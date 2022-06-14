93 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. DAWN shares surged 126% to close at $14.96 on Monday after the company announced initial data from the pivotal FIREFLY-1 trial of tovorafenib in relapsed pediatric low-grade glioma showed an overall response rate of 64%.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD jumped 88.3% to close at $0.6499 after dropping more than 28% on Friday.
- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS gained 68.8% to close at $1.35 after it authorized a share repurchase program to acquire up to $1 million in common stock.
- OptiNose, Inc. OPTN jumped 41.1% to close at $2.61 after reporting top-line results of ReOpen2, its second Phase 3 clinical trial of XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis.
- AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC jumped 38% to settle at $17.25.
- Cyngn Inc. CYN gained 34.4% to close at $1.64. Cyngn recently announced its collaboration with Qualcomm to demonstrate autonomous mobile robots powered by the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Platform at the Hannover Messe Expo.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. KAVL surged 33.1% to settle at $1.73 after the company reached an agreement with Phillip Morris for international electronic nicotine delivery system product distribution.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation CISO jumped 28.7% to close at $5.85.
- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. ELYM surged 24.2% to close at $4.98. Eliem Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.50 per share.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. EKSO gained 23.3% to close at $2.22. Ekso Bionics received FDA clearance to market its EksoNR robotic exoskeleton for use with multiple sclerosis patients.
- Belite Bio, Inc BLTE gained 22.9% to close at $22.75.
- Oblong Inc. OBLG jumped 21.3% to close at $0.3743.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE gained 21.2% to settle at $0.2224.
- Electro-Sensors, Inc. ELSE rose 20.8% to close at $5.86. Electro-Sensors and Mobile X Global, Inc, a connectivity-as-a-service company, agreed to merge and re-name the combined company Mobile X Global, Inc.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ABVC gained 18.9% to close at $1.07 after dipping 49% on Friday.
- Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited TOP jumped 18.8% to settle at $28.70.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI rose 17.2% to close at $2.32. AgriFORCE Growing Systems, last month, completed the previously announced acquisition of the intellectual property (IP) of Manna Nutritional Group (MNG).
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX shares gained 15.7% to close at $15.27 after jumping more than 39% on Friday.
- bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE rose 14.5% to close at $4.27. The FDA's Advisory Committee has unanimously backed Bluebird bio’s gene therapy for a rare blood disorder.
- AirNet Technology Inc. ANTE gained 12.2% to settle at $1.66.
- Epizyme, Inc. EPZM jumped 10.4% to close at $0.6737.
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX gained 10.4% to settle at $0.3858.
Losers
- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ELMS shares dipped 61.6% to close at $0.1959 on Monday after the company announced it plans to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
- Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD fell 52.6% to close at $1.30.
- NaaS Technology Inc. ADR NAAS shares fell 50.4% to settle at $8.46.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ shares fell 48.7% to close at $0.1418. TDH Holdings reported a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI dipped 45% to close at $2.64.
- Revlon, Inc. REV dipped 42.9% to settle at $1.17. Shares dropped more than 50% to on Friday following a report the company was expected to file for bankruptcy.
- BIT Mining Limited BTCM declined 36.6% to close at $1.23.
- Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II VGII dipped 34.3% to close at $5.95.
- Heliogen, Inc. HLGN fell 31.2% to settle at $2.29.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO dropped 29.4% to close at $2.19.
- Shineco, Inc. SISI declined 28.9% to close at $0.96.
- Cepton, Inc. CPTN dropped 28.1% to close at $1.05.
- Gelesis Holdings, Inc. GLS fell 28.1% to settle at $1.61.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP dipped 27.8% to close at $0.3966. Kiromic BioPharma recently entered a sponsored research agreement under which in vivo preclinical data will be generated from Kiromic's Gamma Delta T cell allogeneic therapies.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH fell 26.7% to settle at $1.10.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX fell 26.6% to close at $0.2012.
- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. CRBU fell 26.5% to close at $5.10. Caribou Biosciences recently reported additional data from the CB-010 allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy Phase 1 ANTLER trial at the European Hematology Association 2022 Hybrid Congress.
- ContraFect Corporation CFRX fell 26.1% to close at $3.29. WBB Securities, last week, upgraded ContraFect from Buy to Strong Buy and announced a $7 price target.
- Eros Media World Plc EMWP fell 25.6% to close at $2.97.
