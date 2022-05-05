57 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

by

Gainers Cyngn Inc. CYN jumped 32% to $4.1850. On Wednesday, the company highlighted the launch of its Infinitracker device, "a global positioning satellite asset-tracking device and Internet of things data collection gateway with up to 15 years of battery life."

Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX shares jumped 27.7% to $2.7701.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN shares gained 25.5% to $8.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO rose 18.8% to $96.55 after the company announced it will be acquired by MaxLinear for $114.34 per ADS in cash and stock. Silicon Motion also reported strong quarterly results.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ICPT gained 17.6% to $19.04 after the company announced Advanz Pharma will acquire Oclavia in PBC in markets out of the US for up to $450 million.

AxoGen, Inc. AXGN jumped 16.6% to $9.63 after the company reported top-line results from its Phase 3 RECON clinical study. The company said the study met its primary endpoint.

Udemy, Inc. UDMY gained 15.2% to $11.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation HYMC rose 14.6% to $1.6050 after the company reported first-quarter results and announced findings from a recent exploration.

EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM jumped 13.5% to $354.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.

DHI Group, Inc. DHX gained 13.5% to $6.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Kingstone Companies, Inc. KINS jumped 12.5% to $4.77.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM gained 11.7% to $7.32 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MIRM surged 11.3% to $26.25 following strong quarterly results.

QuinStreet, Inc. QNST rose 10.4% to $9.84 following Q3 results.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE gained 9.2% to $6.32.

LendingTree, Inc. TREE gained 8.1% to $83.21 following Q1 results.

Superior Industries International, Inc. SUP jumped 7.7% to $4.4298. Superior Industries reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Albemarle Corporation ALB rose 7.4% to $231.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Losers Nephros, Inc. NEPH shares dipped 32.9% to $2.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and withdrew its FY22 revenue guidance.

BioAtla, Inc. BCAB dropped 32.3% to $2.76 after the company reported Q1 net loss results were higher year over year. Following earnings, Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and lowered its price target on the stock from $35 to $5.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. SGLY fell 25.2% to $5.05.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. WTER shares fell 24.6% to $0.56 after the company priced its $5 million public offering at $0.60 per share.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM fell 24% to $23.83 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

Inseego Corp. INSG fell 23.8% to $2.3287 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

AIkido Pharma Inc. AIKI fell 22.5% to $0.3580 after jumping 30% on Wednesday.

Avid Technology, Inc. AVID fell 22% to $25.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.

Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN dropped 20.4% to $1.72.

CoreCivic, Inc. CXW fell 19.4% to $11.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

Casa Systems, Inc. CASA shares fell 19.2% to $4.24 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and announced the temporary suspension of FY22 guidance.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. DOCN shares fell 18.5% to $35.46 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Wayfair Inc. W fell 17.8% to $74.75 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX shares fell 17.8% to $1.4295 following downbeat quarterly results.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN dropped 17.8% to $27.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Shopify Inc. SHOP fell 17.7% to $399.15 as the company reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22% year-on-year, to $1.20 billion, missing the consensus of $1.60 billion.

Satellogic Inc. SATL fell 17.7% to $7.11. The company announced Wednesday a multiple launch agreement with SpaceX for its next 68 satellites.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ZETA dropped 17.4% to $8.59.

Rapid7, Inc. RPD declined 17.4% to $78.11 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. VYGR fell 17.3% to $7.05 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

Fastly, Inc. FSLY dipped 17% to $13.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and issued Q2 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

dipped 17% to $13.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and issued Q2 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM declined 16.7% to $78.65 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Austin Gold AUST shares fell 16% to $3.67 after gaining around 9% on Wednesday. Austin Gold had its IPO on Wednesday at $5 per share.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL fell 15.6% to $148.01.

Outset Medical, Inc. OM fell 15.4% to $33.81 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

Carvana Co. CVNA dropped 15.4% to $50.49.

Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR declined 14.5% to $15.81 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

Etsy, Inc. ETSY fell 14% to $94.07. Etsy reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.

REGENXBIO Inc. RGNX dropped 14% to $24.46 following weak Q1 results.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 13.5% to $112.60.

MongoDB, Inc. MDB fell 12.9% to $313.98.

NIO Inc. NIO fell 12.9% to $15.79. Shares of several Chinese companies traded lower amid renewed delisting concerns after the SEC widened its regulatory crackdown on U.S.-listed Chinese companies for not disclosing audit reports.

Asana, Inc. ASAN dropped 12.8% to $26.29.

HubSpot, Inc. HUBS fell 12.4% to $343.43.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited SBSW fell 11.5% to $12.41.

BRF S.A. BRFS fell 10.1% to $2.5250.

Flotek Industries, Inc. FTK fell 10.1% to $1.42 after gaining 6% on Wednesday

Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP fell 8.4% to $0.9525 after jumping over 15% on Wednesday.

AppHarvest, Inc. APPH fell 7.4% to $3.2050. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales.

