Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/754.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.41
Mkt Cap
45.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
536.7M
Outstanding
The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd through its subsidiary operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. The company's only operating segment is the production and distribution of cannabis and related products. It produces organic cannabis products, including Organic dried cannabis, Cannabis oils and edibles, Fresh cannabis, and Seeds for medical applications. Geographically, it has a business presence in North America and Europe.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Green Organic Dutchman Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX: TGODF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Green Organic Dutchman's (TGODF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Green Organic Dutchman.

Q

What is the target price for Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX: TGODF) was reported by Jefferies on February 25, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TGODF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)?

A

The stock price for Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX: TGODF) is $0.0841 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Organic Dutchman.

Q

When is Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) reporting earnings?

A

Green Organic Dutchman’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Green Organic Dutchman.

Q

What sector and industry does Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF) operate in?

A

Green Organic Dutchman is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.