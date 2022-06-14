93 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by

Gainers Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. DAWN shares surged 126% to close at $14.96 on Monday after the company announced initial data from the pivotal FIREFLY-1 trial of tovorafenib in relapsed pediatric low-grade glioma showed an overall response rate of 64%.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD jumped 88.3% to close at $0.6499 after dropping more than 28% on Friday.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS gained 68.8% to close at $1.35 after it authorized a share repurchase program to acquire up to $1 million in common stock.

OptiNose, Inc. OPTN jumped 41.1% to close at $2.61 after reporting top-line results of ReOpen2, its second Phase 3 clinical trial of XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis.

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC jumped 38% to settle at $17.25.

Cyngn Inc. CYN gained 34.4% to close at $1.64. Cyngn recently announced its collaboration with Qualcomm to demonstrate autonomous mobile robots powered by the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Platform at the Hannover Messe Expo.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. KAVL surged 33.1% to settle at $1.73 after the company reached an agreement with Phillip Morris for international electronic nicotine delivery system product distribution.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation CISO jumped 28.7% to close at $5.85.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. ELYM surged 24.2% to close at $4.98. Eliem Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.50 per share.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. EKSO gained 23.3% to close at $2.22. Ekso Bionics received FDA clearance to market its EksoNR robotic exoskeleton for use with multiple sclerosis patients.

Belite Bio, Inc BLTE gained 22.9% to close at $22.75.

Oblong Inc. OBLG jumped 21.3% to close at $0.3743.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE gained 21.2% to settle at $0.2224.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. ELSE rose 20.8% to close at $5.86. Electro-Sensors and Mobile X Global, Inc, a connectivity-as-a-service company, agreed to merge and re-name the combined company Mobile X Global, Inc.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ABVC gained 18.9% to close at $1.07 after dipping 49% on Friday.

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited TOP jumped 18.8% to settle at $28.70.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI rose 17.2% to close at $2.32. AgriFORCE Growing Systems, last month, completed the previously announced acquisition of the intellectual property (IP) of Manna Nutritional Group (MNG).

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX shares gained 15.7% to close at $15.27 after jumping more than 39% on Friday.

bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE rose 14.5% to close at $4.27. The FDA's Advisory Committee has unanimously backed Bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare blood disorder.

AirNet Technology Inc. ANTE gained 12.2% to settle at $1.66.

Epizyme, Inc. EPZM jumped 10.4% to close at $0.6737.

jumped 10.4% to close at $0.6737. Athersys, Inc. ATHX gained 10.4% to settle at $0.3858.

Losers Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ELMS shares dipped 61.6% to close at $0.1959 on Monday after the company announced it plans to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD fell 52.6% to close at $1.30.

NaaS Technology Inc. ADR NAAS shares fell 50.4% to settle at $8.46.

TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ shares fell 48.7% to close at $0.1418. TDH Holdings reported a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.

Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI dipped 45% to close at $2.64.

Revlon, Inc. REV dipped 42.9% to settle at $1.17. Shares dropped more than 50% to on Friday following a report the company was expected to file for bankruptcy.

BIT Mining Limited BTCM declined 36.6% to close at $1.23.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II VGII dipped 34.3% to close at $5.95.

Heliogen, Inc. HLGN fell 31.2% to settle at $2.29.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO dropped 29.4% to close at $2.19.

Shineco, Inc. SISI declined 28.9% to close at $0.96.

Cepton, Inc. CPTN dropped 28.1% to close at $1.05.

Gelesis Holdings, Inc. GLS fell 28.1% to settle at $1.61.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP dipped 27.8% to close at $0.3966. Kiromic BioPharma recently entered a sponsored research agreement under which in vivo preclinical data will be generated from Kiromic's Gamma Delta T cell allogeneic therapies.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH fell 26.7% to settle at $1.10.

Aditxt, Inc. ADTX fell 26.6% to close at $0.2012.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. CRBU fell 26.5% to close at $5.10. Caribou Biosciences recently reported additional data from the CB-010 allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy Phase 1 ANTLER trial at the European Hematology Association 2022 Hybrid Congress.

ContraFect Corporation CFRX fell 26.1% to close at $3.29. WBB Securities, last week, upgraded ContraFect from Buy to Strong Buy and announced a $7 price target.

Eros Media World Plc EMWP fell 25.6% to close at $2.97.

Volta Inc. VLTA fell 25.3% to close at $1.65 after Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price target from $6 to $4.

Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA declined 25.3% to settle at $0.7021.

