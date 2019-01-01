|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.080
|-0.460
|-0.3800
|REV
|45.170M
|50.188M
|5.018M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of HEXO (NASDAQ: HEXO) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for HEXO.
The latest price target for HEXO (NASDAQ: HEXO) was reported by Jefferies on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HEXO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for HEXO (NASDAQ: HEXO) is $0.534 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for HEXO.
HEXO’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for HEXO.
HEXO is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.