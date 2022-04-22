Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 22, 2022

Upgrades

For United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL, Argus Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, United Airlines Holdings had an EPS of $4.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.59 and a 52-week-low of $30.54. At the end of the last trading period, United Airlines Holdings closed at $50.85.

Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for American Airlines Group Inc AAL from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, American Airlines Group showed an EPS of $2.32, compared to $4.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of American Airlines Group shows a 52-week-high of $26.04 and a 52-week-low of $12.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.22.

For SVB Financial Group SIVB, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, SVB Finl Gr showed an EPS of $7.92, compared to $10.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $763.22 and a 52-week-low of $486.74. At the end of the last trading period, SVB Finl Gr closed at $503.13.

For The AZEK Co Inc AZEK, Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, AZEK Co showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AZEK Co shows a 52-week-high of $51.32 and a 52-week-low of $21.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.49.

HSBC upgraded the previous rating for NatWest Group PLC NWG from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, NatWest Group had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.99. NatWest Group closed at $5.89 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Dow Inc DOW from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Dow had an EPS of $2.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.36. The current stock performance of Dow shows a 52-week-high of $71.86 and a 52-week-low of $52.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.51.

Mizuho upgraded the previous rating for Boston Properties Inc BXP from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Boston Properties had an EPS of $1.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.37. The current stock performance of Boston Properties shows a 52-week-high of $133.11 and a 52-week-low of $103.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $127.13.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc MIST was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Milestone Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $8.24 and a 52-week-low of $3.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.15.

Downgrades

For Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS, OTR Global downgraded the previous rating of Mixed to Negative. Canada Goose Hldgs earned $1.13 in the third quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.64 and a 52-week-low of $21.20. At the end of the last trading period, Canada Goose Hldgs closed at $23.64.

For Lands' End Inc LE, Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Lands' End earned $0.21 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lands' End shows a 52-week-high of $44.40 and a 52-week-low of $14.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.00.

According to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, the prior rating for Hercules Capital Inc HTGC was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Hercules Capital earned $0.35 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.09 and a 52-week-low of $15.91. At the end of the last trading period, Hercules Capital closed at $18.78.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the previous rating for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc SASR from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Sandy Spring Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $1.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.04 and a 52-week-low of $39.85. Sandy Spring Bancorp closed at $43.89 at the end of the last trading period.

For Sonoco Products Co SON, Seaport Global downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Sonoco Products had an EPS of $1.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.83 and a 52-week-low of $54.34. Sonoco Products closed at $66.81 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS downgraded the previous rating for Union Pacific Corp UNP from Buy to Neutral. Union Pacific earned $2.57 in the first quarter, compared to $2.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $278.94 and a 52-week-low of $195.68. At the end of the last trading period, Union Pacific closed at $244.40.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Alcoa Corp AA from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Alcoa showed an EPS of $3.06, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.09 and a 52-week-low of $31.00. At the end of the last trading period, Alcoa closed at $72.20.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Parsons Corp PSN was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Parsons Corp showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Parsons Corp shows a 52-week-high of $44.94 and a 52-week-low of $29.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.49.

Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Hawaiian Holdings Inc HA from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Hawaiian Holdings had an EPS of $1.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.71. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.38 and a 52-week-low of $14.62. Hawaiian Holdings closed at $20.79 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU was changed from Buy to Hold. JetBlue Airways earned $0.36 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of JetBlue Airways shows a 52-week-high of $20.89 and a 52-week-low of $11.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.53.

According to Baird, the prior rating for AeroVironment Inc AVAV was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, AeroVironment had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.95 and a 52-week-low of $52.03. At the end of the last trading period, AeroVironment closed at $91.90.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Medical Properties Trust Inc MPW was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Medical Properties Trust showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Medical Properties Trust shows a 52-week-high of $24.13 and a 52-week-low of $19.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.33.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc FMAO was changed from Neutral to Underweight. For the first quarter, Farmers & Merchants had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.64 and a 52-week-low of $21.26. Farmers & Merchants closed at $40.99 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Super Group (SGHC) Ltd SGHC with a Buy rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.09 and a 52-week-low of $7.08. Super Group (SGHC) closed at $9.19 at the end of the last trading period.

Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance Corp RWAY with a Buy rating. The price target for Runway Growth Finance is set to $15.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.92 and a 52-week-low of $11.84. At the end of the last trading period, Runway Growth Finance closed at $14.42.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide Inc EEFT with an Outperform rating. The price target for Euronet Worldwide is set to $164.00. In the fourth quarter, Euronet Worldwide showed an EPS of $1.15, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Euronet Worldwide shows a 52-week-high of $159.32 and a 52-week-low of $96.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $140.18.

For EQRx Inc EQRX, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The current stock performance of EQRx shows a 52-week-high of $8.70 and a 52-week-low of $2.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.42.

