Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 12, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Northland Capital Markets, the prior rating for Points International Ltd (NASDAQ:PCOM) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Points International earned $0.03 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Points International shows a 52-week-high of $18.90 and a 52-week-low of $9.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.72.
- For Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH), CL King upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Ruth's Hospitality Group had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The current stock performance of Ruth's Hospitality Group shows a 52-week-high of $28.73 and a 52-week-low of $8.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.59.
- According to Wedbush, the prior rating for M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, M/I Homes showed an EPS of $3.58, compared to $1.89 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of M/I Homes shows a 52-week-high of $74.85 and a 52-week-low of $40.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.78.
- For Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII), Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Rent-A-Center had an EPS of $1.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.70 and a 52-week-low of $27.83. At the end of the last trading period, Rent-A-Center closed at $60.58.
- For HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC), Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, HollyFrontier had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of HollyFrontier shows a 52-week-high of $42.39 and a 52-week-low of $16.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.93.
- Northcoast Research upgraded the previous rating for Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Lyft had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.28 and a 52-week-low of $21.34. At the end of the last trading period, Lyft closed at $53.91.
- According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Exelon Corp (NASDAQ:EXC) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Exelon showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Exelon shows a 52-week-high of $48.26 and a 52-week-low of $33.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.20.
- For OGE Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE), Mizuho upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, OGE Energy showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of OGE Energy shows a 52-week-high of $35.65 and a 52-week-low of $28.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.64.
- According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was changed from In-Line to Outperform. Wendy's earned $0.27 in the second quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.46 and a 52-week-low of $18.86. Wendy's closed at $22.85 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Tenet Healthcare had an EPS of $1.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.40 and a 52-week-low of $21.34. At the end of the last trading period, Tenet Healthcare closed at $67.52.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ:SIMO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Silicon Motion Technology had an EPS of $1.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.81. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.87 and a 52-week-low of $35.13. Silicon Motion Technology closed at $75.93 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Coupang earned $0.13 in the second quarter. The current stock performance of Coupang shows a 52-week-high of $69.00 and a 52-week-low of $30.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.20.
- For CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG), Needham upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, CarGurus had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.54 and a 52-week-low of $19.24. CarGurus closed at $29.32 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) from Underperform to Hold. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Canopy Gwth's EPS was $0.52. The current stock performance of Canopy Gwth shows a 52-week-high of $56.50 and a 52-week-low of $13.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.88.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) was changed from Sell to Neutral. Seagate Tech Hldgs earned $2.00 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Seagate Tech Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $106.22 and a 52-week-low of $44.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $94.13.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- For AudioEye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE), Maxim Group downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, AudioEye showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.37 and a 52-week-low of $12.00. At the end of the last trading period, AudioEye closed at $13.11.
- According to Wedbush, the prior rating for American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, American Eagle Outfitters had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.99 and a 52-week-low of $10.71. American Eagle Outfitters closed at $35.51 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Alliance Global Partners, the prior rating for The ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, ExOne had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.48 and a 52-week-low of $9.20. At the end of the last trading period, ExOne closed at $17.28.
- TD Securities downgraded the previous rating for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) from Buy to Hold. Canada Goose Hldgs earned $0.37 in the first quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.05 and a 52-week-low of $22.14. At the end of the last trading period, Canada Goose Hldgs closed at $38.71.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Revolution Medicines showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.18 and a 52-week-low of $24.46. Revolution Medicines closed at $26.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating for Laird Superfood Inc (AMEX:LSF) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Laird Superfood earned $0.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.80 and a 52-week-low of $22.63. At the end of the last trading period, Laird Superfood closed at $24.66.
- For RadNet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, RadNet showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.84 and a 52-week-low of $13.49. At the end of the last trading period, RadNet closed at $33.35.
- According to UBS, the prior rating for Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Carrier Global had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.90 and a 52-week-low of $28.58. Carrier Global closed at $56.89 at the end of the last trading period.
- Benchmark downgraded the previous rating for Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) from Buy to Hold. Aspen Technology earned $1.53 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Aspen Technology shows a 52-week-high of $162.56 and a 52-week-low of $97.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $142.70.
- For Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Market Perform. Rackspace Technology earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.43 and a 52-week-low of $15.44. Rackspace Technology closed at $16.67 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Underweight. For the second quarter, Universal Health Services had an EPS of $3.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.93. The current stock performance of Universal Health Services shows a 52-week-high of $165.00 and a 52-week-low of $99.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $148.36.
- For DaVita Inc (NYSE:DVA), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, DaVita had an EPS of $2.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.95. The current stock performance of DaVita shows a 52-week-high of $136.48 and a 52-week-low of $80.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $132.75.
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, HCA Healthcare showed an EPS of $4.37, compared to $3.23 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of HCA Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $255.13 and a 52-week-low of $114.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $241.16.
