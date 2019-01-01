|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ: ELSE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Electro-Sensors’s space includes: Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT), MICT (NASDAQ:MICT), ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR), Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC).
There is no analysis for Electro-Sensors
The stock price for Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ: ELSE) is $5.15 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 24, 2013 to stockholders of record on May 8, 2013.
Electro-Sensors’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Electro-Sensors.
Electro-Sensors is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.