- Volta Inc. VLTA fell 25.3% to close at $1.65 after Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price target from $6 to $4.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA declined 25.3% to settle at $0.7021.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares declined 25.2% to settle at $152.15 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Clene Inc. CLNN fell 25% to close at $3.09. Clene, last month, received a $3 million loan from the Maryland Board of Public Works to support production for its lead drug candidate CNM-Au8.
- Astra Space, Inc. ASTR shares declined 23.8% to close at $1.54 after rocket failed to deliver NASA weather satellites to orbit on Sunday.
- Quotient Limited QTNT fell 23.2% to settle at $0.3536.
- Digihost Technology Inc. DGHI fell 23% to close at $1.27.
- Drive Shack Inc. DS declined 22.1% to close at $1.41.
- HyreCar Inc. HYRE declined 21.6% to settle at $0.8229.
- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. STRR fell 21.6% to close at $0.8001. Star Equity Holdings, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.05 per share.
- Prenetics Global Limited PRE dipped 21.5% to settle at $3.5073.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. VORB fell 21.4% to close at $2.76.
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG fell 20.6% to close at $3.85.
- Cumulus Media Inc. CMLS dropped 20.4% to close at $9.15.
- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. TNGX fell 20.1% to settle at $3.86.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. SLS declined 20% to close at $2.28. SELLAS Life Sciences Group recently announced updated data from a Phase 1 clinical trial of galinpepimut-S (GPS), combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s nivolumab (Opdivo) in with malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM fell 19.4% to close at $0.4654.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. FTFT fell 19.2% to close at $0.3960.
- SciSparc Ltd. SPRC dropped 19.4% to close at $2.32.
- Valneva SE VALN fell 19.4% to settle at $16.12. Valneva said it is working on remediation plan for investigational COVID-19 vaccine.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX fell 19% to close at $1.15.
- Permianville Royalty Trust PVL dropped 18.7% to close at $4.62.
- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU fell 18.2% to settle at $11.59. B of A Securities recently downgraded Lulus Fashion Lounge from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $14 to $21.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. CYCN fell 17.9% to close at $0.5399. Cyclerion Therapeutics shares dipped 20% on Friday after the company announced topline clinical data for CY6463 in MELAS patients at UMDF Mitochondrial Medicine 2022 Symposium.
- BIMI International Medical Inc. BIMI fell 17.2% to close at $0.5599. BIMI International Medical shares jumped 30% on Friday after the company announced it entered a $5 million stock purchase agreement with chairman Fnu Oudom.
- Argo Blockchain plc ARBK fell 17.1% to settle at $4.75 following a 5% decline on Friday.
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR fell 16.9% to close at $3.25.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD fell 16.3% to close at $0.9379.
- DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT fell 15.9% to close at $2.32 after declining 15% on Friday.
- Sphere 3D Corp. ANY fell 15.7% to close at $0.7588.
- Bitfarms Ltd. BITF fell 15.7% to close at $1.34 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT fell 15.6% to close at $3.21.
- Mainz Biomed B.V. MYNZ fell 15.2% to close at $9.30.
- Renovare Environmental, Inc. RENO dipped 14.6% to close at $0.2323.
- LM Funding America, Inc. LMFA dropped 14.5% to close at $0.9659.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HIVE fell 13.9% to close at $2.92 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI declined 13.3% to close at $4.58.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP declined 13.3% to close at $55.27. Stifel maintained CRISPR Therapeutics with a Hold and raised the price target from $52 to $57.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB fell 12.9% to close at $0.3830.
- Canaan Inc. CAN fell 12.9% to close at $3.25 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Regis Corporation RGS fell 12.6% to close at $0.5684. Regis shares jumped around 16% on Friday after the company announced a partnership with Zenoti.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. EBON fell 12.5% to close at $0.6561.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ARCT fell 12.5% to close at $13.19.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM shares fell 12.4% to close at $3.17 after declining around 15% on Friday.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT fell 12.2% to close at $1.65 after dropping 5% on Friday.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares dipped 11.4% to close at $52.01 after dropping 8% on Friday.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP declined 10.8% to close at $0.7870. Imperial Petroleum entered into warrant exercise transaction for $21.8 million in gross proceeds.
- Missfresh Limited MF fell 10.1% to close at $0.2569.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT fell 10.1% to close at $4.65 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA fell 9.7% to close at $0.2038.
- Marpai, Inc. MRAI dipped 9.3% to close at $1.17.
- Renovacor, Inc. RCOR fell 9.3% to close at $1.56.
