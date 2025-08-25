Investors are preparing for another eventful week of earnings reports, with several stocks popular among retail traders set to announce their results.

Here's a look at some of the companies reporting this week that individual investors will be watching.

Monday, Aug. 25

Before Market Open: Chinese e-commerce company PDD Holdings Inc. PDD will kick off the week with its second-quarter results set to be released before Monday's opening bell.

According to estimates from Benzinga Pro, analysts expect the company to report second-quarter earnings of $1.49 per share on revenue of $14.35 billion.

After Market Close: Semtech Corp. SMTC will report its second-quarter results after Monday's closing bell with analysts looking for EPS of 40 cents and revenue of $256.09 million.

Tuesday, Aug. 26

Before Market Open: Chinese residential real estate and rental brokerage company KE Holdings Inc. BEKE and EHang Holdings Limited EH will each release their earnings reports before Tuesday's opening bell.

After Market Close: Tuesday's post-market action will include earnings reports from BOX, Inc. BOX, Okta, Inc. OKTA and MongoDB, Inc. MDB. Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger parent company PVH Corp. PVH will also release its results after the market close.

Wednesday, Aug. 27

Before Market Open: Wednesday will be an earnings-heavy day with UP Fintech Holding Ltd. TIGR, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF and The J. M. Smucker Company SJM all reporting before the market opens.

NVDA Q2: The star of the week, NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, will report its much-anticipated second-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell.

Analysts are looking for the chip giant to report EPS of $1.00 and quarterly revenue of $45.86 billion. It is worth noting that Nvidia has beaten expectations on both the top and bottom lines for the last 10 consecutive quarters.

Wall Street and investors will be listening closely for guidance on Nvidia's China operations, as well as production capacity and adoption rates for the new Blackwell Ultra GPUs.

Any hints on the timeline for the even newer "Rubin" platform due next year will also be closely watched.

Cybersecurity giant Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD and cloud-based data solutions provider Snowflake, Inc. SNOW will also release their second-quarter reports after Wednesday's closing bell.

The Street is looking for Snowflake to report quarterly earnings of 27 cents per share and revenue of $1.09 billion.

Other retail darlings like Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG, Trip.com Group Ltd. TCOM, Five Below, Inc. FIVE, HP, Inc. HPQ and Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN are also set to report after Wednesday's market close.

Thursday, Aug. 28

Thursday will be the busiest day of the week for earnings reports.

Before Market Open: Several major retailers including Best Buy, Inc. BBY, Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL, Dollar General Corp. DG, Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS, Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI, Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSCO and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI will all report before the market opens on Thursday.

China-based EV maker Li Auto, Inc. LI will also report before the bell.

After Market Close: Tech companies Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL, Dell Technologies, Inc. DELL and SentinelOne, Inc. S will report after the market close on Thursday.

Also set to announce their results are retailers like beauty giant Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA, Gap, Inc. GAP and Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. WOOF

Recent IPO Webull Corp. BULL, retail-favorite Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM and IREN Limited IREN will report after Thursday's closing bell to cap off a busy week of earnings reports for individual investors.

