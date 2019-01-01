|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ: MBOT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Microbot Medical’s space includes: ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA), Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES), Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX), Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) and Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD).
The latest price target for Microbot Medical (NASDAQ: MBOT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 18, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting MBOT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 316.66% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Microbot Medical (NASDAQ: MBOT) is $4.8001 last updated Today at 3:02:45 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Microbot Medical.
Microbot Medical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Microbot Medical.
Microbot Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.