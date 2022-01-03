QQQ
+ 1.68
396.17
+ 0.42%
BTC/USD
-526.29
46759.89
-1.11%
DIA
+ 0.47
362.85
+ 0.13%
SPY
+ 0.63
474.33
+ 0.13%
TLT
-2.79
150.98
-1.88%
GLD
-2.88
173.84
-1.68%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 3, 2022

byBenzinga Insights
January 3, 2022 11:36 am
Upgrades

For nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT), Vertical Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. nVent Electric earned $0.53 in the third quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.48 and a 52-week-low of $21.81. At the end of the last trading period, nVent Electric closed at $38.00.

According to Susquehanna, the prior rating for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) was changed from Neutral to Positive. In the third quarter, Canadian Pacific Railway showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Canadian Pacific Railway shows a 52-week-high of $404.43 and a 52-week-low of $64.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $71.94.

BWS Financial upgraded the previous rating for Xperi Holding Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) from Buy to Top Pick. Xperi Holding earned $0.53 in the third quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Xperi Holding shows a 52-week-high of $25.03 and a 52-week-low of $17.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.91.

Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) from Neutral to Buy. The current stock performance of Vivid Seats shows a 52-week-high of $11.25 and a 52-week-low of $9.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.88.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Wells Fargo had an EPS of $1.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The current stock performance of Wells Fargo shows a 52-week-high of $52.56 and a 52-week-low of $29.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.98.

Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Regions Financial had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The current stock performance of Regions Financial shows a 52-week-high of $24.89 and a 52-week-low of $15.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.80.

Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating for The Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Cooper Companies showed an EPS of $3.28, compared to $3.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cooper Companies shows a 52-week-high of $463.59 and a 52-week-low of $353.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $418.94.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) was changed from Underperform to In-Line. NovoCure earned $0.13 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $232.76 and a 52-week-low of $74.90. At the end of the last trading period, NovoCure closed at $75.08.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for II-VI Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, II-VI had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $100.44 and a 52-week-low of $54.35. II-VI closed at $68.33 at the end of the last trading period.

For Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Wolfspeed earned $0.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $114.50 and a 52-week-low of $102.09. Wolfspeed closed at $111.77 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $1.51, compared to $1.58 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $212.00 and a 52-week-low of $124.00. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals closed at $169.58 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, PNC Financial Services Gr had an EPS of $3.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $217.60 and a 52-week-low of $141.60. PNC Financial Services Gr closed at $200.52 at the end of the last trading period.

For Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Boston Properties showed an EPS of $1.73, compared to $1.57 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.24 and a 52-week-low of $88.45. At the end of the last trading period, Boston Properties closed at $115.18.

For Regency Centers Corp (NASDAQ:REG), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Regency Centers earned $1.12 in the third quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.06 and a 52-week-low of $43.49. At the end of the last trading period, Regency Centers closed at $75.35.

Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) from Hold to Buy. AvalonBay Communities earned $2.06 in the third quarter, compared to $2.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AvalonBay Communities shows a 52-week-high of $254.61 and a 52-week-low of $154.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $252.59.

For SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, SL Green Realty showed an EPS of $1.78, compared to $1.75 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.65 and a 52-week-low of $56.33. At the end of the last trading period, SL Green Realty closed at $71.70.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. PayPal Holdings earned $1.11 in the third quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $310.16 and a 52-week-low of $179.15. PayPal Holdings closed at $188.58 at the end of the last trading period.

For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN), Bernstein upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $15.37, compared to $8.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $686.62 and a 52-week-low of $441.00. At the end of the last trading period, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals closed at $631.52.

For McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, McDonald’s had an EPS of $2.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $269.72 and a 52-week-low of $202.73. At the end of the last trading period, McDonald’s closed at $268.07.

Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) from Sector Weight to Overweight. C.H. Robinson Worldwide earned $1.85 in the third quarter, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.06 and a 52-week-low of $84.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide closed at $107.63 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

For Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR), Vertical Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Carrier Global had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.89 and a 52-week-low of $34.21. Carrier Global closed at $54.24 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Vertical Research, the prior rating for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Fortive showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fortive shows a 52-week-high of $79.87 and a 52-week-low of $64.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.29.

According to Vertical Research, the prior rating for Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE:TT) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Trane Technologies showed an EPS of $1.80, compared to $1.72 from the year-ago quarter. NoneThe current stock performance of Trane Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $207.06 and a 52-week-low of $137.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $202.03.

For Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI), Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Navient had an EPS of $0.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.80 and a 52-week-low of $9.69. At the end of the last trading period, Navient closed at $21.22.

Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Synchrony Finl showed an EPS of $2.00, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.49 and a 52-week-low of $33.41. Synchrony Finl closed at $46.39 at the end of the last trading period.

MKM Partners downgraded the previous rating for JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, JetBlue Airways had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.75. The current stock performance of JetBlue Airways shows a 52-week-high of $21.96 and a 52-week-low of $12.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.24.

MKM Partners downgraded the previous rating for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Southwest Airlines had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.99. NoneThe stock has a 52-week-high of $64.75 and a 52-week-low of $38.66. At the end of the last trading period, Southwest Airlines closed at $42.84.

According to MKM Partners, the prior rating for Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Spirit Airlines had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.77 and a 52-week-low of $19.52. At the end of the last trading period, Spirit Airlines closed at $21.85.

For Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Genmab showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.07 and a 52-week-low of $30.10. Genmab closed at $39.56 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:KC) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.67 and a 52-week-low of $13.70. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings closed at $15.75 at the end of the last trading period.

For Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR), Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Underperform. Charter Communications earned $6.50 in the third quarter, compared to $3.90 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $825.62 and a 52-week-low of $585.45. Charter Communications closed at $651.97 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. U.S. Bancorp earned $1.30 in the third quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of U.S. Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $63.01 and a 52-week-low of $42.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.17.

For Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Ross Stores earned $1.09 in the third quarter, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ross Stores shows a 52-week-high of $134.22 and a 52-week-low of $103.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $114.28.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Cheesecake Factory had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.81 and a 52-week-low of $34.64. Cheesecake Factory closed at $39.15 at the end of the last trading period.

For Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Restaurant Brands Intl showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Restaurant Brands Intl shows a 52-week-high of $71.12 and a 52-week-low of $54.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.68.

For Exelon Corp (NASDAQ:EXC), Mizuho downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Exelon showed an EPS of $1.09, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.01 and a 52-week-low of $38.35. At the end of the last trading period, Exelon closed at $57.76.

For Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. Huntington Bancshares earned $0.35 in the third quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Huntington Bancshares shows a 52-week-high of $16.91 and a 52-week-low of $12.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.42.

For American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC), Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, American Campus showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of American Campus shows a 52-week-high of $57.83 and a 52-week-low of $40.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.29.

Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Kimco Realty showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.95 and a 52-week-low of $14.28. Kimco Realty closed at $24.65 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Medical Properties Trust showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.74 and a 52-week-low of $19.39. At the end of the last trading period, Medical Properties Trust closed at $23.63.

Initiations

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ:HCP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for HashiCorp is set to $105.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.95 and a 52-week-low of $79.27. At the end of the last trading period, HashiCorp closed at $91.04.

With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust earned $0.23 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.85 and a 52-week-low of $27.88. At the end of the last trading period, Americold Realty Trust closed at $32.79.

Susquehanna initiated coverage on Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) with a Positive rating. The price target for Nu Holdings is set to $14.00. For the fourth quarter, Nu Holdings had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.58 and a 52-week-low of $8.75. At the end of the last trading period, Nu Holdings closed at $9.38.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ:HCP). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for HashiCorp. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $102.95 and a 52-week-low of $79.27. HashiCorp closed at $91.04 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Fastly is set to $43.00. Fastly earned $0.11 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fastly shows a 52-week-high of $122.75 and a 52-week-low of $33.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.45.

With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Nu Holdings. In the fourth quarter, Nu Holdings showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nu Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $10.58 and a 52-week-low of $8.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.38.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ:HCP). The price target seems to have been set at $90.00 for HashiCorp. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.95 and a 52-week-low of $79.27. At the end of the last trading period, HashiCorp closed at $91.04.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (NASDAQ:REFI). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Chicago Atlantic Real. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.50. At the end of the last trading period, Chicago Atlantic Real closed at $16.65.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ:HCP). The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for HashiCorp. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.95 and a 52-week-low of $79.27. At the end of the last trading period, HashiCorp closed at $91.04.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on AdTheorent Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for AdTheorent Holding. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.90 and a 52-week-low of $5.46. AdTheorent Holding closed at $5.87 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Privia Health Group is set to $33.00. The current stock performance of Privia Health Group shows a 52-week-high of $50.77 and a 52-week-low of $20.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.87.

With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Pear Therapeutics. The current stock performance of Pear Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $7.52 and a 52-week-low of $4.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.20.

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ:HCP). The price target seems to have been set at $102.00 for HashiCorp. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $102.95 and a 52-week-low of $79.27. HashiCorp closed at $91.04 at the end of the last trading period.

William Blair initiated coverage on HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ:HCP) with an Outperform rating. The current stock performance of HashiCorp shows a 52-week-high of $102.95 and a 52-week-low of $79.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $91.04.

UBS initiated coverage on Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nu Holdings is set to $12.50. In the fourth quarter, Nu Holdings showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.58 and a 52-week-low of $8.75. Nu Holdings closed at $9.38 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (NASDAQ:REFI). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Chicago Atlantic Real. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.50. At the end of the last trading period, Chicago Atlantic Real closed at $16.65.

With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ:HCP). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for HashiCorp. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $102.95 and a 52-week-low of $79.27. HashiCorp closed at $91.04 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, HSBC initiated coverage on Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Nu Holdings. For the fourth quarter, Nu Holdings had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The current stock performance of Nu Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $10.58 and a 52-week-low of $8.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.38.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ:HCP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for HashiCorp is set to $90.00. The current stock performance of HashiCorp shows a 52-week-high of $102.95 and a 52-week-low of $79.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $91.04.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nu Holdings is set to $15.00. Nu Holdings earned $0.69 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nu Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $10.58 and a 52-week-low of $8.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.38.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ:HCP). The price target seems to have been set at $105.00 for HashiCorp. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.95 and a 52-week-low of $79.27. At the end of the last trading period, HashiCorp closed at $91.04.

Compass Point initiated coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (NASDAQ:REFI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Chicago Atlantic Real is set to $22.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.50. Chicago Atlantic Real closed at $16.65 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Vacasa. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.76 and a 52-week-low of $6.90. Vacasa closed at $8.32 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Nu Holdings is set to $12.00. For the fourth quarter, Nu Holdings had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The current stock performance of Nu Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $10.58 and a 52-week-low of $8.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.38.

For HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ:HCP), Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.95 and a 52-week-low of $79.27. At the end of the last trading period, HashiCorp closed at $91.04.

