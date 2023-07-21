Cannabis Stock Movers For July 21, 2023

GAINERS:
- Craftport Cannabis BHHKF shares closed up 580.00% at $0.00
- Choom Holdings CHOOF shares closed up 125.00% at $0.0009
- Tetra Bio Pharma TBPMF shares closed up 121.31% at $0.01
- Stem Holdings STMH shares closed up 36.36% at $0.01
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 31.08% at $4.85
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed up 17.60% at $0.07
- Panacea Life Sciences PLSH shares closed up 16.67% at $0.35
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 15.21% at $0.01
- Skye Bioscience SKYE shares closed up 14.53% at $0.03
- CBD Of Denver CBDD shares closed up 14.29% at $0.0004
- Conservative Broadcast CBMJ shares closed up 13.33% at $0.01
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 11.96% at $0.02
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 9.79% at $0.26
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 8.59% at $0.07
- StateHouse Hldgs STHZF shares closed up 7.59% at $0.03
- Decibel Cannabis Co DBCCF shares closed up 7.48% at $0.10
- GreenGro Technologies GRNH shares closed up 7.14% at $0.00
- Khiron Life Sciences KHRNF shares closed up 6.25% at $0.02
- InMed Pharmaceuticals INM shares closed up 6.05% at $1.05
- Indiva NDVAF shares closed up 5.56% at $0.02
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 5.55% at $0.11
- SHF Hldgs SHFS shares closed up 4.86% at $0.55
- Livewire Ergogenics LVVV shares closed up 4.35% at $0.00
- Allied ALID shares closed up 3.90% at $0.20
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 3.55% at $1.46
- Malachite Innovations MLCT shares closed up 3.33% at $0.15
LOSERS:
- Hemp HEMP shares closed down 50.00% at $0.00
- Avenir Wellness Solutions CURR shares closed down 27.57% at $0.08
- 1606 CBDW shares closed down 18.75% at $0.03
- InnoCan Pharma INNPF shares closed down 18.65% at $0.16
- Leef Brands LEEEF shares closed down 16.60% at $0.02
- SLANG Worldwide SLGWF shares closed down 11.33% at $0.03
- GrowLife PHOT shares closed down 10.00% at $0.01
- Delivra Health Brands DHBUF shares closed down 9.33% at $0.01
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 9.10% at $0.02
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 9.09% at $0.01
- Earth Science Tech ETST shares closed down 8.75% at $0.07
- Rhinomed RHNMF shares closed down 8.59% at $0.04
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 8.48% at $0.08
- TILT Holdings TLLTF shares closed down 7.70% at $0.03
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 5.23% at $1.63
- Verano Holdings VRNOF shares closed down 5.08% at $2.80
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 4.81% at $0.24
- Ayr Wellness AYRWF shares closed down 4.70% at $0.95
- Jushi Holdings JUSHF shares closed down 4.58% at $0.45
- Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR shares closed down 4.52% at $0.21
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 4.39% at $0.04
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 4.37% at $0.14
- Silver Spike Investment SSIC shares closed down 4.12% at $7.91
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 3.68% at $0.51
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 3.54% at $0.30
- TerrAscend TSNDF shares closed down 3.44% at $1.54
- Flora Growth FLGC shares closed down 3.32% at $2.33
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 3.09% at $6.90
- Bright Green BGXX shares closed down 3.07% at $0.79
- Grown Rogue International GRUSF shares closed down 3.03% at $0.19
