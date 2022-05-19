76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by

Gainers Bright Green Corp. BGXX jumped 90.5% to close at $48.08 on Wednesday. Bright Green Corporation, went public on the NASDAQ Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. plant-touching company to list on a major U.S. stock exchange.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI shares climbed 70.9% to close at $8.15 on Wednesday. DecisionPoint Systems recently reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 22.7% year-on-year to $19.7 million.

Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA gained 52.1% to settle at $0.5780.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. AFI climbed 46% to settle at $0.43 after receiving approval for additional financing.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. MGTA surged 32.2% to close at $1.56. Magenta Therapeutics shared preliminary data from the Phase 1/2 dose-escalation trial of MGTA-117 in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome with excess blasts.

RiceBran Technologies RIBT gained 22.1% to close at $0.72. RiceBran Technologies expanded MGI Grain to meet increasing demand.

Sunlands Technology Group STG rose 21.8% to settle at $4.80.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI jumped 21.2% to close at $9.21. BigBear.ai Holdings recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.14 per share.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX rose 20.6% to settle at $0.2170. Salarius Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.13 per share.

Kidpik Corp. PIK jumped 19.6% to close at $2.20. SC13D Filing showed a 67.5% stake in Kidpik from Ezra Dabah.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. NDRA gained 19.6% to settle at $0.23. ENDRA Life Sciences recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.07 per share.

9F Inc. JFU gained 17.2% to close at $0.9495.

The Oncology Institute, Inc. TOI surged 15.7% to close at $7.15. The Oncology Institute recently posted Q1 EPS of $0.22.

Verb Technology Company, Inc.. VERB gained 15.4% to close at $0.4912 after jumping around 30% on Tuesday.

DLocal Limited DLO climbed 15.3% to settle at $22.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU rose 14.9% to close at $11.55.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation MX gained 13.4% to close at $19.66 after Korea's Maeil Economic Daily reported LX to join with Carlyle in a roughly $1.18 billion bid for MagnaChip Semiconductor.

Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA rose 13.3% to settle at $1.45.

GreenBox POS GBOX jumped 12% to close at $2.24 after dipping 24% on Tuesday. The company recently reported a rise in quarterly sales.

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. OST climbed 11.6% to close at $2.5889.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. CRBP gained 11.4% to settle at $0.33.

TDCX Inc. TDCX climbed 10.4% to settle at $12.91. TDCX is expected to announce its Q1 unaudited financial results on May 25, 2022.

FTC Solar, Inc. FTCI rose 9.5% to close at $3.79.

OTR Acquisition Corp. OTRA shares rose 9.5% to close at $11.23. OTR Acquisition, last week, completed its merger vote with Comera Life Sciences.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE climbed 9.1% to close at $3.12. Faraday Future recently posted a FY22 loss of $2.21 per share.

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX gained 7.1% to close at $60.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

The Container Store Group, Inc. TCS gained 7.1% to close at $7.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY23 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

World Fuel Services Corporation INT gained 6.7% to close at $25.54.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG rose 6.4% to close at $3.05. Losers Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU shares tumbled 80% to settle at $5.00 on Wednesday. Visionary Education recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.

Endo International plc ENDP fell 46.5% to settle at $0.6201. Endo International initiated negotiations with its lenders and senior bondholders regarding a possible reorganization of more than $8 billion of its debt, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX shares dipped 31.5% to close at $0.8080 on Wednesday after the company reported a $2.0 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. INVO fell 29.7% to close at $1.09.

INVO Bioscience posted a Q1 loss of $0.23 per share.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE dipped 25.3% to close at $1.42.

Target Corporation TGT shares fell 24.9% to settle at $161.61 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings and also reported a drop in operating income margin rate.

Bird Global, Inc. BRDS dropped 22.6% to close at $0.7816. Bird Global reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

QualTek Services Inc. QTEK declined 22.1% to close at $1.52. QualTek Services posted Q1 sales of $148.20 million.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TTNP fell 18.7% to settle at $0.3965.

AutoWeb, Inc. AUTO dropped 18.6% to close at $0.64. AutoWeb reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and announced the creation of a special committee of the board of directors to explore strategic alternatives.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. HOWL dropped 18.5% to close at $3.96. Werewolf Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.56 per share.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. AMTI declined 18.5% to settle at $3.48. Applied Molecular Transport will prioritize the advancement of AMT-101 into late-stage clinical development.

Triumph Group, Inc. TGI fell 18.2% to close at $17.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY declined 18.2% to settle at $2.20.

Enservco Corporation ENSV fell 17.7% to close at $2.10.

HilleVax, Inc. HLVX dipped 17.6% to close at $12.89.

RumbleON, Inc. RMBL declined 17.3% to settle at $15.80.The company recently posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

Dillard's, Inc. DDS fell 17.2% to close at $268.04.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB dropped 17% to settle at $4.70. Morgan Stanley maintained Rocket Lab USA with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $17 to $16.

Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX fell 16.9% to close at $7.09.

Local Bounti Corporation LOCL declined 16.6% to settle at $5.08.

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN fell 16.6% to close at $5.19. SoundHound AI forged a 7-year deal with Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. KROS declined 16.6% to settle at $38.50. Keros Therapeutics announced preliminary topline results from Part 1 of its Phase 1 trial evaluating single and multiple ascending doses of KER-012 in healthy postmenopausal volunteers.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL dropped 16.5% to close at $26.49 following Q1 results.

Century Aluminum Company CENX fell 16.3% to close at $11.54 after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from Outperform to Peer Perform and lowered its price target from $30 to $14.

NuZee, Inc. NUZE dipped 16.3% to settle at $1.23.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ fell 16.3% to close at $53.42.

European Wax Center, Inc. EWCZ declined 16.2% to close at $21.58. European Wax Center reported the launch of public offering of Class A common stock.

Okyo Pharma Ltd. ADR OKYO fell 16% to close at $3.04. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per ADS.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARDS dropped 16% to settle at $1.05.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals posted a Q1 loss of $0.44 per share.

Auddia Inc. AUUD declined 15.8% to settle at $1.12.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL fell 15.8% to close at $2.66 after it was confirmed on Monday that Director Clay Thorp acquired 21,802 shares of the firm's stock.

Carvana Co. CVNA fell 15.8% to close at $35.05.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM dipped 15.1% to close at $8.91.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. WOOF fell 14.8% to close at $16.37. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $21.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT slipped 14.5% to close at $79.36. Boot Barn recently reported Q4 EPS results were higher year over year.

Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR fell 14.4% to close at $133.80 alongside several other retailers after Target announced worse-than-expected earnings results.

Amyris, Inc. AMRS declined 14.4% to settle at $2.26.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM fell 14.1% to close at $110.47.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. CRDL dipped 13.5% to settle at $1.09. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Investigational New Drug Application (IND) from Cardiol Therapeutics to start a Phase 2 open-label pilot study designed to evaluate the tolerance and safety of CardiolRx, in patients with recurrent pericarditis.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO fell 12.9% to close at $32.26.

Saia, Inc. SAIA fell 12.6% to close at $181.35. Morgan Stanley maintained Saia with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $204 to $190.

Big Lots, Inc. BIG dipped 11.8% to close at $29.00.

Dollar General Corporation DG fell 11.1% to close at $202.26 in sympathy with Target after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and a reported a drop in operating income margin rate.

Doximity, Inc. DOCS shares declined 10.3% to close at $30.31 after the company issued Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI slipped 6.9% to close at $39.65. United Natural Foods said COO Eric Dorne will retire from the company in late October.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. RMTI fell 5.3% to close at $1.96. Rockwell Medical recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.84 per share.

