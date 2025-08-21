CoreWeave Stock: Insiders Are Selling, But Everyone Else Is Buying

CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV stock is at the center of an interesting market dynamic: while insiders are selling shares post-IPO lockup, analysts and influential institutional investors are stepping in.

Insiders Sell CRWV

The past week saw a flurry of CoreWeave insiders' sales timed around the Aug. 14 lock-up expiration.

The company's chief development officer, Brannin McBee, sold large blocks of shares worth more than $57 million, Director Jack D. Cogen unloaded one million shares at around $100 each and Magnetar Financial reduced its position by almost 70%, selling shares above $100.

The sizable insider transactions added short-term selling pressure, and CoreWeave stock is down more than 25% over the past month.

Time To Buy CRWV Stock?

As insiders take the opportunity to sell, Wall Street analysts and new institutional investors remain bullish. Jane Street disclosed on Wednesday that it had purchased 19.95 million CoreWeave shares, representing a 5.4% stake in the company.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Kevin Dede upgraded CoreWeave from Neutral to Buy on Thursday and announced a $180 price target for the stock.

The analyst highlighted CoreWeave's raised revenue guidance for fiscal year 2025 and the company's strong relationship with NVIDIA Corp. NVDA.

Dede sees widespread enterprise AI adoption as inevitable and CoreWeave positioned to benefit.

"We like the CoreWeave story as a leader in perhaps one of the most influential technology adoption cycles of our time," the analyst wrote.

CRWV Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, CoreWeave shares ended Thursday's session 0.80% lower at $90.79.

Photo: Shutterstock