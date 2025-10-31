Earnings Scheduled For October 31, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $407.45 million.

• Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.15 per share on revenue of $416.58 million.

• Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $167.62 million.

• Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.48 per share on revenue of $13.75 billion.

• WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $123.10 million.

• Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion.

• Rithm Property Trust (NYSE:RPT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $5.16 million.

• TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $608.65 million.

• Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $21.14 million.

• nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $84.87 billion.

• Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $235.77 million.

• OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Aon (NYSE:AON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.90 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion.

• Lear (NYSE:LEA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $5.67 billion.

• LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $7.43 billion.

• Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $174.02 million.

• Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $76.80 million.

• Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $49.88 billion.

• ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $9.56 billion.

• Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $964.60 million.

• Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $133.90 million.

• Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.18 per share on revenue of $8.61 billion.

• Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $356.91 million.

• Portland Gen Electric (NYSE:POR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $980.92 million.

• Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $10.16 billion.

• MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $6.23 billion.

• Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $207.97 million.

• Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $12.04 billion.

• Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion.

• AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $15.59 billion.

• Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $495.84 million.

• Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.11 per share on revenue of $41.18 million.

• W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.94 per share on revenue of $4.64 billion.

• Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $314.71 million.

• Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.

• Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $587.03 million.

• Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $139.45 million.

• Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion.

• AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $450.69 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $54.85 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.