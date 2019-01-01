(ICON), Quotes and News Summary

Iconix Brand Group Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the apparel and home categories. It monetizes the brands through licensing and joint ventures with retailers and wholesalers worldwide. Its retail licensees include Wal-Mart, Target, Kohl's, and Kmart/Sears. Some of the company's notable brands are Peanuts, Mossimo, Starter, Sharper Image, and London Fog. Licensees are responsible for design, manufacture, and distribution, while Iconix manages advertising and promotional campaigns. Most agreements require licensees to pay Iconix for advertising and marketing and to guarantee Iconix a minimum amount of royalty revenue.