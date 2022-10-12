ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Laser Photonics Shares Jumped By Around 44%; Here Are 72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 12, 2022 3:20 AM | 9 min read
Why Laser Photonics Shares Jumped By Around 44%; Here Are 72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • FedNat Holding Company FNHC shares climbed 107.7% to close at $0.3395 on Tuesday.
  • DICE Therapeutics, Inc. DICE shares gained 62.3% to close at $40.00 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of DC-806. Clinical proof-of-concept in psoriasis patients achieved with a mean percentage reduction in PASI from baseline at 4 weeks of 43.7% in the high dose group.
  • Immunic, Inc. IMUX surged 51.8% to close at $9.41. Immunic recently announced $60 million oversubscribed private placement equity financing.
  • ForgeRock, Inc. FORG rose 48.6% to close at $22.52 after the company announced it will be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2.3 billion.
  • Laser Photonics Corporation LASE gained 44.4% to close at $2.70 after the company announced it received an order from the U.S. Navy for delivery this month of an LPC-1000CTH CleanTech Laser Blasting System with an integrated water chiller for submarine MRO.
  • scPharmaceuticals Inc. SCPH gained 39.3% to close at $5.60. SVB Leerink upgraded scPharmaceuticals from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $6 to $11.
  • Oblong, Inc. OBLG rose 38.6% to close at $0.2340.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD gained 35.3% to settle at $41.15.
  • Meiwu Technology Company Limited WNW climbed 33.7% to close at $1.17.
  • Agrify Corporation AGFY gained 32.6% to close at $0.5074.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH surged 30.8% to close at $1.06.
  • Bright Health Group, Inc. BHG gained 28.6% to close at $1.17.
  • NantHealth, Inc. NH surged 22.9% to close at $0.2899.
  • Lottery.com Inc. LTRY climbed 21.3% to close at $0.3021.
  • Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY gained 20.4% to close at $2.60.
  • Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV rose 19% to settle at $12.46.
  • Braskem S.A. BAK shares climbed 18.8% to close at $12.76 following a report suggesting Apollo has made a new offer for the company.
  • Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. MIGI gained 18% to close at $0.5538.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP rose 16.4% to close at $0.1464. Adamis Pharmaceuticals recently initiated a process to explore a range of strategic and financing alternatives.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH gained 16.3% to close at $3.22.
  • Greenbrook TMS Inc. GBNH climbed 14.9% to close at $3.32.
  • Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO shares gained 14.4% to close at $23.42 after the company announced topline results from the Phase 3 of Bylvay in Alagille syndrome showed highly statistically significant improvement in pruritus primary endpoint.
  • Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. RANI rose 14.3% to close at $8.00. UBS initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15.
  • PepGen Inc. PEPG gained 13.7% to close at $14.63.
  • Usio, Inc. USIO rose 13.3% to settle at $1.70.
  • MFA Financial, Inc. MFA gained 13.2% to close at $8.21.
  • Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR surged 11.1% to close at $10.98.
  • Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV climbed 8.6% to close at $23.00 after the company announced an expanded order from Australia-based AUSEV for 270 of the Company's 1.5 MW charging stations. The parties will explore a battery cell production partnership.
  • IceCure Medical Ltd ICCM rose 7.2% to close at $1.2859.
  • e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF gained 6% to close at $39.74. Piper Sandler upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $35 to $46.


Losers

  • Happiness Development Group Limited HAPP dropped 24.7% to close at $2.42. Happiness Development Group shareholders approved a 1 for 20 reverse split of ordinary shares.
  • NeuroMetrix, Inc. NURO fell 24.3% to close at $2.15.
  • AZZ Inc. AZZ fell 22.1% to close at $30.41 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results. The company said it will not issue full-year fiscal year 2023 guidance at this time.
  • FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO fell 21.3% to close at $0.8977.
  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL dropped 21% to close at $0.9006 after the company received guidance from the FDA's review of its re-analysis of data from the FORWARD Phase 3 trial of fostamatinib for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA). Based on the guidance, Rigel does not expect to file a supplemental marketing application for wAIHA, an autoimmune disorder characterized by the premature destruction of healthy red blood cells (hemolysis). Rigel also announced cutting its workforce by 16%, eliminating 30 positions, primarily in development and administration.
  • Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY shares dropped 20.1% to close at $2.42. Quanergy Systems, in connection with this restructuring plan, the company will reduce staff by 11%, from 141 to 126 full-time employees. The company also expects to incur severance expenses of about $130,000.
  • Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE dropped 20% to close at $0.5359.
  • Orthofix Medical Inc. OFIX shares dropped 19.2% to close at $14.87 after the company and SeaSpine announced they will combine in a merger of equals. The company also announced preliminary Q3 net sales.
  • JX Luxventure Limited JXJT fell 18.9% to close at $0.7701.
  • iBio, Inc. IBIO dropped 18.6% to close at $2.47.
  • Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT fell 18.5% to close at $1.10.
  • Top Ships Inc. TOPS fell 18% to close at $4.92. Top Ships recently enters into warrant exercise transaction for $4.8 million in gross proceeds.
  • Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN shares fell 17.7% to close at $0.2912 after surging 36% on Monday.
  • Science 37 Holdings, Inc. SNCE dipped 16.4% to close at $1.38.
  • ERYTECH Pharma S.A. ERYP dipped 15.9% to close at $0.6313.
  • Reborn Coffee, Inc. REBN fell 15.9% to close at $1.28. Reborn Coffee announced five new retail locations opening in Southern California.
  • M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI dropped 14.9% to settle at $13.27.
  • Code Chain New Continent Limited CCNC fell 13.7% to close at $0.1650.
  • Missfresh Limited MF dropped 13.6% to close at $0.0730.
  • Winc, Inc. WBEV fell 12.8% to close at $0.6092.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA shares fell 12.1% to close at $0.3743. Exela Technologies shares gained over 14% on Monday after the company announced its European business will go public through a merger with CF Acquisition Corp. VIII.
  • Lyft, Inc. LYFT fell 12% to close at $11.27 on reports the U.S. Department of Labor has released a proposal to make companies reclassify independent contractors as employees.
  • ACM Research, Inc. ACMR dropped 11.8% to close at $7.97. Jefferies downgraded ACM Research from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $33.67 to $8.
  • AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. ANTX fell 11.5% to close at $17.43.
  • Trip.com Group Limited TCOM dipped 11.2% to close at $23.63.
  • HilleVax, Inc. HLVX fell 10.6% to close at $15.56.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER fell 10.4% to close at $24.66 on reports the U.S. Department of Labor has released a proposal to make companies reclassify independent contractors as employees.
  • IAC Inc. IAC fell 10.4% to settle at $49.83.
  • Modiv Inc. MDV fell 10.1% to close at $10.77.
  • Skillz Inc. SKLZ dropped 9.9% to close at $0.9367.
  • LivaNova PLC LIVN dropped 9.7% to settle at $44.18.
  • Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI fell 8.4% to close at $3.60 after declining over 12% on Monday.
  • Inspirato Incorporated ISPO fell 8.1% to close at $2.28.
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS fell 7.5% to close at $36.36.
  • Leggett & Platt, Incorporated LEG fell 7.2% to close at $32.17 as the company lowered its earnings and sales projections for full year 2022.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN fell 7% to close at $59.64.
  • Netflix, Inc. NFLX dipped 6.8% to close at $214.29.
  • NLS Pharmaceutics AG NLSP fell 6.7% to settle at $0.4750 after declining around 25% on Monday. NLS Pharmaceutics recently announced receipt of staff delisting determination from the Nasdaq.
  • Pinterest, Inc. PINS fell 6.7% to close at $22.99. Credit Suisse maintained Pinterest with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $26 to $25.
  • Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT fell 6.3% to close at $1.05. Blue Hat, last month, announced signing of Memorandum of Understanding on strategic cooperation with a Singapore partner.
  • Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX fell 5.4% to close at $1.93 after dropping 5% on Monday. Virax Biolabs, last month, entered into a distribution agreement to market Monkeypox Virus Real-Time PCR Detection Kits with Cosmos Holdings.
  • SunPower Corporation SPWR fell 5.4% to close at $20.31 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered its price target from $22 to $18.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Casinos & GamingConsumer DiscretionaryHome FurnishingsMovers From YesterdayTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas