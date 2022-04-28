 Skip to main content

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2022 4:17am   Comments
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) shares jumped 113.5% to close at $3.65 on Wednesday after the company announced it has signed a 10-year contract with Hot Oil Transport with a potential value of up to $250 million.
  • Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) gained 36% to settle at $1.09 after the company announced agreements to fund strategic growth priorities.
  • Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY) jumped 34.2% to close at $1.57.
  • Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) shares gained 34% to close at $1.42 after jumping over 16% on Tuesday. Cosmos Holdings recently posted FY21 adjusted net income of $384K.
  • Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) surged 30.1% to close at $3.07. Tempest reported a $15 million private placement financing.
  • Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) gained 29.7% to close at $5.45.
  • Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: CPHC) surged 22.2% to settle at $32.92. Canterbury Park, last month, reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 128% year-on-year, to $13.95 million.
  • Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) gained 18.5% to close at $4.54. Bon Natural Life recently announced plans to launch new multi-functional health supplements.
  • Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) jumped 17.8% to close at $2.84.
  • PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) gained 16.5% to settle at $1.27.
  • AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) gained 15.9% to settle at $1.68.
  • Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) surged 15.3% to close at $5.79.
  • Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) gained 15.2% to close at $1.0783. Medigus' ParaZero recently signed an agreement to develop custom safety solution for a leading global automotive manufacturer's drone program.
  • TradeUP Global Corporation (NASDAQ: TUGC) climbed 15.1% to settle at $10.59.
  • Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) gained 15% to close at $1.11. Atossa Therapeutics recently announced completion of Part B of clinical study of AT-H201.
  • Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) gained 15% to close at $2.53.
  • Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) jumped 14.9% to close at $18.16. Alliance Resource Partners sees net income of $0.27-$0.28 per basic and diluted limited partner unit for 2022 quarter.
  • Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) rose 13.5% to close at $8.72 after jumping 74% on Tuesday.
  • Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) climbed 12.9% to settle at $2.88.
  • Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) gained 12.8% to close at $6.33.
  • Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) rose 11.9% to close at $30.38 following better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) gained 11.8% to close at $24.41. Pfizer agreed to invest $25 million in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals via the purchase of 953,834 shares at $26.21 per share.
  • Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) rose 11.5% to close at $12.87 following upbeat Q1 results.
  • Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) gained 10.8% to close at $24.49 following a WSJ report suggesting the company is in talks with private-equity firms about a potential sale.
  • Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares jumped 10.5% to close at $157.51 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) gained 9.7% to close at $55.09.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 9.2% to close at $44.55.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) gained 8.1% to close at $22.23.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) gained 7.7% to close at $165.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q2 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) rose 6.5% to close at $214.11 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 4.8% to close at $283.22 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.

Losers

  • JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) dipped 68.4% to close at $5.12 on Wednesday.
  • Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) shares fell 36.9% to close at $8.70. The company’s collaborating partner Amgen for MP0310 (AMG 506) will return the global rights of MP0310 to Molecular Partners following a strategic pipeline review.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) dipped 29.9% to settle at $3.14 following effectiveness of 1:40 reverse stock split.
  • Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) shares fell 25.4% to close at $0.88 after jumping around 19% on Tuesday.
  • Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SLN) fell 23.6% to settle at $11.07.
  • NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) fell 23.2% to close at $28.67 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also cut its FY22 EPS and sales guidance.
  • Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) fell 23.2% to close at $0.66. Evoke Pharma shares jumped over 118% on Tuesday as the FDA granted new drug product exclusivity to Evoke Pharma's Gimoti (metoclopramide) nasal spray to relieve symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) dipped 22.8% to close at $0.21. Salarius Pharmaceuticals recently announced a $2.3 million registered direct offering.
  • Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RANI) fell 19.7% to close at $10.44. Rani Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q4 loss of $0.27 per share.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) fell 18.4% to close at $5.80. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals recently company announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) fell 18% to close at $15.13.
  • Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) dipped 17% to close at $0.6434. Solid Biosciences is shaving down its pipeline, updating its operations strategy to prioritize the advancement of AAV-mediated gene transfer therapies, SGT-001 and SGT-003.
  • iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) dropped 16.9% to close at $3.19.
  • Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) fell 16.8% to close at $9.40 following Q3 results.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) dipped 16.6% to settle at $12.10. ToughBuilt Industries reported a 41% online sales growth through Amazon in Q1.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) dropped 16.5% to close at $0.9101. Citius Pharmaceuticals enrolled first patient in Phase 2b study of Halo-lido for the prescription treatment of haemorrhoids.
  • Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) fell 16.4% to close at $4.93 after the company reported a 10 million share follow-on offering.
  • IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ: IDBA) dipped 15.7% to close at $10.98.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) fell 14.9% to settle at $0.3697.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) declined 14.7% to close at $0.4945. Alliance Global Partners downgraded the stock from Buy to Sell.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) dropped 14.6% to close at $0.7670.
  • F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) fell 12.8% to close at $169.01 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) dipped 12.4% to settle at $96.67 after the company reported Q1 financial results.
  • Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) fell 9.4% to close at $1.06.
  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) dropped 8.5% to close at $4.32.
  • Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) dropped 8.2% to close at $17.04 following Q1 results.
  • Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) fell 8.1% to close at $28.15 following downbeat quarterly results.
  • Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) shares fell 6.9% to close at $10.13 following Q1 earnings.
  • Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) fell 6% to settle at $124.35 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) fell 3.7% to close at $2,285.89 following downbeat quarterly earnings.

