Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 31, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 10:28am   Comments
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 31, 2022

Upgrades

UBS upgraded the previous rating for Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Align Tech had an EPS of $2.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.25. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $737.45 and a 52-week-low of $432.09. Align Tech closed at $463.96 at the end of the last trading period.

Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating for Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) from Perform to Outperform. Insulet earned $0.18 in the third quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Insulet shows a 52-week-high of $324.81 and a 52-week-low of $193.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $230.59.

For Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI), Maxim Group upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Badger Meter showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.36 and a 52-week-low of $85.55. At the end of the last trading period, Badger Meter closed at $94.45.

According to Kepler Cheuvreux, the prior rating for Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Deutsche Bank had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.34 and a 52-week-low of $10.08. At the end of the last trading period, Deutsche Bank closed at $13.49.

For Legend Biotech Corp (NASDAQ:LEGN), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Legend Biotech earned $0.43 in the third quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.00 and a 52-week-low of $23.41. Legend Biotech closed at $37.46 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, EOG Resources had an EPS of $2.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The stock has a 52-week-high of $111.28 and a 52-week-low of $50.08. At the end of the last trading period, EOG Resources closed at $109.70.

Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) from Hold to Buy. Packaging Corp of America earned $2.76 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Packaging Corp of America shows a 52-week-high of $156.54 and a 52-week-low of $124.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $145.55.

Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating for The AZEK Co Inc (NYSE:AZEK) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, AZEK Co showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.32 and a 52-week-low of $28.90. AZEK Co closed at $31.19 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT) from Underperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Arcturus Therapeutics showed an EPS of $2.05, compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.18 and a 52-week-low of $20.54. At the end of the last trading period, Arcturus Therapeutics closed at $22.30.

For Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Microchip Technology earned $1.07 in the second quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $166.67 and a 52-week-low of $68.77. Microchip Technology closed at $72.22 at the end of the last trading period.

For KE Holdings Inc (NYSE:BEKE), HSBC upgraded the previous rating of Reduce to Hold. In the third quarter, KE Holdings showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.92 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. At the end of the last trading period, KE Holdings closed at $18.93.

HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the previous rating for KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) from Neutral to Buy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.15 and a 52-week-low of $5.86. KemPharm closed at $6.44 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Genmab had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.07 and a 52-week-low of $30.10. Genmab closed at $32.85 at the end of the last trading period.

For Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Netflix earned $1.33 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Netflix shows a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $351.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $384.36.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Spotify Technology showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Spotify Technology shows a 52-week-high of $387.44 and a 52-week-low of $164.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $172.98.

According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Consolidated Edison earned $1.41 in the third quarter, compared to $1.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.25 and a 52-week-low of $65.56. At the end of the last trading period, Consolidated Edison closed at $84.63.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Seagen Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Seagen earned $1.61 in the third quarter, compared to $3.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $199.00 and a 52-week-low of $120.99. At the end of the last trading period, Seagen closed at $127.62.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE:NVST) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Envista Holdings earned $0.45 in the third quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.88 and a 52-week-low of $34.50. At the end of the last trading period, Envista Holdings closed at $42.45.

For Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ:MERC), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Outperform. Mercer International earned $1.04 in the third quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.14 and a 52-week-low of $9.51. At the end of the last trading period, Mercer International closed at $11.15.

RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Equifax earned $1.85 in the third quarter, compared to $1.87 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $300.11 and a 52-week-low of $161.87. At the end of the last trading period, Equifax closed at $234.05.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) from Neutral to Overweight. Intuitive Surgical earned $1.30 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1087.01 and a 52-week-low of $254.20. Intuitive Surgical closed at $271.79 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for First Busey Corp (NASDAQ:BUSE) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, First Busey had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.73 and a 52-week-low of $20.58. First Busey closed at $27.30 at the end of the last trading period.

For Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE:BAH), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Booz Allen Hamilton earned $1.02 in the third quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $98.18 and a 52-week-low of $73.32. Booz Allen Hamilton closed at $75.25 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, CACI International showed an EPS of $3.83, compared to $4.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CACI International shows a 52-week-high of $290.70 and a 52-week-low of $215.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $245.21.

Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) from Underweight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Beyond Meat had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $192.00 and a 52-week-low of $53.10. Beyond Meat closed at $56.54 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Tesla showed an EPS of $2.54, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1243.49 and a 52-week-low of $539.49. At the end of the last trading period, Tesla closed at $846.35.

For Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN), Keybanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Haynes Intl had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.08 and a 52-week-low of $22.33. At the end of the last trading period, Haynes Intl closed at $31.22.

