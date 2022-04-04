 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 12:05pm   Comments
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

 

On Monday, 78 companies set new 52-week lows.

Key Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK).
  • Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 37.94% to hit its new 52-week low.
  • Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) shares rebounded the highest, with shares trading up 0.0%, bouncing back after reaching its new 52-week low.

Over the course of trading on Monday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) shares were down 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $51.66.
  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stock hit a yearly low of $51.92. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.90. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.
  • Barclays (NYSE:BCS) shares were down 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.73.
  • Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) stock hit $79.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.27%.
  • RH (NYSE:RH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $317.06. Shares traded up 1.62%.
  • Timken (NYSE:TKR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $58.41. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.
  • First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $35.42. Shares traded down 0.36%.
  • Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $34.55 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.19%.
  • Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares hit a yearly low of $42.05. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.
  • Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.29 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.04%.
  • PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $51.65 on Monday morning, moving down 2.52%.
  • M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) shares made a new 52-week low of $37.49 on Monday. The stock was up 2.2% for the day.
  • Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $37.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.61%.
  • WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) shares set a new yearly low of $174.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.18% on the session.
  • Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) stock hit $30.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.29%.
  • Terex (NYSE:TEX) stock hit a yearly low of $34.64. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.
  • Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) shares made a new 52-week low of $28.76 on Monday. The stock was down 1.12% for the day.
  • Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) stock hit $41.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.23%.
  • Barnes Gr (NYSE:B) shares set a new 52-week low of $39.33. The stock traded down 0.5%.
  • Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) shares were down 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $84.32.
  • JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.88 on Monday, moving up 0.35%.
  • XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares made a new 52-week low of $50.71 on Monday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
  • Griffon (NYSE:GFF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $19.63 and moving down 1.44%.
  • MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) shares hit a yearly low of $38.02. The stock was up 1.65% on the session.
  • Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.70 and moving down 7.3%.
  • First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $32.46. Shares traded down 0.91%.
  • Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.83 on Monday morning, moving down 0.39%.
  • Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.18. Shares traded down 1.73%.
  • Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.93 on Monday morning, moving up 1.96%.
  • Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) shares moved up 4.75% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.11, drifting up 4.75%.
  • First Community (NASDAQ:FCBC) shares were down 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.73.
  • AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.14%.
  • First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) shares made a new 52-week low of $18.63 on Monday. The stock was down 1.82% for the day.
  • Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) stock hit $26.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.17%.
  • Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.51 on Monday morning, moving down 6.89%.
  • Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) stock drifted down 2.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.96.
  • Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Monday. The stock was down 3.18% for the day.
  • Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.47. The stock was down 37.94% on the session.
  • Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.85 on Monday. The stock was down 3.38% for the day.
  • IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) shares fell to $3.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.05%.
  • Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) stock hit $0.65 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.72%.
  • Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) shares hit a yearly low of $3.49. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.
  • Valens Co (NASDAQ:VLNS) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.62. The stock traded down 0.59%.
  • Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) stock hit $2.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 8.46%.
  • Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.69%.
  • Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) shares set a new yearly low of $4.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.23% on the session.
  • Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) shares moved down 1.3% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.60, drifting down 1.3%.
  • Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Monday. The stock was up 2.53% for the day.
  • Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.82 on Monday. The stock was down 1.0% for the day.
  • Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.30. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Monday. The stock was up 2.96% for the day.
  • Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) stock hit $2.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.33%.
  • Marygold Companies (AMEX:MGLD) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Monday, moving down 0.6%.
  • Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) stock drifted down 12.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.59.
  • Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Monday, moving up 1.59%.
  • Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Monday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) stock hit a yearly low of $4.14. The stock was down 2.59% for the day.
  • Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.49. The stock traded down 6.25%.
  • Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares were up 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.43.

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-ftwNews Options Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

