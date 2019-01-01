QQQ
Range
1.33 - 1.42
Vol / Avg.
1.9M/674.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.93 - 2.42
Mkt Cap
118.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.39
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
85.5M
Outstanding
PEDEVCO Corp is an energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the Denver-Julesberg Basin (D-J Basin) in Colorado. The D-J Basin contains hydrocarbon-bearing deposits in several formations, including the Niobrara, Codell, Greenhorn, Shannon, J-Sand, and D-Sand. Its principal operating properties are located in the Wattenberg, Wattenberg Extension and Niobrara formation in the D-J Basin.

PEDEVCO Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PEDEVCO (PED) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PEDEVCO (AMEX: PED) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PEDEVCO's (PED) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PEDEVCO.

Q

What is the target price for PEDEVCO (PED) stock?

A

The latest price target for PEDEVCO (AMEX: PED) was reported by EF Hutton on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting PED to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.88% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PEDEVCO (PED)?

A

The stock price for PEDEVCO (AMEX: PED) is $1.39 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does PEDEVCO (PED) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PEDEVCO.

Q

When is PEDEVCO (AMEX:PED) reporting earnings?

A

PEDEVCO’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is PEDEVCO (PED) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PEDEVCO.

Q

What sector and industry does PEDEVCO (PED) operate in?

A

PEDEVCO is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.