Downgrades

For Largo Inc (NASDAQ:LGO), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.71 and a 52-week-low of $7.39. Largo closed at $8.18 at the end of the last trading period.

For Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Chevron had an EPS of $2.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $137.00 and a 52-week-low of $84.57. At the end of the last trading period, Chevron closed at $130.61.

For First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, First Community showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of First Community shows a 52-week-high of $36.73 and a 52-week-low of $21.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.01.

For ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Outperform. ConnectOne Bancorp earned $0.79 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.00 and a 52-week-low of $20.30. At the end of the last trading period, ConnectOne Bancorp closed at $33.73.

For Banco Macro SA (NYSE:BMA), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. Banco Macro earned $1.16 in the third quarter, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.20 and a 52-week-low of $12.06. At the end of the last trading period, Banco Macro closed at $13.96.

For Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (NASDAQ:GGAL), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. For the third quarter, Grupo Financiero Galicia had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.75 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. At the end of the last trading period, Grupo Financiero Galicia closed at $9.53.

For PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS), HSBC downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, PagSeguro Digital showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.83 and a 52-week-low of $19.05. PagSeguro Digital closed at $20.87 at the end of the last trading period.

HSBC downgraded the previous rating for StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) from Buy to Hold. StoneCo earned $0.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of StoneCo shows a 52-week-high of $95.12 and a 52-week-low of $13.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.66.

BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Kellogg had an EPS of $1.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The current stock performance of Kellogg shows a 52-week-high of $68.60 and a 52-week-low of $56.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.26.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, VF had an EPS of $1.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.79 and a 52-week-low of $61.49. At the end of the last trading period, VF closed at $62.96.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the fourth quarter, Meritage Homes showed an EPS of $6.25, compared to $3.97 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $125.01 and a 52-week-low of $79.00. Meritage Homes closed at $100.03 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STOK). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Stoke Therapeutics. In the third quarter, Stoke Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.00 and a 52-week-low of $17.02. Stoke Therapeutics closed at $17.93 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Dawson James initiated coverage on Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Safe-T Gr. For the third quarter, Safe-T Gr had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.98 and a 52-week-low of $0.48. Safe-T Gr closed at $0.58 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Sonendo is set to $6.90. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.24 and a 52-week-low of $5.30. At the end of the last trading period, Sonendo closed at $7.31.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ:SDC) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for SmileDirectClub is set to $2.30. In the third quarter, SmileDirectClub showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SmileDirectClub shows a 52-week-high of $16.08 and a 52-week-low of $1.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.41.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Patterson Companies. In the second quarter, Patterson Companies showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Patterson Companies shows a 52-week-high of $37.37 and a 52-week-low of $26.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.33.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Henry Schein is set to $67.00. For the third quarter, Henry Schein had an EPS of $1.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.45 and a 52-week-low of $60.70. At the end of the last trading period, Henry Schein closed at $75.70.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Dentsply Sirona is set to $62.00. Dentsply Sirona earned $0.68 in the third quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.54 and a 52-week-low of $48.13. At the end of the last trading period, Dentsply Sirona closed at $53.44.

With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN). The price target seems to have been set at $575.00 for Align Tech. In the third quarter, Align Tech showed an EPS of $2.87, compared to $2.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $737.45 and a 52-week-low of $432.09. At the end of the last trading period, Align Tech closed at $463.96.

With a Buy rating, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA). The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for Calithera Biosciences. In the third quarter, Calithera Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.33 and a 52-week-low of $0.39. At the end of the last trading period, Calithera Biosciences closed at $0.42.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Vivid Seats is set to $16.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.35 and a 52-week-low of $7.84. Vivid Seats closed at $8.21 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) with an Outperform rating. In the third quarter, Intellia Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.97, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $202.73 and a 52-week-low of $43.86. At the end of the last trading period, Intellia Therapeutics closed at $86.02.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CCAP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Crescent Capital BDC is set to $19.50. In the third quarter, Crescent Capital BDC showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.48 and a 52-week-low of $15.14. At the end of the last trading period, Crescent Capital BDC closed at $17.83.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on The Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Howard Hughes is set to $125.00. Howard Hughes earned $0.07 in the third quarter, compared to $2.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $113.20 and a 52-week-low of $81.99. At the end of the last trading period, Howard Hughes closed at $91.82.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PPSI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Pioneer Power Solutions is set to $12.00. Pioneer Power Solutions earned $0.05 in the third quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pioneer Power Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $14.43 and a 52-week-low of $3.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.09.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) with a Sector Weight rating. The current stock performance of Vacasa shows a 52-week-high of $11.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.99.

