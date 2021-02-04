78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) jumped 138.3% to close at $16.54 on Wednesday after the company reported it received a purchase order for HybridTech Armor Panels for an aircraft carrier.
- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) shares surged 101.7% to close at $13.21 on Wednesday after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $24 per share.
- Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) shares jumped 94% to close at $3.53 on Wednesday after the company was granted US patent claims covering the use of TYME-19 to treat COVID-19 infections.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) gained 64.7% to close at $8.50 after jumping over 41% on Tuesday.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) surged 58.6% to close at $87.95 on continued upward momentum after the company yesterday announced results of an interim analysis from an open-label study of simufilam, its lead drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) shares surged 57% to close at $7.44 after the company highlighted bitcoin mining efforts with newly appointed Chief Operating Officer Mr. Lei Nie and Chief Technology Officer Mr. Xintang You.
- Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) climbed 49.8% to close at $7.25.
- 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: VCVC) shares gained 49.5% to close at $16.35. REE Automotive will go public through a merger with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) surged 44.5% to close at $211.37 after the company announced it will be acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals for $7.2 billion.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) climbed 37.2% to close at $10.38.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 34.1% to close at $1.22 after dropping over 35% on Tuesday.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) climbed 33.5% to close at $4.50. American Resources gained over 34% on Tuesday as the company acquired exclusive rights to Pursue University's rare earth element innovations, critical for clean energy technologies.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) jumped 33.3% to close at $5.12 after the CEO & CFO bought 6.557K shares at an average price of $1.33 per share between both executive.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) surged 32.4% to close at $18.80. The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company, last month, disclosed the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of some 5.4 million of its shares of common stock at $10 per share.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) gained 32.2% to close at $15.62. HyreCar reported an offering of common stock after the closing bell.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) climbed 31.3% to close at $6.97. Nemaura Medical recently appointed Jay Warner as head of U.S. commercial operations.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares climbed 28% to close at $25.59 after dropping around 43% on Tuesday. The stock has been increasingly volatile following interest from retail investors.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) gained 27.9% to close at $3.12 as traders circulated that the company is offering Super Bowl and Pro Bowl ticket packages.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares gained 27.8% to close at $1.47. Outlook Therapeutics Director GMS Ventures & Investments reported the purchase of 8,360,000 at recent offering price of $1.00 per share in Form 4 filing on Tuesday.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) surged 27.6% to close at $2.91.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 27.4% to close at $4.5350. Landenburg is out with a positive note highlighting Jazz M&A of GW Pharmaceuticals and potential value of Rx CBD platform.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) gained 25.1% to close at $45.16.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) surged 24.8% to close at $4.83.
- Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) gained 24.1% to close at $5.88. Usio recently said Q4 transaction volume grew 13% from Q3.
- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) surged 23.8% to close at $6.90.
- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) gained 23.2% to close at $14.44 after climbing over 31% on Tuesday.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) surged 22.8% to close at $2.96.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) gained 22.5% to close at $12.83 after Credit Suisse initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $17 price target.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) climbed 22.5% to close at $14.77.
- TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NASDAQ: TIXT) shares rose 21.6% to close at $30.40 after the company priced its IPO at $25 per share.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) surged 21.5% to close at $20.14.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) gained 21.4% to close at $9.26.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) rose 21.2% to close at $21.21 after climbing over 10% on Tuesday.
- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) gained 21.2% to close at $90.77. Agora recently raised $250 million from private placement.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) rose 21.1% to close at $11.79. Amyris recently announced breakthrough clinical results for its clean formulation acne treatment.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) gained 20.8% to close at $3.89 after the company earlier announced it was named an exclusive marketing partner for SuperDraft. Roth Capital reportedly raised its price target on the stock to $6.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) surged 20.7% to close at $5.23 in sympathy with GW Pharma following Jazz Pharma deal
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) gained 20.4% to close at $2.71.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) rose 19.6% to close at $21.10.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) rose 19.5% to close at $3.92. 'ZK International's DeFi Platform, Crypto ETF, And Upcoming Crypto Coin Could Hit The Jackpot,' Seeking Alpha article said.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) surged 18.4% to close at $2.64.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares surged 17.6% to close at $57.12. The stock on Tuesday further fell amid reports the SpaceX SN9 exploded on landing, which could negatively weigh on space sector sentiment.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) gained 16.1% to close at $3.25. Atossa Therapeutics shares climbed 18% on Tuesday after the company said Phase 2 endoxifen breast cancer study produces 'substantially positive results' allowing study to be halted early.
