Range
0.17 - 0.18
Vol / Avg.
92.3K/105.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 1.98
Mkt Cap
61.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.17
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
333.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 12:18AM
Empower Clinics Inc is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and medical diagnostics laboratories. The company has a clinical and digital presence across North America. The firm's Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of its patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for its shareholders.

Empower Clinics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Empower Clinics (EPWCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Empower Clinics (OTCQB: EPWCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Empower Clinics's (EPWCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Empower Clinics.

Q

What is the target price for Empower Clinics (EPWCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Empower Clinics

Q

Current Stock Price for Empower Clinics (EPWCF)?

A

The stock price for Empower Clinics (OTCQB: EPWCF) is $0.1848 last updated Today at 8:57:14 PM.

Q

Does Empower Clinics (EPWCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Empower Clinics.

Q

When is Empower Clinics (OTCQB:EPWCF) reporting earnings?

A

Empower Clinics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Empower Clinics (EPWCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Empower Clinics.

Q

What sector and industry does Empower Clinics (EPWCF) operate in?

A

Empower Clinics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.