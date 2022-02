Interlink Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells its proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into a portfolio of standard sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. These include sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support effective, efficient cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. Its Human Machine Interface technology platforms are deployed in a wide range of markets, including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical. The geographical segments of the company are the United States, Asia & Middle East, and Europe & others.