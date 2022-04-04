Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 78 companies set new 52-week lows.

Key Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) .

. Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 37.94% to hit its new 52-week low.

saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 37.94% to hit its new 52-week low. Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) shares rebounded the highest, with shares trading up 0.0%, bouncing back after reaching its new 52-week low.

Over the course of trading on Monday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) shares were down 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $51.66.

shares were down 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $51.66. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stock hit a yearly low of $51.92. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $51.92. The stock was down 0.61% for the day. Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.90. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.90. The stock was down 0.46% on the session. Barclays (NYSE:BCS) shares were down 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.73.

shares were down 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.73. Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) stock hit $79.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.27%.

stock hit $79.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.27%. RH (NYSE:RH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $317.06. Shares traded up 1.62%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $317.06. Shares traded up 1.62%. Timken (NYSE:TKR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $58.41. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $58.41. The stock was down 0.53% on the session. First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $35.42. Shares traded down 0.36%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $35.42. Shares traded down 0.36%. Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $34.55 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.19%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $34.55 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.19%. Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares hit a yearly low of $42.05. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $42.05. The stock was down 1.2% on the session. Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.29 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.04%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.29 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.04%. PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $51.65 on Monday morning, moving down 2.52%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $51.65 on Monday morning, moving down 2.52%. M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) shares made a new 52-week low of $37.49 on Monday. The stock was up 2.2% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $37.49 on Monday. The stock was up 2.2% for the day. Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $37.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.61%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $37.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.61%. WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) shares set a new yearly low of $174.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $174.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.18% on the session. Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) stock hit $30.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.29%.

stock hit $30.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.29%. Terex (NYSE:TEX) stock hit a yearly low of $34.64. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $34.64. The stock was down 0.99% for the day. Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) shares made a new 52-week low of $28.76 on Monday. The stock was down 1.12% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $28.76 on Monday. The stock was down 1.12% for the day. Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) stock hit $41.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.23%.

stock hit $41.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.23%. Barnes Gr (NYSE:B) shares set a new 52-week low of $39.33. The stock traded down 0.5%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $39.33. The stock traded down 0.5%. Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) shares were down 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $84.32.

shares were down 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $84.32. JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.88 on Monday, moving up 0.35%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $19.88 on Monday, moving up 0.35%. XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares made a new 52-week low of $50.71 on Monday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $50.71 on Monday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day. Griffon (NYSE:GFF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $19.63 and moving down 1.44%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $19.63 and moving down 1.44%. MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) shares hit a yearly low of $38.02. The stock was up 1.65% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $38.02. The stock was up 1.65% on the session. Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.70 and moving down 7.3%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.70 and moving down 7.3%. First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $32.46. Shares traded down 0.91%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $32.46. Shares traded down 0.91%. Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.83 on Monday morning, moving down 0.39%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.83 on Monday morning, moving down 0.39%. Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.18. Shares traded down 1.73%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.18. Shares traded down 1.73%. Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.93 on Monday morning, moving up 1.96%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.93 on Monday morning, moving up 1.96%. Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) shares moved up 4.75% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.11, drifting up 4.75%.

shares moved up 4.75% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.11, drifting up 4.75%. First Community (NASDAQ:FCBC) shares were down 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.73.

shares were down 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.73. AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.14%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.14%. First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) shares made a new 52-week low of $18.63 on Monday. The stock was down 1.82% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $18.63 on Monday. The stock was down 1.82% for the day. Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) stock hit $26.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.17%.

stock hit $26.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.17%. Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.51 on Monday morning, moving down 6.89%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.51 on Monday morning, moving down 6.89%. Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) stock drifted down 2.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.96.

stock drifted down 2.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.96. Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Monday. The stock was down 3.18% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Monday. The stock was down 3.18% for the day. Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.47. The stock was down 37.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.47. The stock was down 37.94% on the session. Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.85 on Monday. The stock was down 3.38% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.85 on Monday. The stock was down 3.38% for the day. IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) shares fell to $3.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.05%.

shares fell to $3.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.05%. Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) stock hit $0.65 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.72%.

stock hit $0.65 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.72%. Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) shares hit a yearly low of $3.49. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.49. The stock was down 0.35% on the session. Valens Co (NASDAQ:VLNS) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.62. The stock traded down 0.59%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.62. The stock traded down 0.59%. Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) stock hit $2.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 8.46%.

stock hit $2.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 8.46%. Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.69%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.69%. Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) shares set a new yearly low of $4.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.23% on the session. Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) shares moved down 1.3% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.60, drifting down 1.3%.

shares moved down 1.3% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.60, drifting down 1.3%. Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Monday. The stock was up 2.53% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Monday. The stock was up 2.53% for the day. Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.82 on Monday. The stock was down 1.0% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.82 on Monday. The stock was down 1.0% for the day. Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.30. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.30. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Monday. The stock was up 2.96% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Monday. The stock was up 2.96% for the day. Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) stock hit $2.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.33%.

stock hit $2.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.33%. Marygold Companies (AMEX:MGLD) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Monday, moving down 0.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Monday, moving down 0.6%. Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) stock drifted down 12.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.59.

stock drifted down 12.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.59. Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Monday, moving up 1.59%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Monday, moving up 1.59%. Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Monday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Monday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) stock hit a yearly low of $4.14. The stock was down 2.59% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.14. The stock was down 2.59% for the day. Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.49. The stock traded down 6.25%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.49. The stock traded down 6.25%. Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares were up 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.43.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.