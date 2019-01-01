PEDEVCO Corp is an energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the Denver-Julesberg Basin (D-J Basin) in Colorado. The D-J Basin contains hydrocarbon-bearing deposits in several formations, including the Niobrara, Codell, Greenhorn, Shannon, J-Sand, and D-Sand. Its principal operating properties are located in the Wattenberg, Wattenberg Extension and Niobrara formation in the D-J Basin.