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares declined 25.2% to settle at $152.15 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Clene Inc. CLNN fell 25% to close at $3.09. Clene, last month, received a $3 million loan from the Maryland Board of Public Works to support production for its lead drug candidate CNM-Au8.

Astra Space, Inc. ASTR shares declined 23.8% to close at $1.54 after rocket failed to deliver NASA weather satellites to orbit on Sunday.

Quotient Limited QTNT fell 23.2% to settle at $0.3536.

Digihost Technology Inc. DGHI fell 23% to close at $1.27.

Drive Shack Inc. DS declined 22.1% to close at $1.41.

HyreCar Inc. HYRE declined 21.6% to settle at $0.8229.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. STRR fell 21.6% to close at $0.8001. Star Equity Holdings, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.05 per share.

Prenetics Global Limited PRE dipped 21.5% to settle at $3.5073.

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. VORB fell 21.4% to close at $2.76.

Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG fell 20.6% to close at $3.85.

Cumulus Media Inc. CMLS dropped 20.4% to close at $9.15.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. TNGX fell 20.1% to settle at $3.86.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. SLS declined 20% to close at $2.28. SELLAS Life Sciences Group recently announced updated data from a Phase 1 clinical trial of galinpepimut-S (GPS), combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb's nivolumab (Opdivo) in with malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).

Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM fell 19.4% to close at $0.4654.

Future FinTech Group Inc. FTFT fell 19.2% to close at $0.3960.

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC dropped 19.4% to close at $2.32.

Valneva SE VALN fell 19.4% to settle at $16.12. Valneva said it is working on remediation plan for investigational COVID-19 vaccine.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX fell 19% to close at $1.15.

Permianville Royalty Trust PVL dropped 18.7% to close at $4.62.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU fell 18.2% to settle at $11.59. B of A Securities recently downgraded Lulus Fashion Lounge from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $14 to $21.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. CYCN fell 17.9% to close at $0.5399. Cyclerion Therapeutics shares dipped 20% on Friday after the company announced topline clinical data for CY6463 in MELAS patients at UMDF Mitochondrial Medicine 2022 Symposium.

BIMI International Medical Inc. BIMI fell 17.2% to close at $0.5599. BIMI International Medical shares jumped 30% on Friday after the company announced it entered a $5 million stock purchase agreement with chairman Fnu Oudom.

Argo Blockchain plc ARBK fell 17.1% to settle at $4.75 following a 5% decline on Friday.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR fell 16.9% to close at $3.25.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD fell 16.3% to close at $0.9379.

DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT fell 15.9% to close at $2.32 after declining 15% on Friday.

Sphere 3D Corp. ANY fell 15.7% to close at $0.7588.

Bitfarms Ltd. BITF fell 15.7% to close at $1.34 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT fell 15.6% to close at $3.21.

Mainz Biomed B.V. MYNZ fell 15.2% to close at $9.30.

Renovare Environmental, Inc. RENO dipped 14.6% to close at $0.2323.

LM Funding America, Inc. LMFA dropped 14.5% to close at $0.9659.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HIVE fell 13.9% to close at $2.92 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI declined 13.3% to close at $4.58.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP declined 13.3% to close at $55.27. Stifel maintained CRISPR Therapeutics with a Hold and raised the price target from $52 to $57.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB fell 12.9% to close at $0.3830.

Canaan Inc. CAN fell 12.9% to close at $3.25 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Regis Corporation RGS fell 12.6% to close at $0.5684. Regis shares jumped around 16% on Friday after the company announced a partnership with Zenoti.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. EBON fell 12.5% to close at $0.6561.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ARCT fell 12.5% to close at $13.19.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM shares fell 12.4% to close at $3.17 after declining around 15% on Friday.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT fell 12.2% to close at $1.65 after dropping 5% on Friday.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares dipped 11.4% to close at $52.01 after dropping 8% on Friday.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP declined 10.8% to close at $0.7870. Imperial Petroleum entered into warrant exercise transaction for

declined 10.8% to close at $0.7870. Imperial Petroleum entered into warrant exercise transaction for $21.8 million in gross proceeds. Missfresh Limited MF fell 10.1% to close at $0.2569.

fell 10.1% to close at $0.2569. Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT fell 10.1% to close at $4.65 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

fell 10.1% to close at $4.65 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA fell 9.7% to close at $0.2038.

fell 9.7% to close at $0.2038. Marpai, Inc. MRAI dipped 9.3% to close at $1.17.

dipped 9.3% to close at $1.17. Renovacor, Inc. RCOR fell 9.3% to close at $1.56.

