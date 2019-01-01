QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 6.13
Mkt Cap
109.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.79
Shares
37.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc has operations primarily in the United States. Its services involve the pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments. The Company's revenues are derived from providing less than truckload transportation services domestically.

Roadrunner Transportation Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Roadrunner Transportation (RRTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Roadrunner Transportation (OTCPK: RRTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Roadrunner Transportation's (RRTS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Roadrunner Transportation.

Q

What is the target price for Roadrunner Transportation (RRTS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Roadrunner Transportation (OTCPK: RRTS) was reported by Stifel on January 15, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RRTS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Roadrunner Transportation (RRTS)?

A

The stock price for Roadrunner Transportation (OTCPK: RRTS) is $2.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:21:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Roadrunner Transportation (RRTS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Roadrunner Transportation.

Q

When is Roadrunner Transportation (OTCPK:RRTS) reporting earnings?

A

Roadrunner Transportation does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Roadrunner Transportation (RRTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Roadrunner Transportation.

Q

What sector and industry does Roadrunner Transportation (RRTS) operate in?

A

Roadrunner Transportation is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.