Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 31, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
GAINERS:
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 18.20% at $0.76
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 17.50% at $0.14
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed up 16.21% at $0.74
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 14.99% at $8.44
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 14.06% at $1.00
- HEXO HEXO shares closed up 12.97% at $0.56
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 11.06% at $1.13
- Rhinomed RHNMF shares closed up 10.65% at $0.19
- ReneSola SOL shares closed up 10.61% at $5.42
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 10.59% at $8.04
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 9.86% at $0.78
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 8.76% at $5.96
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 8.21% at $3.69
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 7.90% at $5.19
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 6.90% at $0.62
- Empower Clinics EPWCF shares closed up 6.73% at $0.22
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 6.43% at $1.49
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 6.39% at $0.55
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 6.39% at $4.16
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 6.37% at $2.17
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed up 6.32% at $5.55
- Innovative Industrial IIPR shares closed up 5.97% at $198.12
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 5.69% at $19.70
- Alcanna LQSIF shares closed up 5.69% at $5.11
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 5.53% at $1.05
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed up 5.38% at $188.98
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed up 5.36% at $0.48
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 5.14% at $6.16
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 4.99% at $11.58
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 4.76% at $0.44
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 4.41% at $9.47
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed up 4.40% at $2.61
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 3.96% at $1.05
- Next Green Wave Holdings NXGWF shares closed up 3.61% at $0.30
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.53% at $17.65
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed up 3.50% at $0.08
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 3.41% at $0.66
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 3.36% at $5.23
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.15% at $151.15
LOSERS:
[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down -10.42% at $0.30
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down -8.21% at $1.23
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed down -6.38% at $0.02
- Meridian Bioscience VIVO shares closed down -3.70% at $20.85
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.