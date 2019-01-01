InnoCan Pharma Corp is a pharmaceutical tech company that focuses on the development of several drug delivery platforms combining cannabidiol with other pharmaceutical ingredients as well as the development and sale of CBD-integrated pharmaceuticals. The company's operations and research and development activities are based in Israel. Its business can be described as three distinct operating segments relating to the incorporation in products of CBD in their formulation: the research and development of CBD loaded exosomes; the research and development of the use of CBD loaded liposomes; and the commercialization and sale of branded CBD integrated pharmaceutical and topical treatment products.