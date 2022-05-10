Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 10, 2022

Upgrades

According to Nomura Instinet, the prior rating for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Goodyear Tire & Rubber showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.89 and a 52-week-low of $11.15. At the end of the last trading period, Goodyear Tire & Rubber closed at $11.37.

For Fluent Inc FLNT, Barrington Research upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Fluent earned $0.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.51 and a 52-week-low of $1.16. At the end of the last trading period, Fluent closed at $1.21.

Berenberg upgraded the previous rating for Healthcare Trust of America Inc HTA from Hold to Buy. Healthcare Trust earned $0.44 in the first quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.83 and a 52-week-low of $26.36. Healthcare Trust closed at $28.90 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for RingCentral Inc RNG was changed from Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, RingCentral had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $315.00 and a 52-week-low of $68.38. At the end of the last trading period, RingCentral closed at $68.66.

For EOG Resources Inc EOG, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. EOG Resources earned $4.00 in the first quarter, compared to $1.62 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $132.35 and a 52-week-low of $62.81. EOG Resources closed at $117.94 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for Graphic Packaging Holding Co GPK was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, Graphic Packaging Holding showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.71 and a 52-week-low of $16.94. At the end of the last trading period, Graphic Packaging Holding closed at $21.10.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for O'Reilly Automotive Inc ORLY was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, O'Reilly Automotive had an EPS of $7.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $7.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $748.68 and a 52-week-low of $519.32. At the end of the last trading period, O'Reilly Automotive closed at $610.07.

According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for LivePerson Inc LPSN was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, LivePerson had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.82 and a 52-week-low of $16.00. LivePerson closed at $16.30 at the end of the last trading period.

For Genuine Parts Co GPC, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Genuine Parts showed an EPS of $1.86, compared to $1.50 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Genuine Parts shows a 52-week-high of $142.97 and a 52-week-low of $115.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $131.94.

For Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR, Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Maxar Technologies showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Maxar Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $42.59 and a 52-week-low of $22.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.84.

Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc PBH from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Prestige Consumer had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.83 and a 52-week-low of $45.93. At the end of the last trading period, Prestige Consumer closed at $57.45.

Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Clean Energy Fuels Corp CLNE from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Clean Energy Fuels showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.50 and a 52-week-low of $4.22. Clean Energy Fuels closed at $4.23 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc XHR was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Xenia Hotels & Resorts had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.04 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. At the end of the last trading period, Xenia Hotels & Resorts closed at $17.50.

UBS upgraded the previous rating for Autoliv Inc ALV from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Autoliv showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $1.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $110.59 and a 52-week-low of $69.96. At the end of the last trading period, Autoliv closed at $70.60.

Downgrades

SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating for GoodRx Holdings Inc GDRX from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, GoodRx Holdings showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.05 and a 52-week-low of $10.65. GoodRx Holdings closed at $10.75 at the end of the last trading period.

DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating for The Joint Corp JYNT from Buy to Underperform. In the first quarter, Joint showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $111.06 and a 52-week-low of $14.09. Joint closed at $16.21 at the end of the last trading period.

OTR Global downgraded the previous rating for The Home Depot Inc HD from Positive to Mixed. For the fourth quarter, Home Depot had an EPS of $3.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $420.61 and a 52-week-low of $288.50. At the end of the last trading period, Home Depot closed at $297.03.

OTR Global downgraded the previous rating for Lowe's Companies Inc LOW from Positive to Mixed. For the fourth quarter, Lowe's Companies had an EPS of $1.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.33. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $263.31 and a 52-week-low of $182.08. Lowe's Companies closed at $196.07 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Upstart Holdings Inc UPST from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Upstart Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Upstart Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $401.49 and a 52-week-low of $71.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.13.

Bernstein downgraded the previous rating for Altria Group Inc MO from Outperform to Market Perform. Altria Group earned $1.12 in the first quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.05 and a 52-week-low of $42.53. Altria Group closed at $55.26 at the end of the last trading period.

For Kaleyra Inc KLR, Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Kaleyra had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The current stock performance of Kaleyra shows a 52-week-high of $14.23 and a 52-week-low of $5.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.09.

According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc HR was changed from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Healthcare Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.77 and a 52-week-low of $25.61. At the end of the last trading period, Healthcare Realty Trust closed at $30.67.

For Atara Biotherapeutics Inc ATRA, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Atara Biotherapeutics had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.04 and a 52-week-low of $5.55. Atara Biotherapeutics closed at $5.72 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Benchmark, the prior rating for Boise Cascade Co BCC was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Boise Cascade showed an EPS of $7.61, compared to $3.76 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.17 and a 52-week-low of $46.51. Boise Cascade closed at $81.66 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Upstart Holdings Inc UPST was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Upstart Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $401.49 and a 52-week-low of $71.09. Upstart Hldgs closed at $77.13 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Upstart Holdings Inc UPST was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Upstart Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Upstart Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $401.49 and a 52-week-low of $71.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.13.

Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the second quarter, Affirm Holdings showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.65 and a 52-week-low of $20.40. At the end of the last trading period, Affirm Holdings closed at $20.59.

For Edison International EIX, Mizuho downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Edison showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.32 and a 52-week-low of $54.14. At the end of the last trading period, Edison closed at $70.06.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for TELUS Corp TU from Overweight to Equal-Weight. TELUS earned $0.24 in the first quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of TELUS shows a 52-week-high of $27.50 and a 52-week-low of $21.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.45.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Essex Property Trust Inc ESS was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, Essex Property Trust had an EPS of $3.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $363.36 and a 52-week-low of $279.63. At the end of the last trading period, Essex Property Trust closed at $295.97.

