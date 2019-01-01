QQQ
Range
0.53 - 0.58
Vol / Avg.
4.5M/8.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.46 - 8.5
Mkt Cap
216.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.58
P/E
-
EPS
-0.46
Shares
405.2M
Outstanding
HEXO Corp is engaged in producing and selling cannabis and cannabis products. The company is focused on smoke-free and traditional cannabis products. The firm's products include dried flowers, oils, and vapes. It generates its revenue from various sources such as Beverage Based Adult-Use Sales, Medical, Wholesale and International sales.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.080-0.460 -0.3800
REV45.170M50.188M5.018M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HEXO Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HEXO (HEXO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HEXO (NASDAQ: HEXO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HEXO's (HEXO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HEXO.

Q

What is the target price for HEXO (HEXO) stock?

A

The latest price target for HEXO (NASDAQ: HEXO) was reported by Jefferies on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HEXO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HEXO (HEXO)?

A

The stock price for HEXO (NASDAQ: HEXO) is $0.534 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HEXO (HEXO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HEXO.

Q

When is HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) reporting earnings?

A

HEXO’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.

Q

Is HEXO (HEXO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HEXO.

Q

What sector and industry does HEXO (HEXO) operate in?

A

HEXO is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.