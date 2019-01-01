ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

(ICON), Quotes and News Summary

ICON

Iconix Brand Group Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the apparel and home categories. It monetizes the brands through licensing and joint ventures with retailers and wholesalers worldwide. Its retail licensees include Wal-Mart, Target, Kohl's, and Kmart/Sears. Some of the company's notable brands are Peanuts, Mossimo, Starter, Sharper Image, and London Fog. Licensees are responsible for design, manufacture, and distribution, while Iconix manages advertising and promotional campaigns. Most agreements require licensees to pay Iconix for advertising and marketing and to guarantee Iconix a minimum amount of royalty revenue.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.220
REV23.634M
Q4 2020Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.060
REV22.280M33.888M11.608M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target