- A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE: AHC) jumped 15.6% to close at $2.60.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares rose 14.9% to close at $9.40 after jumping 34% on Tuesday.
- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) rose 14.9% to close at $2.31. Surgalign shares jumped over 18% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $4 per share.
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) shares rose 14.4% to close at $4.52 after the company reported it received a purchase order from a global refining company to design, fabricate and supply the Company's ClearSign Core process burner for installation in a European refinery.
- Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE: DT) climbed 13.9% to close at $50.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued strong Q4 and FY21 guidance.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) climbed 13.7% to close at $13.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) rose 13.2% to close at $7.40 after dropping around 20% on Tuesday.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) shares rose 12.2% to close at $4.97. Selecta Biosciences shares gained over 5% on Tuesday after Mizuho upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $2.5 to $8 per share.
- Meritor Inc (NYSE: MTOR) gained 12.2% to close at $30.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also issued strong FY21 forecast.
- Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) surged 12.2% to close at $111.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares rose 12.1% to close at $1.30.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 12% to close at $26.31 following the announcement of the Jazz Pharma deal for GW Pharma.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) rose 11.1% to close at $1.40 after surging more than 22% on Tuesday.
- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) rose 11% to close at $2.33. Charles & Colvard is expected to report Q4 results on February 4, 2021.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares gained 9.7% to clsoe at $4.40. Applied Genetic Technologies, last week, reported improvements in visual sensitivity for achromatopsia patients from ongoing clinical trials.
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) gained 7.3% to close at $2.22.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) rose 7.3% to close at $2,058.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) surged 7% to close at $1.37 after the company regained Nasdaq compliance.
Losers
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares tumbled 57.8% to close at $9.85 on Wednesday after reporting that neutralizing antibodies were not detected in volunteers after a single dose of its experimental oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VXA-CoV2-1, in a Phase 1 trial of 35 healthy adults.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) fell 26.8% to close at $4.68 after the company priced its 14,273,684 share common stock offering at $4.75 per share.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) dropped 20.6% to close at $22.94.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) fell 18.3% to close at $5.21 after climbing around 37% on Tuesday.
- AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) dropped 14.7% to close at $31.37.
- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) fell 14.4% to close at $6.08 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares fell 13.8% to close at $2.81. Ocugen shares jumped 80% on Tuesday after the company said it has executed a definitive agreement with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop, supply and commercialize the latter's Covaxin in the U.S.
- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) dropped 12.6% to close at $124.65.
- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) fell 11.6% to close at $46.69 after the company issued weak sales guidance .
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares fell 11.4% to close at $1.55 after the company priced its 5.19 million share underwritten public offering of common stock at $1.50 per share.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) fell 11% to close at $12.10 after dipping over 41% on Tuesday.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) dropped 10.5% to close at $120.03 following Q4 results.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) shares dropped 9.6% to close at $20.54.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) fell 8.1% to close at $317.25 after the company reported its Q4 earnings results.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) fell 8% to close at $3.57. PDS Biotech reported preliminary efficacy achievement in Phase 2 combo trial of PDS0101 led by National Cancer Institute.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 7.8% to close at $16.26 after the company priced its upsized underwritten public offering of 42,000,000 shares of common stock, for gross proceeds of around $699 million.
- Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) dropped 6.4% to close at $7.49 after the company announced that the FDA had notified Neurocrine that it placed a clinical hold on the RESTORE-1 clinical trials of the NBIb1-817. Voyager planned to support Neurocrine by sponsoring its trial.
