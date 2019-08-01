72 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) jumped 43% to $41.79 following news UnitedHealthcare issued a positive coverage decision for GeneSight.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares gained 34.5% to $15.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares surged 33% to $0.5376 after the company announced that it has secured a seven-figure contract with a new customer, a manufacturer who ranks among the top 500 public companies globally.
- The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE: RUBI) climbed 32.1% to $10.05 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) gained 29.4% to $16.11 following Q2 results. Citi upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Buy.
- NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) climbed 21.8% to $22.09 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) gained 20.1% to $35.21. STAAR Surgical reported submission of presbyopia trial data.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) rose 18.6% to $58.19 after the company reported strong Q1 EPS and better-than-expected Q1 sales results,
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) gained 18.6% to $7.90.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) climbed 17.9% to $0.7319 after the company announced that it has amended the license agreement to allow Kyowa Kirin to buy back the non-oncology rights of tivozanib in AVEO territories, which includes the U.S. and EU.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) rose 17.7% to $36.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) gained 17.6% to $7.75 after reporting strong Q2 results.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) rose 17.4% to $28.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) gained 17% to $7.45 following Q2 results.
- Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares rose 16.1% to $57.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NYSE: COOP) gained 15.5% to $8.79 following Q2 results.
- EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) gained 14.2% to $36.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) rose 13.6% to $13.65 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY19 forecast.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) rose 13.4% to $48.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) rose 13.2% to $25.86 following better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ: CMPR) gained 12.9% to $108.84.
- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) gained 12.8% to $11.80 following strong Q2 results.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) rose 12.5% to $2.34.
- KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) climbed 11.8% to $22.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) gained 10.9% to $16.63 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) rose 10.5% to $8.95.
- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) shares gained 10% to $8.34 following Q2 results.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) rose 9.4% to $128.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) gained 9.3% to $4.45.
- Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) rose 9.3% to $347.28 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and sales results.
- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) rose 9% to $81.18 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised FY2019 guidance.
- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) rose 7.2% to $38.16 after reporting higher first half sales.
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) rose 7.2% to $57.76 despite the company reporting weak Q4 earnings and issuing Q1 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) rose 7.1% to $262.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 EPS above analyst estimates.
- McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) rose 6.8% to $148.35 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and raised FY20 earnings forecast. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from $0.39 per share to $0.41 per share.
- Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares rose 6% to $0.5742 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) rose 5% to $147.42 after the company reported half-year results.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) rose 3.8% to $67.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
Losers
- ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) shares dipped 38% to $1.71 after the company reported Q2 results and updated 2019 product revenue expectations.
- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) dropped 37.8% to $19.10 after the company issued weak third-quarter guidance.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) fell 37.4% to $11.06 after the company reported a surprise loss for the second quarter and announced plans to cut 33% of its workforce.
- Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) fell 24.9% to $209.32 after the company posted downbeat Q1 sales and issued weak FY20 sales outlook.
- Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO) fell 24% to $74.24 after the company reported weak Q2 EPS results and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) shares dipped 22% to $ 10.70 after the company posted downbeat Q1 results.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) dropped 21.7% to $35.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also cut its FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) shares declined 20.9% to $15.52 after the company reported weak Q2 EPS results. RBC Capital also downgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $20 to $15 per share.
- Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) fell 20.6% to $13.48 after reporting downbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) dropped 19% to $1.9850.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) fell 18.8% to $3.41 after the company issued Q3 guidance and FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. The company also cut FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) dipped 18.6% to $3.95. Hudbay reported that it will appeal unprecedented Rosemont Court decision.
- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE: HGV) dropped 17.1% to $27.11 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) fell 16.7% to $3.15 following Q2 results.
- MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MYRG) shares tumbled 16% to $30.33 after reporting weak quarterly earnings.
- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) fell 16% to $47.46 following Q2 results.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) fell 15.2% to $2.63.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares declined 14.5% to $3.24.
- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) dipped 14.5% to $14.19 following Q2 results.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) fell 13.9% to $3.42.
- Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE: HCR) dipped 13.7% to $1.82.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) fell 13.7% to $18.94 following Q2 results.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) dipped 13.2% to $21.39 after reporting Q2 results.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) dropped 13% to $1.00. Adamis Pharmaceuticals priced 12 million unit offering at $1 per share.
- Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) dipped 12.4% to $9.24 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) dropped 11.9% to $8.78.
- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) dropped 11.9% to $28.96 after reporting Q2 results.
- PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) fell 11.8% to $14.22 after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales and lowered FY19 guidance.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) dropped 10.7% to $20.95.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DMPI) dropped 10.7% to $1.59.
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 9.1% to $178.63 since announcement Burger King has launched impossible WHOPPER Nationwide.
- Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) fell 8.5% to $92.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) fell 7.7% to $22.78 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) fell 5.7% to $13.89. KeyBanc downgraded Ferro from Overweight to Sector Weight.
