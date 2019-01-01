Marrone Bio Innovations Inc is a US-based agricultural company engaged in the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, crop health and crop nutrition. The company produces bio-based pest management and plant health products such as Biopesticides, Bioinsecticides, Bionematicides, Biofungicides, Biostimulants and Bionutrition, among others. It generates revenue primarily from the sales of Marrone products, mainly Regalia, Grandevo and Venerate.