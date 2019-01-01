QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/262.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.64 - 15.69
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.33
Shares
184.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 8:57AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 1:23PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 7:29AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 11:28AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 4:39PM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 11:28AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 12:26PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:17PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 12:30PM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 1:15PM
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 2:41PM
load more
TerrAscend Corp is a company focused on creating and delivering quality cannabis products and services that meet the evolving needs of patients. It also provides education and support programs to physicians and patients through healthcare professionals. It has one operating segment, being cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products, with subsidiaries located in Canada and the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TerrAscend Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TerrAscend (TRSSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TerrAscend (OTCQX: TRSSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TerrAscend's (TRSSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TerrAscend.

Q

What is the target price for TerrAscend (TRSSF) stock?

A

The latest price target for TerrAscend (OTCQX: TRSSF) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.65 expecting TRSSF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.36% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TerrAscend (TRSSF)?

A

The stock price for TerrAscend (OTCQX: TRSSF) is $5.61 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TerrAscend (TRSSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TerrAscend.

Q

When is TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF) reporting earnings?

A

TerrAscend does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TerrAscend (TRSSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TerrAscend.

Q

What sector and industry does TerrAscend (TRSSF) operate in?

A

TerrAscend is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.