Range
0.59 - 0.61
Vol / Avg.
106.8K/425.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.55 - 2.73
Mkt Cap
109M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.61
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
180.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials. Industry: Chemicals
Marrone Bio Innovations Inc is a US-based agricultural company engaged in the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, crop health and crop nutrition. The company produces bio-based pest management and plant health products such as Biopesticides, Bioinsecticides, Bionematicides, Biofungicides, Biostimulants and Bionutrition, among others. It generates revenue primarily from the sales of Marrone products, mainly Regalia, Grandevo and Venerate.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
REV

Marrone Bio Innovations Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marrone Bio Innovations's (MBII) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) stock?

A

The latest price target for Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) was reported by Roth Capital on September 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting MBII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 231.56% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)?

A

The stock price for Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) is $0.6032 last updated Today at 2:58:52 PM.

Q

Does Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Q

When is Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) reporting earnings?

A

Marrone Bio Innovations’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Q

What sector and industry does Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) operate in?

A

Marrone Bio Innovations is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.