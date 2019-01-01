QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.68 - 8.06
Mkt Cap
194.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
36.2M
Outstanding
Alcanna Inc is a private sector retailer of alcohol in North America and the largest in Canada by number of stores, operating more than 170 locations in Alberta and British Columbia under the Wine and Beyond, Ace Liquor Discounters and Liquor Depot banners. The Company's majority-owned subsidiary, Nova Cannabis Inc., also operates more than 50 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

Alcanna Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Alcanna (LQSIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alcanna (OTCPK: LQSIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alcanna's (LQSIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alcanna.

Q

What is the target price for Alcanna (LQSIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alcanna

Q

Current Stock Price for Alcanna (LQSIF)?

A

The stock price for Alcanna (OTCPK: LQSIF) is $5.38 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:50:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alcanna (LQSIF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Alcanna (OTCPK:LQSIF) reporting earnings?

A

Alcanna does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alcanna (LQSIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alcanna.

Q

What sector and industry does Alcanna (LQSIF) operate in?

A

Alcanna is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.