QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.15 - 5.17
Vol / Avg.
1.8K/13.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.88 - 6.76
Mkt Cap
17.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.15
P/E
74.14
EPS
0.01
Shares
3.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 3:01PM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 5:27PM
Benzinga - Apr 7, 2021, 4:15PM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Electro-Sensors Inc is engaged in manufacturing and selling a variety of monitoring systems that measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. Its speed monitoring systems compare revolutions per minute or speed against acceptable rates as determined by a customer. It also includes a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet, alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays that are usable by the customer.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Electro-Sensors Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Electro-Sensors (ELSE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ: ELSE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Electro-Sensors's (ELSE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Electro-Sensors (ELSE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Electro-Sensors

Q

Current Stock Price for Electro-Sensors (ELSE)?

A

The stock price for Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ: ELSE) is $5.15 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Electro-Sensors (ELSE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 24, 2013 to stockholders of record on May 8, 2013.

Q

When is Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) reporting earnings?

A

Electro-Sensors’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Electro-Sensors (ELSE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Electro-Sensors.

Q

What sector and industry does Electro-Sensors (ELSE) operate in?

A

Electro-Sensors is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.