72 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) gained 33 percent to $3.34 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) shares jumped 28 percent to $20.74 after reporting Q4 results.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) climbed 25.3 percent to $61.89 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong full-year 2019 sales guidance.
- Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: RLM) gained 23.8 percent to $3.38.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) shares rose 17.7 percent to $434.96 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Versum Materials Inc (NYSE: VSM) gained 17.3 percent to $48.58 after Merck announced a proposal to buy Versum for $48 per share.
- Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) rose 15.7 percent to $69.78 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) gained 15.3 percent to $42.52 after the company reported better than expected Q4 EPS and revenue results. The company also announced a $100 million buyback.
- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) shares jumped 14.4 percent to $30.08 after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) rose 14.1 percent to $2.18 following Q4 results.
- frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) shares rose 13.3 percent to $31.90 following strong Q4 results.
- MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: MGTX) gained 13.1 percent to $15.01 after announcing Johnson & Johnson's investment division bought $80 million of stock in the company at $13.80 per share.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) rose 12.8 percent to $172.38 following Q1 results.
- CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) rose 12.2 percent to $455.96 after the company reported better than expected Q4 EPS and revenue results. The company also announced strong FY19 guidance.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) shares rose 11.9 percent to $7.82 after reporting Q4 results.
- Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH) gained 11.5 percent to $66.93 after the company reported better than expected Q4 EPS and revenue results.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares rose 11.5 percent to $29.04 following upbeat quarterly sales.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) surged 11.4 percent to $4.5101.
- McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) gained 11.3 percent to $59.33 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) shares rose 11 percent to $40.91 following upbeat quarterly results.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) climbed 10.8 percent to $3.5224 after reporting a partnership with BioGenetics Related to commercialization of varlitinib in South Korea.
- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) shares jumped 10.2 percent to $22.97 after reporting Q4 results.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) rose 9.4 percent to $139.77 following a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong full-year 2019 sales guidance.
- MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: MGPI) climbed 9.3 percent to $84.97 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates. The company also provided FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) shares rose 9.2 percent to $3.5685 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) gained 9 percent to $130.09 after the company reported better than expected Q4 EPS and revenue results.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) rose 8.7 percent to $152.19 after the company exercised the option to acquire Myonexus Therapeutics for $165 million, including its portfolio of five gene therapy candidates to treat forms of muscular dystrophy.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares gained 8.2 percent to $2.7268. Gevo and HCS Group entered into a game-changing, long-term supply agreement for renewable isooctane worth up to $180 million.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) rose 8 percent to $2.84 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) rose 7.7 percent to $253.61 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales that beat estimates. The company also announced a $1 billion buyback.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) gained 7.6 percent to $66.31 after the company reported better than expected Q4 EPS and sales estimates. The company also issued strong FY19 guidance.
- Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTRX) rose 5.9 percent to $22.60 after the company beat Q4 EPS estimates.
- Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF) surged 5.4 percent to $64.40 after the company said it expects FY19 EPS and revenue will be higher than current analyst estimates.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) rose 4.7 percent to $94.53 after the company reported better than expected Q4 EPS and revenue results. Autohome announced Q1 sales guidance below analyst expectations.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) rose 4.2 percent to $2.1037 following Q4 results.
Losers
- Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SGYP) shares tumbled 65.2 percent to $0.0700 after the company announced Bausch Health would acquire its assets, including rights to TRULANCE. No party submitted a higher bid in accordance with bidding procedures established by bankruptcy court.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW) shares declined 32.8 percent to $19.88 after the company posted downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak full-year 2019 guidance.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) fell 29.6 percent to $43.65 after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak Q1 profit forecast.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) fell 24.1 percent to $6.20 after reporting downbeat Q4 results. Energous priced its 3.33 million share registered direct offering at $7.50 per share.
- One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ: OHGI) dropped 23.2 percent to $0.0948 after the company announced it will voluntarily delist its shares from Nasdaq.
- Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) shares dropped 23 percent to $107.85 after reporting Q4 results.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) fell 21.6 percent to $7.44 after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales and announced plans to close its 22 e.l.f. stores.
- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) shares declined 20.2 percent to $24.50 following Q3 results.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) dropped 18.7 percent to $9.75.
- PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) fell 16.9 percent to $14.74 following Q4 results.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares declined 16.6 percent to $3.26.
- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE: CMCL) dropped 16.3 percent to $5.21.
- Foresight Energy LP (NYSE: FELP) dipped 14.6 percent to $3.16 after reporting Q4 results.
- Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) shares dropped 14.6 percent to $21.31 following Q4 results.
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) fell 14.3 percent to $3.90 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q4 loss. The company disclosed that it has commenced a review to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) dropped 14 percent to $1.73 following Q4 results.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) declined 13 percent to $37.31. Health Insurance Innovations is expected to release Q4 results on March 6. B. Riley FBR downgraded Health Insurance from Buy to Neutral.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NASDAQ: RRD) shares fell 13 percent to $5.46 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) dipped 12.5 percent to $3.15.
- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) fell 12.3 percent to $50.72 following Q4 results. Benefitfocus reported an offering of 5.7 million share common stock offering.
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) fell 11.6 percent to $27.07 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak FY19 profit forecast.
- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFIN) shares dipped 11.4 percent to $14.30 after reporting Q4 results.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) declined 11.1 percent to $4.80 following Q4 results.
- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: AAMC) shares fell 11 percent to $35.00 following Q4 results.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) dropped 10.9 percent to $53.66 after the company reported worse than expected Q4 EPS results.
- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) shares fell 10.7 percent to $9.94 following weak Q4 sales.
- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) dipped 10.7 percent to $131.02 after reporting Q4 results.
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) shares declined 10.2 percent to $1.8850 after reporting 2019 financial guidance.
- CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) dipped 10.2 percent to $36.48 following Q4 results.
- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) shares fell 10 percent to $33.78 following Q4 results.
- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) shares declined 9.9 percent to $2.90.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) dropped 9.8 percent to $4.22 after reporting Q4 results.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE: FTNW) fell 9.1 percent to $2.1101 after jumping 112.84 percent on Tuesday.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) fell 7.8 percent to $4.50 after reporting outcome of FDA Advisory Committee meeting reviewing selinexor for the treatment of patients with triple class refractory multiple myeloma. Bank of America downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from Neutral to Underperform.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) fell 7.8 percent to $22.75 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak Q1 outlook.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares fell 7.5 percent to $8.89 after reporting Q4 results. B. Riley FBR downgraded Immersion from Buy to Neutral.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) fell 7.1 percent to $26.13 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
