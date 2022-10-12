Why Laser Photonics Shares Jumped By Around 44%; Here Are 72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- FedNat Holding Company FNHC shares climbed 107.7% to close at $0.3395 on Tuesday.
- DICE Therapeutics, Inc. DICE shares gained 62.3% to close at $40.00 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of DC-806. Clinical proof-of-concept in psoriasis patients achieved with a mean percentage reduction in PASI from baseline at 4 weeks of 43.7% in the high dose group.
- Immunic, Inc. IMUX surged 51.8% to close at $9.41. Immunic recently announced $60 million oversubscribed private placement equity financing.
- ForgeRock, Inc. FORG rose 48.6% to close at $22.52 after the company announced it will be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2.3 billion.
- Laser Photonics Corporation LASE gained 44.4% to close at $2.70 after the company announced it received an order from the U.S. Navy for delivery this month of an LPC-1000CTH CleanTech Laser Blasting System with an integrated water chiller for submarine MRO.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. SCPH gained 39.3% to close at $5.60. SVB Leerink upgraded scPharmaceuticals from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $6 to $11.
- Oblong, Inc. OBLG rose 38.6% to close at $0.2340.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD gained 35.3% to settle at $41.15.
- Meiwu Technology Company Limited WNW climbed 33.7% to close at $1.17.
- Agrify Corporation AGFY gained 32.6% to close at $0.5074.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH surged 30.8% to close at $1.06.
- Bright Health Group, Inc. BHG gained 28.6% to close at $1.17.
- NantHealth, Inc. NH surged 22.9% to close at $0.2899.
- Lottery.com Inc. LTRY climbed 21.3% to close at $0.3021.
- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY gained 20.4% to close at $2.60.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV rose 19% to settle at $12.46.
- Braskem S.A. BAK shares climbed 18.8% to close at $12.76 following a report suggesting Apollo has made a new offer for the company.
- Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. MIGI gained 18% to close at $0.5538.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP rose 16.4% to close at $0.1464. Adamis Pharmaceuticals recently initiated a process to explore a range of strategic and financing alternatives.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH gained 16.3% to close at $3.22.
- Greenbrook TMS Inc. GBNH climbed 14.9% to close at $3.32.
- Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO shares gained 14.4% to close at $23.42 after the company announced topline results from the Phase 3 of Bylvay in Alagille syndrome showed highly statistically significant improvement in pruritus primary endpoint.
- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. RANI rose 14.3% to close at $8.00. UBS initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15.
- PepGen Inc. PEPG gained 13.7% to close at $14.63.
- Usio, Inc. USIO rose 13.3% to settle at $1.70.
- MFA Financial, Inc. MFA gained 13.2% to close at $8.21.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR surged 11.1% to close at $10.98.
- Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV climbed 8.6% to close at $23.00 after the company announced an expanded order from Australia-based AUSEV for 270 of the Company's 1.5 MW charging stations. The parties will explore a battery cell production partnership.
- IceCure Medical Ltd ICCM rose 7.2% to close at $1.2859.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF gained 6% to close at $39.74. Piper Sandler upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $35 to $46.
Losers
- Happiness Development Group Limited HAPP dropped 24.7% to close at $2.42. Happiness Development Group shareholders approved a 1 for 20 reverse split of ordinary shares.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. NURO fell 24.3% to close at $2.15.
- AZZ Inc. AZZ fell 22.1% to close at $30.41 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results. The company said it will not issue full-year fiscal year 2023 guidance at this time.
- FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO fell 21.3% to close at $0.8977.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL dropped 21% to close at $0.9006 after the company received guidance from the FDA's review of its re-analysis of data from the FORWARD Phase 3 trial of fostamatinib for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA). Based on the guidance, Rigel does not expect to file a supplemental marketing application for wAIHA, an autoimmune disorder characterized by the premature destruction of healthy red blood cells (hemolysis). Rigel also announced cutting its workforce by 16%, eliminating 30 positions, primarily in development and administration.
- Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY shares dropped 20.1% to close at $2.42. Quanergy Systems, in connection with this restructuring plan, the company will reduce staff by 11%, from 141 to 126 full-time employees. The company also expects to incur severance expenses of about $130,000.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE dropped 20% to close at $0.5359.
- Orthofix Medical Inc. OFIX shares dropped 19.2% to close at $14.87 after the company and SeaSpine announced they will combine in a merger of equals. The company also announced preliminary Q3 net sales.
- JX Luxventure Limited JXJT fell 18.9% to close at $0.7701.
- iBio, Inc. IBIO dropped 18.6% to close at $2.47.
- Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT fell 18.5% to close at $1.10.
- Top Ships Inc. TOPS fell 18% to close at $4.92. Top Ships recently enters into warrant exercise transaction for $4.8 million in gross proceeds.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN shares fell 17.7% to close at $0.2912 after surging 36% on Monday.
- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. SNCE dipped 16.4% to close at $1.38.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. ERYP dipped 15.9% to close at $0.6313.
- Reborn Coffee, Inc. REBN fell 15.9% to close at $1.28. Reborn Coffee announced five new retail locations opening in Southern California.
- M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI dropped 14.9% to settle at $13.27.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited CCNC fell 13.7% to close at $0.1650.
- Missfresh Limited MF dropped 13.6% to close at $0.0730.
- Winc, Inc. WBEV fell 12.8% to close at $0.6092.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA shares fell 12.1% to close at $0.3743. Exela Technologies shares gained over 14% on Monday after the company announced its European business will go public through a merger with CF Acquisition Corp. VIII.
- Lyft, Inc. LYFT fell 12% to close at $11.27 on reports the U.S. Department of Labor has released a proposal to make companies reclassify independent contractors as employees.
- ACM Research, Inc. ACMR dropped 11.8% to close at $7.97. Jefferies downgraded ACM Research from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $33.67 to $8.
- AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. ANTX fell 11.5% to close at $17.43.
- Trip.com Group Limited TCOM dipped 11.2% to close at $23.63.
- HilleVax, Inc. HLVX fell 10.6% to close at $15.56.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER fell 10.4% to close at $24.66 on reports the U.S. Department of Labor has released a proposal to make companies reclassify independent contractors as employees.
- IAC Inc. IAC fell 10.4% to settle at $49.83.
- Modiv Inc. MDV fell 10.1% to close at $10.77.
- Skillz Inc. SKLZ dropped 9.9% to close at $0.9367.
- LivaNova PLC LIVN dropped 9.7% to settle at $44.18.
- Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI fell 8.4% to close at $3.60 after declining over 12% on Monday.
- Inspirato Incorporated ISPO fell 8.1% to close at $2.28.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS fell 7.5% to close at $36.36.
- Leggett & Platt, Incorporated LEG fell 7.2% to close at $32.17 as the company lowered its earnings and sales projections for full year 2022.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN fell 7% to close at $59.64.
- Netflix, Inc. NFLX dipped 6.8% to close at $214.29.
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG NLSP fell 6.7% to settle at $0.4750 after declining around 25% on Monday. NLS Pharmaceutics recently announced receipt of staff delisting determination from the Nasdaq.
- Pinterest, Inc. PINS fell 6.7% to close at $22.99. Credit Suisse maintained Pinterest with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $26 to $25.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT fell 6.3% to close at $1.05. Blue Hat, last month, announced signing of Memorandum of Understanding on strategic cooperation with a Singapore partner.
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX fell 5.4% to close at $1.93 after dropping 5% on Monday. Virax Biolabs, last month, entered into a distribution agreement to market Monkeypox Virus Real-Time PCR Detection Kits with Cosmos Holdings.
- SunPower Corporation SPWR fell 5.4% to close at $20.31 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered its price target from $22 to $18.
