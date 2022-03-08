 Skip to main content

76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 4:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) surged 494.7% to close at $11.30 on Monday amid continued momentum and an increase in the price of oil.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares gained 121.9% to settle at $7.50 as crude oil surged to new highs.
  • OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) jumped 101.6% to close at $1.26 after jumping over 14% on Friday.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) surged 99.4% to close at $3.59 after climbing around 43% on Friday. Shares of low-priced energy stocks jumped as crude surged to new highs.
  • Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) jumped 85.2% to close at $2.50 after jumping over 18% on Friday.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) jumped 73.8% to settle at $1.39 after jumping around 49% on Friday.
  • Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) jumped 69.9% to close at $12.11 after gaining around 35% on Friday.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares jumped 64.1% to close at $1.28 after jumping around 32% on Friday.
  • Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) jumped 63.1% to settle at $6.98. The company, last month, posted downbeat quarterly results.
  • Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) gained 62.6% to close at $1.00. Pyxis Tankers recently reported completion of sale of two small tankers.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) shares gained 50.9% to close at $61.50 amid continued momentum and an increase in the price of oil.
  • Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CELP) climbed 50% to settle at $2.31 after climbing over 18% on Friday.
  • Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NASDAQ: SKYH) gained 48.4% to close at $25.36.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) jumped 47.4% to close at $1.96. Dbgi reported a 766% increase in e-commerce revenues for January and February.
  • ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) gained 44.7% to close at $2.17. Oil prices rose after the US indicated it is exploring banning Russian oil imports.
  • Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) climbed 43.5% to settle at $4.88 after climbing around 10% on Friday.
  • Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) gained 43.2% to close at $4.11.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) surged 43.1% to settle at $0.3007 after the company announced it would sell its vitaCare business to GoodRx for $150 million.
  • Sunworks, Inc. (NYSE: SUNW) gained 39.7% to close at $3.13 as a surge in oil prices lifted alternative energy names.
  • New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) rose 38.7% to close at $5.27 as crude jumped to new highs.
  • U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) jumped 38% to settle at $6.32 after climbing around 18% on Friday.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) gained 34.9% to close at $1.06.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) surged 34.2% to close at $21.71 after Ryan Cohen purchased a 9.8% stake in the company.
  • Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) gained 31.9% to close at $1.49.
  • Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE: SNMP) jumped 31.5% to close at $0.8899 after jumping 21% on Friday.
  • Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) gained 31.1% to settle at $1.94.
  • AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) rose 29.8% to close at $9.40.
  • SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) gained 29.1% to settle at $5.68.
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) jumped 28.5% to close at $3.47.
  • View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) gained 28.4% to settle at $1.81. View disclosed December 31, 2021 cash balance of $281 million and expects to improve cash burn through 2022.
  • PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) rose 27% to close at $2.02.
  • Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) rose 26.6% to close at $3.28.
  • AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) gained 26.5% to settle at $5.68.
  • Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) rose 26.1% to close at $1.40 after jumping more than 15% on Friday.
  • PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) gained 24.2% to settle at $1.85.
  • Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE: TH) jumped 22.3% to close at $3.95.
  • Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) surged 20.9% to close at $7.11. Piper Sandler upgraded Oil States International from Neutral to Overweight.
  • Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) gained 20.8% to close at $1.45. Cenntro Electric Group agreed to acquire an equity interest in Mosolf SE & Co KG's subsidiary Tropos Motors Europe GmbH (TME). Mosolf is an automotive logistics and service provider in Europe.
  • AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) jumped 19.3% to close at $1.42.
  • Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) gained 18.2% to settle at $2.60. The company’s Director Chelsea Clinton acquired a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $2.53.
  • Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) rose 16.8% to close at $4.95. Piper Sandler maintained Transocean with a Neutral and raised the price target from $1 to $3.
  • Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) surged 16.7% to settle at $5.03 following strong quarterly sales.
  • NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) gained 15.7% to close at $21.19 following a gain in energy prices. Prices rose after the US indicated it is exploring banning Russian oil imports.
  • Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) gained 15.1% to close at $7.49.
  • Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) gained 13.1% to close at $24.10 after the company announced it would be acquired for $24.65 per share in cash.
  • RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) surged 11.9% to close at $10.78.
  • Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) gained 10.7% to settle at $1.96. Mammoth Energy Services recently reported a fourth-quarter revenue decline of 32.7% year-over-year to $57.23 million.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) rose 7.6% to close at $6.22 after climbing 11% on Friday.

 

Losers

  • Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) shares tumbled 38.3% to close at $3.21 on Monday.
  • Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) fell 37.3% to close at $26.65 after dropping 20% on Friday.
  • IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOBT) dipped 31.8% to settle at $4.21.
  • SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) fell 30.3% to close at $11.00.
  • NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) fell 25.8% to close at $1.41. NeuroSense Therapeutics was recently granted patent for its ALS Drug PrimeC in Australia.
  • RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) fell 25.3% to settle at $0.9712.
  • ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) dipped 25% to close at $0.2176 after dropping 12% on Friday.
  • Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE) fell 22.8% to close at $5.77.
  • Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) fell 21.9% to close at $0.6785.
  • Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) fell 21.4% to close at $4.31.
  • Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) dipped 20.7% to close at $4.17.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) dropped 20.4% to close at $5.23.
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) shares declined 19.9% to close at $7.54.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) fell 19.6% to close at $8.55.
  • Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) fell 19% to close at $10.51. Seaport Global downgraded Azul from Buy to Neutral.
  • Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) dipped 18.4% to close at $18.37.
  • Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) fell 18.2% to settle at $4.82. Seaport Global downgraded Gol Intelligent Airlines from Buy to Neutral.
  • The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) dropped 17% to close at $5.46.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) fell 16.9% to close at $8.68 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) dropped 16.7% to settle at $18.59 as the Russia-Ukraine conflict caused geopolitical uncertainty, which could weigh on travel demand.
  • Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) dipped 16.2% to settle at $4.20.
  • Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) shares fell 14.5% to close at $0.5495 after dropping 12% on Friday.
  • Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG) fell 13.9% to close at $1.79.
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) fell 11.1% to close at $27.00. Valneva recently said it expects to start delivering its vaccine in Europe soon after it is recommended for conditional approval by the end of March.
  • bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) fell 11% to close at $4.45 after the company's CFO resigned.
  • IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) fell 10% to close at $4.33.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares fell 9.2% to close at $0.7650 after climbing more than 32% on Friday.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) shares fell 8.6% to close at $0.4686 after dipping 18% on Friday.

