.
- Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock made a new 52-week high of $572.62 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
- Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $264.74 with a daily change of up 0.61%.
- Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares set a new yearly high of $270.01 this morning. The stock was down 0.43% on the session.
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) stock made a new 52-week high of $103.34 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $254.36. Shares traded up 4.53%.
- Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $304.71. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.
- MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $518.99. Shares traded up 0.04%.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares broke to $240.88 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.91%.
- Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) stock made a new 52-week high of $148.86 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares set a new yearly high of $102.74 this morning. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.
- West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) stock set a new 52-week high of $358.63 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.09%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $391.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%.
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) shares were up 0.31% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $164.64.
- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) shares broke to $111.02 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.32%.
- Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.27 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.86%.
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $86.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.35%.
- CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares hit a yearly high of $47.36. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.
- Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $73.75 with a daily change of up 0.06%.
- J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $137.83 with a daily change of up 0.31%.
- Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $96.58. Shares traded up 0.75%.
- Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $64.21. The stock traded up 1.63% on the session.
- Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) stock hit a yearly high price of $186.72. The stock was up 10.51% for the day.
- Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.47 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.78%.
- National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares set a new yearly high of $50.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.
- Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $79.71 with a daily change of down 0.4%.
- Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.83 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.68% for the day.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.36. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
- Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $57.17. Shares traded up 1.63%.
- Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares set a new yearly high of $80.71 this morning. The stock was down 0.01% on the session.
- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.80 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.08%.
- Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $54.10. Shares traded down 0.69%.
- CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $127.48. Shares traded up 0.73%.
- Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.01 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.32%.
- Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) shares hit $24.18 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.
- Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $102.32. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.
- SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $21.62. Shares traded up 0.65%.
- Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) shares set a new yearly high of $35.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.
- USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.74 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.86%.
- Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.20 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $75.42 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.96%.
- Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NYSE:NID) shares hit a yearly high of $14.69. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.
- CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $88.24 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares were up 3.13% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.56.
- North American (NYSE:NOA) shares were up 2.43% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.66 for a change of up 2.43%.
- Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) shares hit a yearly high of $15.13. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
- Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE:PMM) shares hit $8.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.29%.
- PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE:PCK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $9.74. Shares traded up 0.44%.
- HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) shares hit $22.39 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.75%.
- PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE:PZC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.
- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) shares were up 0.57% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.38.
- Goodrich Petroleum (AMEX:GDP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.50. Shares traded up 1.4%.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.26 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.46% for the day.
- County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.42 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.33.
- Volt Information Sciences (AMEX:VOLT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.64. The stock traded up 2.5% on the session.
- Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.12 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.41%.
- Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) shares were up 1.01% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.19.
- Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE:CRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.22 on Tuesday, moving up 2.48%.
Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.
