TILT Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated technology and infrastructure platform that delivers products and services across the cannabis industry. The company operates in five segments namely cannabis, technology and infrastructure, distribution, accessories, and others. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Accessories segment which is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of electronic, non-nicotine (i.e., cannabis) devices and systems. The company's geographical segments include the United States and Canada, of which the majority of the revenue is generated from the United States.