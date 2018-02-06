Earnings Scheduled For February 6, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $36.89 billion.
- Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.
- Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $12.24 billion.
- BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $50.70 billion.
- AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $40.37 billion.
- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $5.22 billion.
- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.73 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion.
- Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $666.09 million.
- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $906.47 million.
- WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $4.32 billion.
- Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.
- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
- Gartner Inc (NYSE: IT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $16.66 billion.
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
- S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.
- Aecom (NYSE: ACM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $4.64 billion.
- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.
- Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
- TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.8 per share on revenue of $857.93 million.
- Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.3 per share on revenue of $7.46 billion.
- Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE: FIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $358.80 million.
- Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE: VSH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $671.86 million.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $3.87 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
- Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $15.46 billion.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion.
- Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
- Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $992.10 million.
- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.
- NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $393.27 million.
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $499.37 million.
- J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ: JCOM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $320.30 million.
- Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $888.26 million.
- Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $241.15 million.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $648.93 million.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $253.01 million.
- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $340.03 million.
- The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $244.79 million.
- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $6.37 billion.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $258.67 million.
- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $368.71 million.
- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $965.15 million.
- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $6.77 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
- Cabot Corp (NYSE: CBT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $653.67 million.
- Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $361.98 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.