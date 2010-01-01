Erica Kollmann

Erica Kollmann

Benzinga Staff Writer

What's Going On With Overstock.com Stock?
What's Going On With Overstock.com Stock?
Overstock.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares are moving higher Friday though the stock remains down by more than 30% over the last month. 
What's Going On With Palantir Technologies Stock Friday?
What's Going On With Palantir Technologies Stock Friday?
Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading higher Friday and are up more than 8% over the last month.  What To Know:
What's Going On With Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock?
What's Going On With Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock?
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) shares are volatile on Friday, and the stock has fallen more than 57% in the last five days.  What To Know:
What's Going On With Mirati Therapeutics Stock?
What's Going On With Mirati Therapeutics Stock?
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares are trading higher Friday.
What's Going On With T2 Biosystems Stock?
What's Going On With T2 Biosystems Stock?
T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares are roaring higher Friday, though the stock remains down nearly 37% over the last month. 
Pioneer Natural Resources Company Stock Rises On Reports Of Exxon Mobil Buy-Out
Pioneer Natural Resources Company Stock Rises On Reports Of Exxon Mobil Buy-Out
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) shares are trading higher Friday following a report suggesting Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM)
What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Stock?
What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Stock?
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares are trending on Thursday amid a flurry of anticipated new theatrical releases.
Target Stock Hits 52-Week Low: What's Going On?
Target Stock Hits 52-Week Low: What's Going On?
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares are trading lower Thursday, and the stock hit a new 52-week low of $104.63. 
What's Going On With Nikola Corporation Stock Today?
What's Going On With Nikola Corporation Stock Today?
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares are trading lower Thursday. The stock is down more than 18% over the last five days. 
What's Going On With VS Media Holdings Stock?
What's Going On With VS Media Holdings Stock?
VS Media Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME) shares are volatile Thursday.
What's Going On With Grom Social Enterprises Stock?
What's Going On With Grom Social Enterprises Stock?
Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) shares are trading higher Thursday, despite a lack of company-specific news.
SunPower Stock Hit A New 52-Week Low - What's Going On?
SunPower Stock Hit A New 52-Week Low - What's Going On?
SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares are trading lower on Wednesday, and the stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.23 per share. What To Know:
What's Going On With Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Today?
What's Going On With Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Today?
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPT) shares are trading higher Wednesday, though the stock is down more than 50% over the month.
What's Going On With Enphase Energy Stock?
What's Going On With Enphase Energy Stock?
Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares are trading lower Tuesday, and the stock is down more than 12% over the last month. What To Know:
What's Going On With ChargePoint Holdings Stock?
What's Going On With ChargePoint Holdings Stock?
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) shares are trading lower Tuesday, and the stock is down nearly 40% over the last month. What To Know:
What's Going On With VinFast Auto Stock Today?
What's Going On With VinFast Auto Stock Today?
VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS)shares are trading lower Tuesday as shares of EV stocks are down after Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Rivian (NASDAQ:
What's Going On With VIQ Solutions Stock?
What's Going On With VIQ Solutions Stock?
VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) shares are trading higher Tuesday, though the stock remains more than 20% down over the last month.
What's Going On With Femasys Stock?
What's Going On With Femasys Stock?
Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) shares are up more than 14% on Monday and have gained more than 900% over the last five days. Here's a look at what's going on:
What's Going On With Sphere Entertainment Stock After U2 Debut Concert?
What's Going On With Sphere Entertainment Stock After U2 Debut Concert?
Sphere Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ: SPHR) shares are trading higher Monday after its debut concert was held this weekend in Las Vegas, NV.
What's Going On With MicroStrategy Inc Stock?
What's Going On With MicroStrategy Inc Stock?
MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares are trading higher Monday as the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rises above

