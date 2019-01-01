QQQ
Range
4.7 - 4.9
Vol / Avg.
14.6K/1.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.31 - 9.75
Mkt Cap
34.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.78
P/E
-
EPS
-0.36
Shares
7.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Microbot Medical Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company. It specializes in research, design, and development of next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The company is mainly focused on leveraging of its micro-robotic technologies with the goal of improvements in surgical outcomes. It is presently developing Self-cleaning shunt and TipCAT product candidates. The firm presently holds patents granted in the United States and worldwide.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

Microbot Medical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Microbot Medical (MBOT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ: MBOT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Microbot Medical's (MBOT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Microbot Medical (MBOT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Microbot Medical (NASDAQ: MBOT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 18, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting MBOT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 316.66% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Microbot Medical (MBOT)?

A

The stock price for Microbot Medical (NASDAQ: MBOT) is $4.8001 last updated Today at 3:02:45 PM.

Q

Does Microbot Medical (MBOT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Microbot Medical.

Q

When is Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) reporting earnings?

A

Microbot Medical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Microbot Medical (MBOT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Microbot Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Microbot Medical (MBOT) operate in?

A

Microbot Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.