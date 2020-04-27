81 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares climbed 139.5% to close at $15.45 on Friday after the company reported 10 out of 12 patients with ventilator-dependent coronavirus infection survived following 2 intravenous infusions of company’s allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell product candidate Remestemcel-L.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) shares gained 61.6% to close at $25.77. ORIC Pharmaceuticals priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 shares at $16.00 per share.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares surged 45.3% to close at $39.94 after gaining over 36% on Thursday.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPB) climbed 38.6% to close at $37.57.
- Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) shares gained 34.4% to close at $0.2191.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) rose 33.7% to close at $2.54.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) climbed 32.7% to close at $4.63. Tarena announced plans to file fiscal year 2018 annual report on Form 20-F on April 24, 2020.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) gained 10.7% to close at $3.01.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) surged 47.9% to close at $9.20.
- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) rose 28.6% to close at $9.84. Jefferies analyst George Notter upgraded Calix from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $7 to $13.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) surged 26.5% to close at $3.44.
- TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGBD) gained 25.6% to close at $7.02 after the company reported preliminary results for its first quarter.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) jumped 25.1% to close at $2.49.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) rose 24.6% to close at $2.33.
- CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) gained 24% to close at $6.57.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares surged 23.9% to close at $9.92. Overstock.com is expected to release Q1 earnings on April 30.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) rose 23.7% to close at $6.22.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) gained 23.6% to close at $12.74.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) rose 23% to close at $5.18.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) gained 21.3% to close at $14.59 after the company's CEO on Thursday said it is possible to meet the 12-18 month timeline for a novel coronavirus vaccine. The company began the first phase of its clinical trials earlier in April.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) rose 21.2% to close at $2.63.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) jumped 21.2% to close at $8.91.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares rose 20% to close at $12.43 after the company disclosed that it has secured a €50 million non-dilutive funding from the European Investment Bank to support its coronavirus project and Phase 3 studies.
- Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TRWH) surged 18.6% to close at $13.72 after the company announced plans to acquire three casinos from Eldorado and Caesars. Caesars and VICI Properties report deal to sell Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino to Twin River.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) gained 18.3% to close at $7.45.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 18.3% to close at $8.07.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) gained 17.8% to close at $14.52.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) climbed 17% to close at $122.41.
- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) gained 16.6% to close at $49.83 following Q1 results.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) climbed 16.1% to close at $2.31.
- CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) gained 15.6% to close at $25.16 after reporting Q1 results.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) gained 15.5% to close at $2.09.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) jumped 15.3% to close at $11.92.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) rose 14.6% to close at $44.79 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) gained 14.2% to close at $2.50.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) gained 14.1% to close at $9.25 after the company reported a joint venture with ImmuneCyte to develop several convalescent plasma and antibody therapeutic approaches against coronavirus infection, which was featured on FOX40 news segment and other news outlets.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) rose 13.3% to close at $13.22 after gaining around 14% on Thursday.
- BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM) climbed 12.8% to close at $8.70 after the company's subsidiary VirtalClear submitted an investigational new drug application to the FDA for a phase 2 clinical trial of Merimepodib.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 12.7% to close at $3.02.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares climbed 12.1% to close at $0.3251 after jumping 123% on Thursday.
- FTS International, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSI) rose 10.3% to close at $0.32 after surging 38% on Thursday.
- Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNE) gained 10% to close at $8.88 following Q1 results.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) rose 9.8% to close at $0.3350 after jumping 42% on Thursday.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares jumped 9.8% to close at $2.69.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) gained 9.4% to close at $2.68.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 9% to close at $108.78. It was reported earlier this week Starbucks will introduce three Beyond items in China and the company also announced a new $150 million revolving credit facility.
- CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP) rose 7.9% to close at $0.4726 after gaining around 5% on Thursday.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) gained 7.7% to close at $3.90.
Losers
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares dipped 33.3% to close at $1.12 on Friday after climbing over 100% on Thursday.
- Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE: RYCE) fell 31.1% to close at $13.09.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) dipped 17.3% to close at $7.30.
- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) fell 15.1% to close at $5.00. Interpace Biosciences reported Q4 results on Thursday.
- SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) dipped 14.2% to close at $4.67.
- Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE: EBR) fell 13.8% to close at $3.91.
- Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE: SBS) fell 13.7% to close at $6.57.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) dipped 13.4% to close at $109.31 after the company cut FY20 EPS guidance.
- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) dropped 13.1% to close at $3.78.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) fell 13.4% to close at $1.88.
- Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) shares declined 13% to close at $5.82.
- Linx S.A. (NYSE: LINX) fell 12.6% to close at $3.62.
- TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: TSU) dropped 12.3% to close at $10.66.
- Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) tumbled 11.6% to close at $9.35.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) fell 11.6% to close at $5.93.
- Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) fell 11.4% to close at $3.65.
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc (NYSE: JCP) fell 11.3% to close at $0.2440. J.C. Penney is negotiating bankruptcy financing with banks for a debtor-in-possession loan to secure liquidity for operations during bankruptcy.
- XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) dipped 11.1% to close at $22.90.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) fell 11% to close at $2.66.
- National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ: NESR) shares dipped 10.9% to close at $5.17. National Energy Services is expected to release Q1 results on May 6.
- Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) declined 10.6% to close at $6.78.
- Cosan Limited (NYSE: CZZ) fell 10.6% to close at $11.81.
- Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) tumbled 10.4% to close at $2.59. Patterson-UTI Energy reported Q1 results on Thursday.
- Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) dropped 10.3% to close at $3.12.
- Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) shares fell 10.2% to close at $2.38.
- Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) fell 7.7% to close at $11.51.
- Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG) dropped 7.3% to close at $28.75 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) fell 6.5% to close at $3.30.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) fell 6.4% to close at $2.36 after rising over 55% on Thursday.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 6.1% to close at $3.71.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) dipped 5.7% to close at $3.62.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) fell 5.5% to close at $0.5440.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares fell 5% to close at $5.52 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
