QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.34 - 0.63
Mkt Cap
43.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
85.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 9, 2021, 12:31PM
Leviathan Natural Products Inc is a marketing services agency focused on the cannabis sector. It operates in the business segments of Marketing which encompass cannabis-focused marketing services; Cultivation which covers processing, and distribution of cannabis products in Canada and hemp products in the United States and South America and Investment Property.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Leviathan Natural Prods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Leviathan Natural Prods (LVCNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Leviathan Natural Prods (OTCQB: LVCNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Leviathan Natural Prods's (LVCNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Leviathan Natural Prods.

Q

What is the target price for Leviathan Natural Prods (LVCNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Leviathan Natural Prods

Q

Current Stock Price for Leviathan Natural Prods (LVCNF)?

A

The stock price for Leviathan Natural Prods (OTCQB: LVCNF) is $0.508175 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:56:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Leviathan Natural Prods (LVCNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leviathan Natural Prods.

Q

When is Leviathan Natural Prods (OTCQB:LVCNF) reporting earnings?

A

Leviathan Natural Prods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Leviathan Natural Prods (LVCNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Leviathan Natural Prods.

Q

What sector and industry does Leviathan Natural Prods (LVCNF) operate in?

A

Leviathan Natural Prods is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.