For Methanex Corp MEOH, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. For the first quarter, Methanex had an EPS of $2.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.79 and a 52-week-low of $29.61. Methanex closed at $48.23 at the end of the last trading period.

For Viatris Inc VTRS, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. For the first quarter, Viatris had an EPS of $0.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.29 and a 52-week-low of $9.66. Viatris closed at $10.48 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for GoodRx Holdings Inc GDRX was changed from Outperform to In-Line. GoodRx Holdings earned $0.10 in the first quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.05 and a 52-week-low of $10.65. At the end of the last trading period, GoodRx Holdings closed at $10.75.

For GoodRx Holdings Inc GDRX, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, GoodRx Holdings had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.05 and a 52-week-low of $10.65. GoodRx Holdings closed at $10.75 at the end of the last trading period.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for GoodRx Holdings Inc GDRX was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the first quarter, GoodRx Holdings had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of GoodRx Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $48.05 and a 52-week-low of $10.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.75.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR was changed from Sector Perform to Underperform. For the first quarter, Palantir Technologies had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.29 and a 52-week-low of $7.32. Palantir Technologies closed at $7.46 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Upstart Holdings Inc UPST from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Upstart Hldgs had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The current stock performance of Upstart Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $401.49 and a 52-week-low of $71.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.13.

Initiations

Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group Inc SHLS with an Outperform rating. The price target for Shoals Technologies Gr is set to $16.00. In the fourth quarter, Shoals Technologies Gr showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.61 and a 52-week-low of $9.58. Shoals Technologies Gr closed at $12.29 at the end of the last trading period.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA Inc BZH with a Buy rating. The price target for Beazer Homes USA is set to $23.00. For the second quarter, Beazer Homes USA had an EPS of $1.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.81. The current stock performance of Beazer Homes USA shows a 52-week-high of $26.12 and a 52-week-low of $13.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.60.

With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics Inc ONCT. The price target seems to have been set at $3.50 for Oncternal Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Oncternal Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.24 and a 52-week-low of $0.85. At the end of the last trading period, Oncternal Therapeutics closed at $0.99.

For Global Net Lease Inc GNL, JMP Securities initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. In the first quarter, Global Net Lease showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Global Net Lease shows a 52-week-high of $20.11 and a 52-week-low of $13.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.30.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on Agree Realty Corp ADC with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Agree Realty is set to $81.00. Agree Realty earned $0.97 in the first quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Agree Realty shows a 52-week-high of $75.95 and a 52-week-low of $61.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.98.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Denbury Inc DEN with a Buy rating. The price target for Denbury is set to $83.00. For the first quarter, Denbury had an EPS of $1.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.30 and a 52-week-low of $50.54. At the end of the last trading period, Denbury closed at $65.07.

Citigroup initiated coverage on California Resources Corp CRC with a Buy rating. The price target for California Resources is set to $60.00. In the first quarter, California Resources showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of California Resources shows a 52-week-high of $50.44 and a 52-week-low of $23.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.33.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on W.P. Carey Inc WPC. The price target seems to have been set at $87.00 for W.P. Carey. For the first quarter, W.P. Carey had an EPS of $1.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.22. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $86.48 and a 52-week-low of $71.72. W.P. Carey closed at $76.61 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital Inc SRC. The price target seems to have been set at $54.00 for Spirit Realty Cap. For the first quarter, Spirit Realty Cap had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.29 and a 52-week-low of $39.73. Spirit Realty Cap closed at $39.79 at the end of the last trading period.

For The Necessity Retail REIT Inc RTL, JMP Securities initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. For the first quarter, Necessity Retail REIT had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.64 and a 52-week-low of $6.83. Necessity Retail REIT closed at $7.09 at the end of the last trading period.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on Getty Realty Corp GTY with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Getty Realty is set to $32.00. Getty Realty earned $0.52 in the first quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.21 and a 52-week-low of $25.53. Getty Realty closed at $25.67 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Athira Pharma Inc ATHA. The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Athira Pharma. Athira Pharma earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.64 and a 52-week-low of $8.51. Athira Pharma closed at $8.84 at the end of the last trading period.

Berenberg initiated coverage on General Motors Co GM with a Buy rating. The price target for General Motors is set to $55.00. For the first quarter, General Motors had an EPS of $2.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.25. The current stock performance of General Motors shows a 52-week-high of $67.21 and a 52-week-low of $37.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.26.

Berenberg initiated coverage on Ford Motor Co F with a Hold rating. The price target for Ford Motor is set to $17.00. Ford Motor earned $0.38 in the first quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.87 and a 52-week-low of $11.28. Ford Motor closed at $13.37 at the end of the last trading period.

Berenberg initiated coverage on Tesla Inc TSLA with a Hold rating. The price target for Tesla is set to $900.00. Tesla earned $3.22 in the first quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tesla shows a 52-week-high of $1243.49 and a 52-week-low of $546.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $787.11.

Wedbush initiated coverage on Roblox Corp RBLX with a Neutral rating. The price target for Roblox is set to $28.00. The current stock performance of Roblox shows a 52-week-high of $141.60 and a 52-week-low of $24.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.61.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise Inc AXON with an Outperform rating. The price target for Axon Enterprise is set to $169.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $209.00 and a 52-week-low of $87.35. At the end of the last trading period, Axon Enterprise closed at $87.89.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies Inc TYL. The price target seems to have been set at $408.00 for Tyler Technologies. For the first quarter, Tyler Technologies had an EPS of $1.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.43. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $557.55 and a 52-week-low of $348.23. Tyler Technologies closed at $354.20 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Underweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Satellogic Inc SATL. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Satellogic. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.92 and a 52-week-low of $5.00. Satellogic closed at $6.40 at the end of the last trading period.

