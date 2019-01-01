QQQ
Range
2.43 - 2.48
Vol / Avg.
325.7K/108.4K
Div / Yield
0.22/9.35%
52 Wk
1.25 - 2.45
Mkt Cap
81.2M
Payout Ratio
576.92
Open
2.45
P/E
184.62
EPS
0.01
Shares
33M
Outstanding
Permianville Royalty Trust is a statutory trust which holds net profits interests in the profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production the sale of oil and natural gas production from primarily non-operated assets of both conventional properties in the States of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico as well as unconventional assets in the Permian and Haynesville basins.

Permianville Royalty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Permianville Royalty (PVL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Permianville Royalty (NYSE: PVL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Permianville Royalty's (PVL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Permianville Royalty.

Q

What is the target price for Permianville Royalty (PVL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Permianville Royalty

Q

Current Stock Price for Permianville Royalty (PVL)?

A

The stock price for Permianville Royalty (NYSE: PVL) is $2.46 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Permianville Royalty (PVL) pay a dividend?

A

The next Permianville Royalty (PVL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Permianville Royalty (NYSE:PVL) reporting earnings?

A

Permianville Royalty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Permianville Royalty (PVL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Permianville Royalty.

Q

What sector and industry does Permianville Royalty (PVL) operate in?

A

Permianville Royalty is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.