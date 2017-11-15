The latest round of 13-F filings from institutional investors is out, revealing to the world the stocks that some of the richest and most successful investors have been buying and selling.

Takeaways From 13F Season

Investors who follow particular fund managers can easily look up what each was buying and selling in the quarter, but other investors may be more interested in overall themes from 13F filings. Overall, it appears fund managers were doing more selling than buying of popular tickers.

Alphabet fell out of favor with both Loeb and Coleman.

Coleman and Paulson also took profits in Amazon, but Soros added to his stake.

Einhorn, Soros and Paulson were all dumping Apple, but the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, was adding to his stake.

Paulson and Icahn both sold AIG in the quarter.

Loeb, Soros and Paulson all dialed back exposure to T-Mobile.

Here’s a rundown of how the smart money was playing some of the most popular stocks last quarter.

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital

Notable Q3 Buys/Increases:

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR)

(NASDAQ: DLTR) Kroger Co (NYSE: KR)

(NYSE: KR) Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)

(NASDAQ: MU) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE)

Notable Q3 Sells/Decreases:

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)

(NYSE: GM) Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

(NASDAQ: AAPL) Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD)

(NYSE: RAD) Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA)

Dan Loeb’s Third Point

Notable Q3 Buys/Increases:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA)

(NYSE: BABA) Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC)

(NYSE: MPC) Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC)

Notable Q3 Sells/Reductions:

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

(NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC)

(NYSE: BAC) Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM)

(NYSE: HUM) Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX)

(NYSE: TWX) T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS)

Barry Rosenstein’s Jana Partners

Notable Q3 Buys/Increases:

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO)

(NYSE: ZAYO) Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA)

(NYSE: AXTA) Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK)

Notable Q3 Sells/Reductions:

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN)

(NYSE: APRN) Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD)

(NYSE: HD) Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P)

(NYSE: P) Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM)

Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global

Notable Q3 Buys/Increases:

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU)

(NASDAQ: ROKU) Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB)

(NASDAQ: FB) Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)

(NASDAQ: NFLX) Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR)

Notable Q3 Sells/Reductions:

Alphabet, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

(NASDAQ: AMZN) Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE: BCS)

(NYSE: BCS) JD.Com Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: JD)

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway

Notable Q3 Buys/Increases:

Bank of America

Apple

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)

(NYSE: SYF) Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON)

Notable Q3 Sells/Reductions:

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM)

(NYSE: IBM) Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC)

(NYSE: WFC) Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR)

(NASDAQ: CHTR) WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC)

George Soros’ Soros Fund Management:

Notable Q3 Buys/Increases:

Amazon.com

Alcoa

Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY)

Notable Q3 Sells/Reductions:

Apple

Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS)

(NYSE: ATUS) Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP)

(NYSE: SNAP) T-Mobile

Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN)

John Paulson’s Paulson & Company

Notable Q3 Buys/Increases:

Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH)

Notable Q3 Sells/Reductions:

Apple

Amazon

Facebook

T-Mobile

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX)

(NYSE: FDX) Allergan plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE: AGN)

(NYSE: AGN) American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG)

Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital

Notable Q3 Buys/Increases:

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL)

Notable Q3 Sells/Reductions:

American International Group

Freeport McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX)

(NYSE: FCX) eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY)

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital

Notable Q3 Buys/Increases:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP)

Notable Q3 Sells/Reductions:

Nomad Foods Limited Ordinary Shares (NYSE: NOMD)

(NYSE: NOMD) Restaurant Brands International

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ)

