70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 5:27am   Comments
Gainers

  • Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares surged 135.3% to close at $11.06 on Wednesday after the company receipt of a purchase order for 5,000 sugarBEAT transmitters and 200,000 sugarBEAT sensors from its U.K. licensee, DB Ethitronix Ltd.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) jumped 96.3% to close at $19.49.
  • The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) shares climbed 43.8% to settle at $23.00 after the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.
  • Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) rose 40.1% to settle at $3.98 after Amryt Pharma agreed to acquire the company in an all-stock combination.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) jumped 31.2% to settle at $25.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and also issued strong Q2 EPS guidance.
  • American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) jumped 30.5% to close at $3.55 after dropping over 27% on Tuesday.
  • SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) gained 29.8% to close at $3.70.
  • Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NYSE: EVK) rose 29.2% to settle at $3.05.
  • KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) gained 25.9% to close at $3.55.
  • Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYW) gained 24.3% to settle at $24.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
  • InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) rose 24.3% to close at $2.56.
  • Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) gained 23.5% to settle at $3.58. Alfi recently reported pricing of $15.5 million initial public offering and Nasdaq listing.
  • Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) surged 23.3% to close at $7.21.
  • Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) shares jumped 22.6% to settle at $4.55 after the company reported its acquired Kuur Therapeutics Inc, a portfolio company of IP Group plc, for $70 million upfront.
  • Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) rose 22.1% to close at $6.26 following Q1 results.
  • Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBC) gained 21.3% to settle at $24.25 after pricing its IPO at $20 a share.
  • Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) jumped 20% to close at $34.63 following strong quarterly earnings.
  • Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK) gained 19.8% to close at $13.78.
  • Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) surged 18.4% to close at $11.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) gained 18.4% to settle at $10.56.
  • Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) climbed 18.2% to settle at $13.91. B of A Securities upgraded Oceaneering International from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $12.5 to $15.
  • DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares surged 18% to settle at $3.80 after the company announced it will seek court authorization for Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.
  • Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) climbed 16.2% to close at $62.50 after reporting a rise in quarterly earnings.
  • KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) shares surged 16% to settle at $16.83 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) gained 14.7% to close at $1.48 after the company announced it successfully resolved its lawsuit with Fraunhofer USA.
  • Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) gained 14.3% to close at $6.46 on above-average volume.
  • Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) surged 14.2% to settle at $4.74 amid strength in coal names.
  • MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) jumped 14.1% to settle at $11.01.
  • Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) rose 12.1% to close at $252.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong FY21 EPS and sales guidance.
  • Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) surged 11.9% to close at $48.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY21 sales guidance.
  • XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) surged 11.3% to close at $42.77 after the company reported Q1 net income and total gross sales results up from last year.
  • Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE) rose 10.6% to close at $15.95 following strong quarterly results.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) rose 10.2% to close at $89.30.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) gained 10.1% to settle at $3.49.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) rose 8.1% to close at $9.80.
  • Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) gained 7.8% to close at $102.98 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) gained 7.2% to settle at $10.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) rose 6.4% to close at $2.82 after the company reported it sees preliminary Q1 sales of $13 million, up 132% year over year.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) gained 6.4% to close at $5.86 after the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

 

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares dipped 31.3% to close at $1.47 on Wednesday after the company announced a $40 million bought deal offering of common stock.
  • Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) fell 28.8% to close at $10.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results. B. Riley FBR downgraded Intrusion from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $30 to $13.5.
  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) fell 27.1% to close at $12.40, potentially on continued weakness after the stock fell on Tuesday following the resignation of the company's chairman.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) dipped 23.4% to settle at $0.8202 after surging 40% on Tuesday.
  • Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: RYAM) dropped 23.3% to close at $6.99 after reporting a loss for its first quarter.
  • BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) fell 23.3% to close at $3.75. BioLineRx shares climbed 53% on Tuesday after the company announced positive top-line results from the GENESIS Phase 3 trial evaluating its lead clinical candidate, Motixafortide, in combination with granulocyte colony stimulating factor, the standard-of-care, for hematopoietic stem-cell mobilization for autologous bone marrow transplantation in multiple myeloma patients.
  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) fell 21.9% to settle at $43.09. Last week, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics filed a Form 8-K showing that it entered into a purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital on Apr. 26 in which the company can sell up to $20 million of common shares to the Chicago-based investment group and asset management firm. Additionally, Nicholas J Singer disclosed that he took a 9%-plus stake in the company in a 13G filing on Friday.
  • Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) shares dipped 21.8% to close at $20.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results. Stifel downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $37 to $20.
  • Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) dropped 21.8% to close at $33.38 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
  • Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) fell 18.5% to settle at $8.57 after the company late Tuesday reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) fell 17.8% to close at $57.69 after reporting Q3 results.
  • PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) dipped 17.6% to close at $4.96.
  • Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) fell 17% to close at $106.34 after reporting a Q1 loss.
  • Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) dipped 16.8% to close at $38.55 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. Craig-Hallum downgraded Bottomline Technologies from Buy to Hold.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 15.8% to close at $7.38, potentially amid profit taking after the stock gained on Tuesday following oral COVID-19 data.
  • FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) fell 15.4% to close at $4.35 following weak quarterly results.
  • IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) fell 15.4% to close at $5.43 after the company reported pricing of proposed public offering of securities.
  • MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) dipped 15.3% to settle at $3.81.
  • Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) fell 15.2% to close at $8.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) dropped 15% to close at $12.37 following weak quarterly results.
  • Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) fell 14.8% to settle at $52.33 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) fell 14.7% to close at $15.71.
  • Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) dipped 14.6% to close at $82.62.
  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) fell 14.5% to settle at $37.02 after the company reported Q1 earnings results. Following earnings, HC Wainwright & Co lowered its price target on the stock from $80 to $75.
  • Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) dropped 14.4% to close at $65.95 following downbeat quarterly results.
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) fell 13% to close at $27.51.
  • Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) dropped 13% to settle at $16.67.
  • CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) dipped 11.7% to settle at $119.17 after the company issued mixed Q2 guidance.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 7.4% to close at $5.50 after jumping 58% on Tuesday.
  • Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) fell 6.7% to close at $23.09 following downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) fell 6.3% to close at $96.98 after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. The company also said Lewis Chew, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer has decided to retire later this year.