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for LHC Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. LHC Group earned $1.62 in the second quarter, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LHC Group shows a 52-week-high of $236.81 and a 52-week-low of $170.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $181.29.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. PBF Energy earned $1.26 in the second quarter, compared to $3.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.78 and a 52-week-low of $4.06. At the end of the last trading period, PBF Energy closed at $9.39.
- According to Daiwa Capital, the prior rating for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Visa showed an EPS of $1.49, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Visa shows a 52-week-high of $252.67 and a 52-week-low of $179.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $235.06.
- For Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), Daiwa Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Mastercard had an EPS of $1.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $401.50 and a 52-week-low of $281.20. At the end of the last trading period, Mastercard closed at $364.24.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for GoHealth Inc (NASDAQ:GOCO) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. GoHealth earned $0.12 in the second quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GoHealth shows a 52-week-high of $19.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.20.
- For Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN), Berenberg downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Beacon Roofing Supply showed an EPS of $1.60, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.93 and a 52-week-low of $27.61. Beacon Roofing Supply closed at $52.96 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Aspen Technology had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $162.56 and a 52-week-low of $97.04. At the end of the last trading period, Aspen Technology closed at $142.70.
- Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for GoHealth Inc (NASDAQ:GOCO) from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, GoHealth had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.04. At the end of the last trading period, GoHealth closed at $8.20.
- For Atotech Ltd (NYSE:ATC), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Underweight. In the second quarter, Atotech earned $0.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.67 and a 52-week-low of $17.00. At the end of the last trading period, Atotech closed at $23.63.
- According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for The ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, ExOne showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ExOne shows a 52-week-high of $66.48 and a 52-week-low of $9.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.28.
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Talis Biomedical Corp (NASDAQ:TLIS) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Talis Biomedical's EPS was $2.51. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.90 and a 52-week-low of $7.50. Talis Biomedical closed at $8.39 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU) from Neutral to Sell. Cohu earned $0.89 in the second quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.86 and a 52-week-low of $15.73. At the end of the last trading period, Cohu closed at $33.94.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Micron Technology earned $1.88 in the third quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.96 and a 52-week-low of $42.25. Micron Technology closed at $75.03 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for XPO Logistics is set to $75.00. In the second quarter, XPO Logistics showed an EPS of $1.86, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of XPO Logistics shows a 52-week-high of $153.45 and a 52-week-low of $80.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.30.
- For Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. At the end of the last trading period, Holley closed at $11.75.
- With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for EVgo. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.24 and a 52-week-low of $8.77. EVgo closed at $10.71 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Paysafe Ltd (NYSE:PSFE). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Paysafe. In the first quarter, Paysafe earned $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.65 and a 52-week-low of $9.79. At the end of the last trading period, Paysafe closed at $10.38.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for GXO Logistics is set to $68.00. At the end of the last trading period, GXO Logistics closed at $69.40.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for RAPT Therapeutics is set to $49.00. For the second quarter, RAPT Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.26 and a 52-week-low of $14.63. RAPT Therapeutics closed at $33.07 at the end of the last trading period.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mitek Systems is set to $27.00. Mitek Systems earned $0.23 in the third quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mitek Systems shows a 52-week-high of $22.93 and a 52-week-low of $10.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.59.
- Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Bath & Body Works is set to $74.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.25.
- With an Underweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC). The price target seems to have been set at $69.00 for Acadia Healthcare Co. In the second quarter, Acadia Healthcare Co showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.00 and a 52-week-low of $27.07. At the end of the last trading period, Acadia Healthcare Co closed at $64.12.
- With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Alignment Healthcare. In the second quarter, Alignment Healthcare earned $0.25. The current stock performance of Alignment Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $28.59 and a 52-week-low of $16.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.65.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH). The price target seems to have been set at $92.00 for Apollo Medical Hlgs. For the second quarter, Apollo Medical Hlgs had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current stock performance of Apollo Medical Hlgs shows a 52-week-high of $114.55 and a 52-week-low of $16.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.87.
- With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Oak Street Health Inc (NYSE:OSH). The price target seems to have been set at $71.00 for Oak Street Health. For the second quarter, Oak Street Health had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $72.53. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.31 and a 52-week-low of $37.41. At the end of the last trading period, Oak Street Health closed at $51.01.
- With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY). The price target seems to have been set at $64.00 for Progyny. For the second quarter, Progyny had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.61 and a 52-week-low of $23.56. At the end of the last trading period, Progyny closed at $45.92.
- With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on RadNet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT). The price target seems to have been set at $39.00 for RadNet. In the second quarter, RadNet showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.84 and a 52-week-low of $13.49. RadNet closed at $33.35 at the end of the last trading period.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.