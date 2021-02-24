88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares surged 41.8% to close at $9.74 on above-average session volume.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NASDAQ: TMST) shares jumped 26.8% to close at $7.99 on Tuesday after KeyBanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a price target of $10 per share.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) shares climbed 24.1% to close at $2.94 on Tuesday.
- Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) jumped 21.5% to close at $24.00. Ardagh Metal Packaging announced plans to go public through a merger with Gores Holdings V.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) shares gained 20.2% to close at $4.28 after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $12 per share. The company earlier announced vote approving reverse stock split within range between 3-for-1 and 6-for-1.
- Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE: FRD) gained 20.1% to close at $8.90.
- LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNSR) gained 18.6% to close at $9.50.
- The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE: SCX) jumped 18.2% to close at $7.25.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares rose 17.6% to close at $7.70 after the company announced it will reopen all 13 theatres in NYC as of March 5th.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) jumped 17% to close at $4.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) rose 16.5% to close at $6.34 Following recent Seeking Alpha article 'Comstock Mining Is An ESG Growth Stock Now.'
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) gained 16.3% to close at $43.61. NeuroRx said ZYESAMI has successfully demonstrated 10-day accelerated recovery from respiratory failure in critically ill patients with COVID-19 treated with high flow nasal oxygen at 28-day interim endpoint. NeuroRx has signed an agreement to complete a business combination with Big Rock Partners Acquisition.
- Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: THCB) gained 16.2% to close at $20.68 after the U.S. Postal Service announced it awarded Oshkosh with a contract to manufacture postal delivery vehicles. Tuscan is merging with Microvast, which has a partnership with Oshkosh.
- China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) surged 15.2% to close at $37.93.
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) jumped 13.1% to close at $11.64 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) surged 11.9% to close at $5.00. Peabody Energy, earlier during the month, released Q4 results.
- EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) gained 11.7% to close at $49.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) climbed 10.6% to close at $88.85 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) rose 10.5% to close at $6.23 after dropping over 11% on Monday.
- Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KIQ) gained 10.2% to close at $1.30.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) gained 9% to close at $2.55 after jumping over 98% on Monday. ReTo Eco-Solutions, last month, received state-backed funding with the launch of Beijing Winter Olympics Competition Zone.
- Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) gained 6.8% to close at $178.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong sales guidance.
Losers
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares dipped 47.5% to close at $16.47 after Oshkosh received a contract with the US Postal Service for delivery vehicles. Workhorse had been viewed as a potential candidate for the contract.
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) shares tumbled 38.6% to close at $35.21 on Tuesday after the company, and Lucid Motors, announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 34.1% to close at $53.79 following a drop in the price of Bitcoin. The9 acquired 70% equity in Hangzhou SuanLi Technology Co. Ltd. (Interhash), a cryptocurrency cloud mining blockchain software-as-a-service company for approximately $7 million.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) dipped 29.9% to close at $3.75. AirNet, last week, regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum market value requirement.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) fell 27.6% to close at $6.67.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) fell 26% to close at $3.51. Lion Group, on Monday, announced a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) declined 25.3% to close at $2.22 after dropping 21% on Monday.
- Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) dropped 25.1% to close at $1.94 in sympathy with the overall market amid a steep selloff in tech companies and a rise in yields, which has weighed on growth stocks for the session while investors also take profits following 2020 strength.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) fell 25.1% to close at $8.10. Sino-Global, last week, announced LOI to acquire 51% of inner Mongolia Nine-Chain Intelligent Big Data Park Service Co., Ltd.
- Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC) fell 24.8% to close at $3.54 in sympathy with the overall market amid a steep selloff in tech companies and a rise in yields, which has weighed on growth stocks for the session while investors also take profits following 2020 strength.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 24.6% to close at $48.80 following a drop in the price of Bitcoin.
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) dipped 23.9% to close at $23.20.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares fell 23.6% to close at $3.52 amid a steep sell-off in the tech sector and as investors await Fed Chair Powell's Congressional testimony. Investors may be taking profits following 2020's tech run, while a rise in yields has weighed on high-growth sectors.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) fell 23.4% to close at $32.38 in sympathy with the overall market amid a steep selloff in tech companies and a rise in yields, which has weighed on growth stocks for the session while investors also take profits following 2020 strength.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) dipped 23.1% to close at $20.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) declined 23% to close at $28.56 following a drop in the price of Bitcoin.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) dropped 23% to close at $1.64 amid a steep sell-off in the tech sector.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) fell 22.9% to close at $8.47 after jumping 56% on Monday. Toaping, last week, engaged with Great Bay Capital investments as a consultant blockchain deployment.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) fell 22% to close at $7.67 after dropping around 13% on Monday. SOS, last week, priced an 8.6 million unit offering at $10 per unit.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) dipped 21.9% to close at $3.99. Vaccinex recently reported Surface Oncology will be exercising its option to license anti-CCR8 antibody discovered by Vaccinex's ActivMAb platform.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) fell 21.6% to close at $3.37.
- Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NYSE: HX) dipped 21.6% to close at $2.11.
- RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) fell 21.1% to close at $3.96 amid a steep sell-off in the tech sector.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) dipped 21.1% to close at $691.23. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor believes that Bitcoin’s market value will continue to rise to $100 trillion.
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) dropped 20.9% to close at $2.01 in sympathy with the overall market amid a steep selloff in tech companies and a rise in yields, which has weighed on growth stocks for the session while investors also take profits following 2020 strength.
- Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) fell 20.8% to close at $4.97.
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) fell 20.8% to close at $1.67 amid a steep sell-off in the tech sector.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) fell 20.6% to close at $2.90.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) dropped 20.3% to close at $6.70 following a drop in the price of Bitcoin.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) dipped 20.1% to close at $129.80 amid a steep sell-off in the tech sector and as investors await Fed Chair Powell's Congressional testimony. Investors may be taking profits following 2020's tech run, while a rise in yields has weighed on high-growth sectors.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) dropped 20.1% to close at $7.08 following a drop in the price of Bitcoin..
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) fell 19.7% to close at $2.86.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) fell 19.6% to close at $4.46 after the company announced the pricing of its $45 million public offering of common stock. The offering is priced at $4.59 per share.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) shares declined 19.5% to close at $3.85 in sympathy with the overall market.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares fell 19.3% to close at $1.84 after declining 14% on Monday.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares fell 19.2% to close at $2.15 after dropping 15% on Monday.
- Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) shares fell 18.6% to close at $21.53.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares fell 18.4% to close at $2.09.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) fell 18.1% to close at $8.85.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) dropped 18% to close at $15.34 following a drop in the price of Bitcoin.
- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) fell 17.5% to close at $1.23. Isoray, earlier during the month, posted a loss for its second quarter.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) fell 17.4% to close at $3.90.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) shares fell 17.2% to close at $3.36 after the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) shares fell 16.9% to close at $2.66 after dropping 8% on Monday.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) fell 16.9% to close at $2.16 after reporting Q2 results.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) fell 16.6% to $3.3850. ZW Data Action Technologies, last week, announced the closing of $18.7 million registered direct offering.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) dipped 16.6% to close at $4.51. TransEnterix reported name change to Asensus Surgical.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) fell 16.6% to close at $1.56 after dropping 11% on Monday.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) fell 15.8% to close at $1.70.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) fell 15.6% to close at $8.65.
- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) fell 15.5% to close at $1.20 after dropping more than 10% on Monday. Histogen, last week, said HST-001 was found to be 'safe and well tolerated' with no serious adverse events.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares declined 15.3% to close at $2.38. Celsion said it received $2 million allocation through New Jersey Technology Business Certificate Transfer Program.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 14.9% to close at $1.26. Zosano Pharma, on Monday, confirmed Qtrypta NDA resubmission strategy following Type A meeting minutes from the FDA.
- CVD Equipment Corporation (NYSE: CVV) dipped 14.7% to close at $4.95.
- Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) fell 14.1% to close at $1.46 after declining around 8% on Monday.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 13.8% to close at $2.00 after declining 9% on Monday. Altium Capital Management reported in a 13G filing a 5.4% stake in Phunware.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) fell 13.8% to close at $4.93.
- Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) fell 13.5% to close at $50.25.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) fell 12.7% to close at $5.37 after climbing 10% on Monday.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) fell 12% to close at $9.24 after declining 8% on Monday. Calyxt, last week, announced the appointment of Dr. Yves Ribeill as CEO.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) fell 11.2% to close at $2.85 after tumbling over 18% on Monday.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) fell 10.2% to close at $1.67 after declining 13% on Monday. Globalstar, last week, announced alliance with XCOM Labs.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) fell 9.8% to close at $1.11. Castor Maritime, last week, announced the purchase of a Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier for $14.8 million.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) fell 9.7% to close at $3.03. Torchlight Energy Resources, on Monday, said, in accordance with previously announced arrangement agreement between the company and META, Torchlight has loaned $10 million to META.
- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) fell 8.3% to close at $1.10.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) fell 8.3% to close at $2.53 after declining more than 5% on Monday.
