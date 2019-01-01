QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.64
Mkt Cap
12.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
20.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 5:23PM
Craftport Cannabis Corp is a cannabis licensed producer based in British Columbia. The Company intends to focus on the Canadian premium craft cannabis recreational market by initially utilizing an asset light model. It intends to leverage legacy roots and know how in order to introduce unique genetics and strains to the Canadian market.

Analyst Ratings

Craftport Cannabis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Craftport Cannabis (BHHKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Craftport Cannabis (OTCPK: BHHKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Craftport Cannabis's (BHHKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Craftport Cannabis.

Q

What is the target price for Craftport Cannabis (BHHKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Craftport Cannabis

Q

Current Stock Price for Craftport Cannabis (BHHKF)?

A

The stock price for Craftport Cannabis (OTCPK: BHHKF) is $0.601 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:31:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Craftport Cannabis (BHHKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Craftport Cannabis.

Q

When is Craftport Cannabis (OTCPK:BHHKF) reporting earnings?

A

Craftport Cannabis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Craftport Cannabis (BHHKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Craftport Cannabis.

Q

What sector and industry does Craftport Cannabis (BHHKF) operate in?

A

Craftport Cannabis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.