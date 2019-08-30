Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2019 4:05am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Castle Brands Inc. (NYSE: ROX) shares jumped 89.2% to close at $1.26 on Thursday after the company agreed to be acquired by Penrod Ricard for $223 million.
  • LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) gained 29.5% to close at $9.58.
  • Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) rose 24.9% to close at $10.89 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
  • VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) climbed 23.4% to close at $2.61 after receiving $1.1 million expansion order from the US Secret Service.
  • Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares gained 22.5% to close at $24.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares gained 20.5% to close at $18.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) rose 18.9% to close at $30.80 after the company announced 2019 EPS expectations above the analyst consensus estimate.
  • Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) shares gained 18.6% to close at $205.42 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised FY19 EPS forecast.
  • Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) shares gained 17.9% to close at $4.09.
  • GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) shares gained 17.4% to close at $27.71 following upbeat Q1 results.
  • DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) rose 16.1% to close at $2.88.
  • Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) gained 15.9% to close at $2.40.
  • Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) climbed 15.7% to close at $94.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and announced a $200 million increase in share repurchase program.
  • BRP Inc. (NASDAQ: DOOO) rose 15.3% to close at $34.79 following Q2 results.
  • Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS) gained 14.9% to close at $9.41.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) rose 14.6% to close at $2.98.
  • Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) shares climbed 14.5% to close at $4.50 after the company said it is experiencing 'significant' increase in orders in its recycling division. As a result, the company has entered into a $2.5 million line of credit.
  • Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) climbed 14.1% to close at $21.81 after the company announced it won a 5-year contract as the primary onsite mechanical service contractor at the Shell Puget Sound Refinery.
  • Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) rose 14.1% to close at $13.11.
  • Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) gained 13.3% to close at $2.64.
  • Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) gained 13.3% to close at $32.20 following Q1 results.
  • Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) jumped 13.2% to close at $36.62 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
  • Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMMA) rose 13.2% to close at $3.27.
  • Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) gained 12.8% to close at $65.62.
  • Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) gained 12.4% to close at $3.54 on Thursday after gaining 4.30% on Wednesday.
  • Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) rose 12.3% to close at $2.64.
  • Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) gained 11.8% to close at $6.92. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Commercial Vehicle with an Outperform rating and a $7.5 price target.
  • ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) gained 11.5% to close at $6.60.
  • BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) climbed 11.1% to close at $17.62.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares gained 11% to close at $9.48 amid vague, unconfirmed rumors of M&A talks.
  • Elastic N.V.. (NYSE: ESTC) rose 10.8% to close at $88.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) gained 10.8% to close at $3.49.
  • Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) rose 10.7% to close at $156.09 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised FY19 outlook.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) gained 9.9% to close at $2.55.
  • Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) climbed 9.9% to close at $28.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) rose 9.6% to close at $8.88.
  • American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) gained 9.6% to close at $15.23 following Q1 results.
  • Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) rose 7.8% to close at $28.23. Citigroup upgraded Jabil from Sell to Buy and raised the price target from $27 to $36.
  • Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) gained 6.8% to close at $14.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) rose 6.5% to close at $3.75.
  • Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) gained 6.3% to close at $125.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results. JP Morgan also maintained its Overweight rating on the stock and raised the price target from $140 to $143 per share.
  • Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) gained 6.3% to close at $15.81 after BNP Paribas upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Outperform.
  • Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CTG) gained 5.7% to close at $4.80.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) dipped 33.5% to close at $11.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) shares dipped 31.3% to close at $12.98 on Thursday after the company lowered its full-year revenue outlook.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares fell 27.5% to close at $56.36 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) shares dropped 25.2% to close at $3.97 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results down from last year.
  • Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) dropped 22.8% to close at $4.73. The company recently disclosed USAA is discontinuing the USAA Real Estate Awards Network, which will likely have a material impact in 2020 at Cartus, a subsidiary of Realogy.
  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) fell 19.6% to close at $3.82.
  • Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) dropped 16.7% to close at $1.85.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) dropped 15.1% to close at $14.45 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) dipped 14.2% to close at $11.51.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 12.7% to close at $16.81 after gaining 28.76% on Wednesday.
  • NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) dropped 12.7% to close at $2.40.
  • Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares declined 12.5% to close at $27.94.
  • Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) dropped 12.5% to close at $3.08.
  • Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) fell 11.5% to close at $4.47 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) dropped 11.2% to close at $2.85 following downbeat Q2 results.
  • Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) dropped 10.3% to close at $15.19 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) fell 10.2% to close at $7.86.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) dropped 9.7% to close at $8.67.
  • H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) dropped 9.3% to close at $24.37 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. Morgan Stanley also lowered the company's price target from $29 to $28.
  • Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) tumbled 8.6% to close at $3.70.
  • Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) fell 8% to close at $63.49 after reporting downbeat Q2 sales.
  • Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) tumbled 7.4% to close at $8.42 after Citigroup downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Hold and set a $6 price target.
  • Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) dropped 7.2% to close at $2.69.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) tumbled 6.4% to close at $31.15.
  • Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MMDM) dropped 6.6% to close at $6.13.
  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) fell 6.3% to close at $3.12.
  • Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) shares fell 6% to close at $24.89.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEZS + AGTC)

75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
68 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Advise Their Viewers On Cloudera, Target, More