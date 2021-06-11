66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares jumped 302.3% to close at $21.00 on Thursday. Shares of the biopharmaceutical firm touched an intraday high of $77.77, running up 1,387%. On May 7, in the latest press statement put out by Orphazyme, it said its application for arimoclomol, which will be branded as MIPLYFFA for Niemann-Pick disease type C, is under priority review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — with the expected Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of June 17.
- TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) climbed 63.5% to settle at $6.67 as the company reported the launch of MedCheks Health Passport App for iOS devices.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) jumped 60.5% to close at $3.21 after jumping around 10% on Wednesday. Gryphon Digital Mining and Sphere 3D recently reported an agreement to purchase 250,000 Carbon Offset Credits.
- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO) gained 60% to settle at $8.00.
- Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) jumped 48.7% to close at $5.13. Traders circulated TipRanks report '2 "Strong Buy" Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More).'
- 1stdibs.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) surged 42.5% to close at $28.50 as the company priced its IPO at $20 a share.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) rose 40.2% to settle at $9.60 after the company filed for a patent titled “GP96-Based Cancer Therapy.”
- Medley Management Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLY) shares gained 36.6% to settle at $7.98 after gaining 9% on Wednesday. Medley LLC recently received NYSE notice regarding delayed Form 10-Q filing.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) rose 29.4% to close at $5.32 after reporting results for its first quarter.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) jumped 27.3% to close at $4.01.
- Orbsat Corp. (NASDAQ: OSAT) shares gained 25.5% to close at $6.31.
- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) jumped 25.3% to settle at $2.77.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) rose 23.1% to close at $5.27.
- Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) jumped 22.5% to settle at $5.53.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) gained 22.3% to close at $4.33.
- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) surged 21.7% to settle at $21.90 as the company priced its IPO at $18 per share.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) gained 19% to close at $3.63.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) surged 17.9% to settle at $3.62. Senseonics Holdings has been earmarked by Reddit traders and institutions alike for the large amount of short interest on its stock.
- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) gained 17.6% to close at $19.34.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) gained 17.2% to settle at $4.63.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) jumped 16.9% to close at $3.18.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares jumped 15.7% to close at $707.14 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and boosted its FY21 sales forecast.
- monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) rose 15.4% to close at $178.87 after the company priced its IPO at $155 a share.
- Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) surged 15.3% to close at $15.72 after the company confirmed its Eve subsidiary started negotiations related to a possible business combination with Zanite Acquisition.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) gained 14.9% to settle at $5.54 after dropping 4% on Wednesday.
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) jumped 14.3% to close at $44.52. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Prothena with a Buy and raised the price target from $33 to $58.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) surged 14.3% to close at $4.57. MediWound said it completed patient enrollment for interim assessment of U.S. EscharEx Phase 2 Adaptive Design Study.
- Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX) rose 14.2% to settle at $11.61.
- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) gained 14.1% to close at $2.93 after the company highlighted completion of five newly constructed properties.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) jumped 14% to close at $69.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong revenue guidance.
- Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) surged 13.4% to close at $6.10.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) gained 13.2% to close at $7.37 after the company, and Nuance Pharma, announced the companies have entered into an agreement granting Nuance Pharma the rights to develop and commercialize ensifentrine in Greater China.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) rose 13% to close at $3.21. Traders circulated TipRanks report '2 "Strong Buy" Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More).'
- Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) jumped 11.6% to settle at $45.94 after the company CEO reported buying 500,000 shares of the stock.
- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) rose 10.1% to close at $10.71.
- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) shares gained 8.2% to settle at $106.10 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and issued strong Q2 forecast. The company also boosted its FY21 sales guidance.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) climbed 7.9% to close at $9.73 after gaining over 5% on Wednesday. Credit Suisse recently downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) gained 7.7% to close at $31.07.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) rose 7.3% to close at $6.03.
- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) gained 6.3% to close at $5.21 after declining over 5% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares tumbled 36.1% to settle at $6.90 on Thursday after the company reported a 1.38 million share offering at $9 per share. Aethlon Medical shares jumped 388% on Wednesday following a Zacks SCR article on Tuesday titled 'AEMD: First Ever In Vivo Removal Of COVID Virus From Bloodstream Of An Infected Patient.'
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) dipped 28.1% to close at $6.69 after the company announced it will pursue a biologics license application path for its COVID-19 vaccine instead of emergency use authorization.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 27.2% to close at $220.39. GameStop reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter, while sales also exceeded estimates. GameStop also named Matt Furlong as its new CEO, while Mike Recupero was named as the company’s CFO. The company suspended its guidance going forward. GameStop also disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the retail trading frenzy.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) dropped 24.8% to close at $5.06 after jumping around 35% on Wednesday.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) dipped 24.2% to close at $10.24 after the company late Wednesday reported worse-than expected Q1 results.
- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) fell 20.2% to close at $9.50.
- The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) shares slipped 19.9% to close at $7.05. GEO Group shares climbed 38% on Wednesday amid continued retail investor interest in high-short interest stocks.
- Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) fell 19.3% to settle at $3.14.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) fell 19% to close at $9.82.
- Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) fell 18.3% to close at $22.89 after the company reported pricing of public offering of 4.0 million American Depositary Shares.
- REV Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVG) dipped 17.6% to close at $16.00 after the company announced a proposed secondary offering of 7.5 million shares of common stock.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) fell 16.1% to close at $42.97.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) fell 16% to close at $15.70 as the company reported pricing of $40 million private placement.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) dropped 15.7% to settle at $34.55.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) dropped 15.6% to settle at $10.99.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) fell 15.3% to close at $14.34 after tumbling around 24% on Wednesday.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) shares tumbled 15.1% to close at $61.75 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) dropped 14.4% to settle at $12.94.
- Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) fell 14.1% to close at $10.39.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) shares declined 13.6% to settle at $18.94.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares fell 13.2% to settle at $42.81 after dropping over 10% on Wednesday.
- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) shares dropped 13.2% to close at $6.11 as the company launched 8 million share common stock offering.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) fell 12.6% to close at $23.11 following Q1 results.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) tumbled 12.4% to settle at $26.20. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Hawaiian Holdings with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $27.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) fell 11.9% to close at $2.96. Energous and Atomosic Technologies, recently announced they have achieved the industry's first interoperability for radio frequency energy harvesting technology.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) fell 8.3% to close at $7.33 after jumping 28% on Wednesday. SPI Energy group company, Phoenix Motorcars, had commenced production of its first third-generation drivetrain products.
