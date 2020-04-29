82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares climbed 69.4% to close at $19.50 on Tuesday after the company presented positive preclinical and initial clinical data for SNDX-5613, its potent, highly selective oral menin inhibitor, with the data suggesting the investigational asset can induce response in patients with genetically-defined acute leukemias.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) gained 55% to close at $5.24 after the company was awarded new US patent covering Helix System for local biotherapeutic delivery of autologous and allogenic cells to the heart.
- Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) jumped 48.9% to close at $15.52.
- RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX) rose 45.1% to close at $2.96. RTI Surgical reported second amendment to equity purchase agreement.
- Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) gained 39.7% to close at $8.41.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) gained 35.4% to close at $4.40 after the partnership re-confirmed its fiscal year 2020 forecast and approved quarterly distributions.
- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) jumped 29.3% to close at $3.31.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) gained 28% to close at $7.11. Aeglea BioTherapeutics priced its 11.653 million share offering at $4.75 per share.
- Apergy Corporation (NYSE: APY) shares rose 26.5% to close at $10.90 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) shares surged 25.4% to close at $4.50.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) gained 24.5% to close at $6.71 after the company announced it has been issued a patent for its SmileShop intellectual property from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) rose 23.5% to close at $10.93.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) surged 23.4% to close at $11.24.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 23.2% to close at $4.14.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) gained 23.1% to close at $5.23.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) surged 22.7% to close at $5.95.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) gained 22.3% to close at $2.58.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) shares rose 22.3% to close at $1.12 after the company provided an update on its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity. The company estimates it can make roughly 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from its FastPharming facility.
- LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) gained 21.9% to close at $15.68.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) surged 21.7% to close at $2.58.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares rose 21.4% to close at $0.3630 after the company reported completion of required independent valuation, allowing it to proceed with the purchase of Impact BioMedical.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) gained 20.6% to close at $11.91.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) gained 20.2% to close at $3.51.
- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) gained 19.4% to close at $8.20.
- Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) jumped 19.2% to close at $4.04.
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) surged 18.5% to close at $4.30.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) gained 18.2% to close at $3.63.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) surged 18% to close at $2.88.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) climbed 18% to close at $13.60. On April 22, 2020, Hawaiian Airlines entered into a Payroll Support Program Agreement with the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) shares rose 17.9% to close at $5.79.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVE) rose 17.1% to close at $14.34.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) surged 16.9% to close at $14.84.
- Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) rose 16.7% to close at $45.04.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) gained 16.7% to close at $3.22.
- PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRGX) jumped 16.5% to close at $3.96. PRGX Global reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results after the closing bell.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) gained 16.4% to close at $10.85.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) gained 16.1% to close at $56.20. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 5.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) rose 16.1% to close at $13.25.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) gained 15.4% to close at $3.98.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE: SSD) gained 15.3% to close at $72.93 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) gained 15.2% to close at $21.82 after reporting strong quarterly results.
- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC) rose 15.1% to close at $57.70 after the company signed a license agreement with Huawei.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) shares rose 14.2% to close at $2.17.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) gained 13.6% to close at $0.50 after gaining 16% on Monday.
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) gained 13.5% to close at $7.55.
- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) rose 12.1% to close at $55.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) rose 11.6% to close at $5.00 after jumping 21% on Monday.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) jumped 11% to close at $11.99.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 10.1% to close at $0.46.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) rose 9.3% to close at $11.15.
- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC) jumped 9% to close at $14.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares rose 8.3% to close at $8.22 after the company announced "very strong" final study performance data for its SARS-CoV-2 antibody test.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) rose 7.6% to close at $140.86 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong outlook for the current quarter.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) shares rose 7.5% to close at $4.87.
Losers
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) shares declined 21.3% to close at $7.44 on Tuesday.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) dropped 19.9% to close at $0.6247 after rising 61% on Monday.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) tumbled 18.7% to close at $6.43. Yield10 Bioscience shares jumped 62% on Monday after the company obtained positive response from USDA-APHIS On regulatory status of its CRISPR Genome-edited C3007 trait in Camelina.
- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) shares fell 18.1% to close at $2.58 following Q1 results.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) dropped 17.3% to close at $58.63 on Tuesday after the company's Phase 3 VOYAGER trial of Avapritinib did not meet its primary endpoint.
- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) dipped 17.1% to close at $ 10.70. CNX Resources reported a private offering of $300.0 million of convertible senior notes. MKM Partners downgraded CNX Resources from Buy to Neutral.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) dipped 16.7% to close at $3.60.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares fell 15.5% to close at $0.2889 on Tuesday after the company priced its $3.15 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) dipped 14.8% to close at $14.80.
- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) fell 13.7% to close at $5.66 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) dipped 13.2% to close at $8.82 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) fell 13.1% to close at $10.07.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) slipped 12.9% to close at $1.76.
- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) fell 12.8% to close at $9.91 after the company lowered its FY20 sales forecast.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) dropped 12.6% to close at $64.15.
- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) fell 12.5% to close at $71.81 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) dipped 12.5% to close at $3.58.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares dipped 12.4% to close at $ 1.90. Clearside Biomedical revised NDA resubmission timeline and XIPERE commercial partnership with Bausch Health.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) fell 12.1% to close at $22.01 following Q3 resulst.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 11.3% to close at $11.42 after falling over 17% on Monday.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares declined 11% to close at $7.66.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) dropped 10.7% to close at $1.88.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 10.7% to close at $3.27 after the company issued Q1 corporate update. The company said it had cash of $29.9 million as of March 31.
- Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) dipped 10.5% to close at $6.83 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) tumbled 10.1% to close at $2.14.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) fell 8% to close at $12.71.
- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) declined 7% to close at $7.60 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) dipped 6.1% to close at $9.57. Amkor reported better-than-expected Q1 results, but issued Q2 earnings guidance below estimates.