With a Neutral rating, Compass Point initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties Corp IVT. The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for InvenTrust Properties. For the fourth quarter, InvenTrust Properties had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.20 and a 52-week-low of $1.10. InvenTrust Properties closed at $30.83 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust Inc IRT. The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Independence Realty Trust. For the fourth quarter, Independence Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.42 and a 52-week-low of $15.62. Independence Realty Trust closed at $28.15 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Compass Point initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Co Inc PECO. The price target seems to have been set at $36.50 for Phillips Edison. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.35 and a 52-week-low of $7.16. Phillips Edison closed at $36.04 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties Inc HIW. The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for Highwoods Props. In the fourth quarter, Highwoods Props showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Highwoods Props shows a 52-week-high of $48.98 and a 52-week-low of $40.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.87.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Ferguson PLC FERG. The price target seems to have been set at $194.00 for Ferguson. The stock has a 52-week-high of $183.67 and a 52-week-low of $124.53. At the end of the last trading period, Ferguson closed at $138.91.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Cousins Properties Inc CUZ with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cousins Props is set to $41.00. For the fourth quarter, Cousins Props had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The current stock performance of Cousins Props shows a 52-week-high of $42.41 and a 52-week-low of $34.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.48.

With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on SL Green Realty Corp SLG. The price target seems to have been set at $77.00 for SL Green Realty. SL Green Realty earned $1.65 in the first quarter, compared to $1.73 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.65 and a 52-week-low of $66.50. SL Green Realty closed at $75.26 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Underperform rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust VNO. The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for Vornado Realty. Vornado Realty earned $0.81 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.91 and a 52-week-low of $38.00. At the end of the last trading period, Vornado Realty closed at $41.93.

Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Cognition Therapeutics Inc CGTX with a Buy rating. The price target for Cognition Therapeutics is set to $10.00. The current stock performance of Cognition Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $13.80 and a 52-week-low of $2.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.10.

With an Outperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on Electronic Arts Inc EA. The price target seems to have been set at $157.00 for Electronic Arts. For the third quarter, Electronic Arts had an EPS of $3.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $148.93 and a 52-week-low of $117.58. Electronic Arts closed at $123.74 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO. The price target seems to have been set at $173.00 for Take-Two Interactive. In the third quarter, Take-Two Interactive showed an EPS of $1.32, compared to $1.24 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Take-Two Interactive shows a 52-week-high of $195.82 and a 52-week-low of $131.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $131.53.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions Corp HLMN. The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Hillman Solutions. For the fourth quarter, Hillman Solutions had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.46 and a 52-week-low of $8.12. Hillman Solutions closed at $11.60 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc IRWD. The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. In the fourth quarter, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.27 and a 52-week-low of $10.13. At the end of the last trading period, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals closed at $11.78.

With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc ITCI. The price target seems to have been set at $59.00 for Intra-Cellular Therapies. Intra-Cellular Therapies earned $1.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.00 and a 52-week-low of $28.40. Intra-Cellular Therapies closed at $55.75 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on WeWork Inc WE. The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for WeWork. The current stock performance of WeWork shows a 52-week-high of $14.97 and a 52-week-low of $4.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.54.

With a Perform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust SVC. The price target seems to have been set at $8.50 for Service Properties Trust. For the fourth quarter, Service Properties Trust had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The current stock performance of Service Properties Trust shows a 52-week-high of $15.39 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.80.

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc BHR. The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Braemar Hotels & Resorts. For the fourth quarter, Braemar Hotels & Resorts had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.25 and a 52-week-low of $4.18. At the end of the last trading period, Braemar Hotels & Resorts closed at $6.11.

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc LIND. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Lindblad Expeditions. For the fourth quarter, Lindblad Expeditions had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.13 and a 52-week-low of $11.19. At the end of the last trading period, Lindblad Expeditions closed at $15.85.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc XHR with a Perform rating. The price target for Xenia Hotels & Resorts is set to $20.00. For the fourth quarter, Xenia Hotels & Resorts had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.04 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. At the end of the last trading period, Xenia Hotels & Resorts closed at $19.53.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust RLJ with an Outperform rating. The price target for RLJ Lodging is set to $20.00. RLJ Lodging earned $0.21 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.74 and a 52-week-low of $11.92. RLJ Lodging closed at $14.09 at the end of the last trading period.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts NV PLYA with an Outperform rating. The price target for Playa Hotels & Resorts is set to $13.00. Playa Hotels & Resorts earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.81 and a 52-week-low of $6.13. At the end of the last trading period, Playa Hotels & Resorts closed at $8.94.

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust CLDT. The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Chatham Lodging. Chatham Lodging earned $0.12 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Chatham Lodging shows a 52-week-high of $15.12 and a 52-week-low of $11.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.01.

With a Perform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc AHT. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Ashford Hospitality Trust. In the fourth quarter, Ashford Hospitality Trust showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $1.67 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.79 and a 52-week-low of $1.82. Ashford Hospitality Trust closed at $8.49 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc APLE. The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Apple Hospitality REIT. Apple Hospitality REIT earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.69 and a 52-week-low of $13.83. Apple Hospitality REIT closed at $17.79 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Spire Global Inc SPIR. The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for Spire Global. The current stock performance of Spire Global shows a 52-week-high of $19.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.75.

