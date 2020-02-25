Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2020 4:26am
Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $8.32 billion.
  • The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $25.77 billion.
  • Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $772.52 million.
  • Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.
  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $839.97 million.
  • Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $398.75 million.
  • FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $530.19 million.
  • LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $262.37 million.
  • TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $676.01 million.
  • Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.
  • Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $583.80 million.
  • American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
  • Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $421.49 million.
  • MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $329.15 million.
  • Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $614.23 million.
  • U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $386.87 million.
  • Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $272.46 million.
  • Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.
  • American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $402.20 million.
  • Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $216.90 million.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.
  • U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $294.67 million.
  • The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion.
  • Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $18 per share on revenue of $219.61 million.
  • Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $412.24 million.
  • LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $585.26 million.
  • Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
  • Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $433.74 million.
  • TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
  • Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
  • Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ: PRIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $833.12 million.
  • Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $143.93 million.
  • Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $398.47 million.
  • Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $309.88 million.
  • EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $284.70 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $4.75 billion.
  • HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $508.22 million.
  • Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $721.24 million.
  • Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $754.13 million.
  • Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $4.12 per share on revenue of $561.69 million.
  • CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $364.35 million.
  • Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
  • Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
  • Alcon, Inc. (NYSE: ALC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
  • Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $723.69 million.
  • Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $870.31 million.
  • Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.
  • Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $365.68 million.
  • B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $466.85 million.
  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $877.50 million.
  • Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $189.10 million.
  • Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $540.72 million.
  • WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $330.63 million.
  • EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
  • L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $158.87 million.
  • Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
  • Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $482.70 million.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $302.79 million.
  • Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $431.22 million.
  • R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
  • Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $257.84 million.
  • Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.
  • Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $199.50 million.
  • Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $415.79 million.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

