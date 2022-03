Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 92 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was UiPath (NYSE:PATH) .

. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) .

. Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 32.52% to reach its new 52-week low.

saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 32.52% to reach its new 52-week low. Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) shares hit a yearly low of $81.16. The stock was down 2.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $81.16. The stock was down 2.85% on the session. Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) shares set a new 52-week low of $174.07. The stock traded down 1.73%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $174.07. The stock traded down 1.73%. Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $82.47 and moving down 4.5%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $82.47 and moving down 4.5%. Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.90 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.97%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.90 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.97%. Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) stock set a new 52-week low of $79.56 on Thursday, moving down 3.55%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $79.56 on Thursday, moving down 3.55%. Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) shares moved down 1.66% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $80.18, drifting down 1.66%.

shares moved down 1.66% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $80.18, drifting down 1.66%. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $33.05. Shares traded down 1.08%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $33.05. Shares traded down 1.08%. Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) shares were down 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.04.

shares were down 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.04. Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) shares set a new 52-week low of $50.93. The stock traded up 1.33%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $50.93. The stock traded up 1.33%. Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBCV) shares made a new 52-week low of $35.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.49% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $35.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.49% for the day. Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) stock hit a yearly low of $54.41. The stock was down 1.34% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $54.41. The stock was down 1.34% for the day. Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares set a new yearly low of $4.66 this morning. The stock was down 2.77% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.66 this morning. The stock was down 2.77% on the session. Babylon Holdings (NYSE:BBLN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.74. Shares traded down 2.98%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.74. Shares traded down 2.98%. Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) shares fell to $44.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.71%.

shares fell to $44.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.71%. Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.73. The stock was down 4.49% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.73. The stock was down 4.49% on the session. Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares set a new yearly low of $49.06 this morning. The stock was down 2.02% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $49.06 this morning. The stock was down 2.02% on the session. La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) shares made a new 52-week low of $26.46 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.9% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $26.46 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.9% for the day. Griffon (NYSE:GFF) shares hit a yearly low of $20.11. The stock was down 1.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $20.11. The stock was down 1.31% on the session. Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) shares were down 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.75.

shares were down 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.75. Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.67. The stock was down 18.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.67. The stock was down 18.33% on the session. Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl (NYSE:SWM) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.36. The stock traded down 3.34%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $27.36. The stock traded down 3.34%. AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) shares made a new 52-week low of $25.32 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.51% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $25.32 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.51% for the day. Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.98 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.57%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.98 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.57%. Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.82 on Thursday, moving down 1.19%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.82 on Thursday, moving down 1.19%. Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $48.00 and moving up 0.91%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $48.00 and moving up 0.91%. Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.05 and moving down 1.28%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.05 and moving down 1.28%. Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) shares set a new yearly low of $3.40 this morning. The stock was down 7.96% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.40 this morning. The stock was down 7.96% on the session. Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.53. The stock traded down 3.51%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.53. The stock traded down 3.51%. Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) shares fell to $12.41 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.96%.

shares fell to $12.41 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.96%. Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.70 and moving down 1.32%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.70 and moving down 1.32%. Volta (NYSE:VLTA) shares were down 2.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.99.

shares were down 2.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.99. Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) stock hit a yearly low of $12.21. The stock was up 7.56% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.21. The stock was up 7.56% for the day. Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.30 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.67%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.30 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.67%. AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.32%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.32%. Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) stock drifted down 1.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.17.

stock drifted down 1.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.17. Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.98 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.05% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.98 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.05% for the day. XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.54. The stock traded down 1.43%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.54. The stock traded down 1.43%. Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.84. Shares traded down 2.54%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.84. Shares traded down 2.54%. Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.92. The stock was down 21.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.92. The stock was down 21.09% for the day. Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) stock drifted down 1.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.73.

stock drifted down 1.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.73. Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.03 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.13%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.03 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.13%. Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) shares moved up 1.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.92, drifting up 1.89%.

shares moved up 1.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.92, drifting up 1.89%. Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) shares fell to $9.52 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.83%.

shares fell to $9.52 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.83%. Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) shares moved up 6.03% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.59, drifting up 6.03%.

shares moved up 6.03% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.59, drifting up 6.03%. Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.60. The stock traded down 2.13%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.60. The stock traded down 2.13%. Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.80 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.99% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.80 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.99% for the day. KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.89 and moving down 4.32%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.89 and moving down 4.32%. Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) stock drifted down 2.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.38.

stock drifted down 2.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.38. UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.17. The stock was down 11.13% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.17. The stock was down 11.13% on the session. Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.61 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.55%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.61 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.55%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.85. Shares traded down 0.76%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.85. Shares traded down 0.76%. CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock drifted down 1.77% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.37.

stock drifted down 1.77% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.37. Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.58. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.58. The stock was up 0.68% on the session. Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) shares hit a yearly low of $8.01. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.01. The stock was down 2.38% on the session. Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) shares moved down 1.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.01, drifting down 1.22%.

shares moved down 1.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.01, drifting down 1.22%. WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) shares fell to $1.92 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.23%.

shares fell to $1.92 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.23%. Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.37 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.84% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.37 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.84% for the day. Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.91 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.83%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.91 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.83%. Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.41 on Thursday, moving down 17.5%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.41 on Thursday, moving down 17.5%. Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares set a new yearly low of $9.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.52% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.52% on the session. Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares hit a yearly low of $2.68. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.68. The stock was down 1.43% on the session. Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.07%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.07%. InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) stock drifted down 12.55% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.82.

stock drifted down 12.55% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.82. Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) shares hit a yearly low of $1.04. The stock was down 6.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.04. The stock was down 6.52% on the session. Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) stock drifted down 1.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.01.

stock drifted down 1.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.01. BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) shares fell to $4.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.3%.

shares fell to $4.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.3%. Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.15. The stock traded down 2.48%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.15. The stock traded down 2.48%. Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ:PESI) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.89 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.2% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.89 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.2% for the day. Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock hit a yearly low of $3.03. The stock was down 3.68% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.03. The stock was down 3.68% for the day. Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) shares were down 4.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.36.

shares were down 4.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.36. Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock hit $0.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.92%.

stock hit $0.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.92%. Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) shares hit a yearly low of $1.65. The stock was down 14.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.65. The stock was down 14.1% on the session. PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) stock hit $0.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.69%.

stock hit $0.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.69%. FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.65. Shares traded up 2.54%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.65. Shares traded up 2.54%. Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) stock hit a yearly low of $1.29. The stock was down 32.52% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.29. The stock was down 32.52% for the day. Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.06. Shares traded down 6.57%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.